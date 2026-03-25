Upgrade your content with DJI drones and action cameras for up to 35% off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

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Your friends, family, and social media followers demand high quality video and audio content. Right now is the time to invest in the gear to make that happen. DJI has discounts on drones, action cameras, and wireless microphones during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. The Mini 4K Fly More Combo drone is $309 (31 percent off), and the Osmo 360 action camera is $357 (35 percent off). Most of the Mini and Neo lineup is discounted, plus a few mics and gimbals.
DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo $309 (was $449)
The DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo is $309.00, down 31 percent from $449.00. It’s DJI’s sub-250g drone with 4K video and extra batteries included — no FAA registration required, and you get extended flight time right out of the box. If you’ve been waiting to get into drones, this is a strong entry point at its lowest price yet.
DJI Osmo 360 $357.47 (was $550)See It
The DJI Osmo 360 is $357.47, down 35 percent from $549.99. It’s DJI’s 360-degree action camera — shoots immersive video that you can reframe after the fact. If you’ve been looking at Insta360 alternatives, this is DJI’s answer at its lowest price yet.
DJI drone deals
- DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo $309.00 (was $449.00) — 31% off. Sub-250g drone with 4K video and extra batteries.
- DJI Mini 4K Camera Combo $269.00 (was $389.00) — 31% off. Smaller combo package with the same drone.
- DJI Mini 4K $209.00 (was $299.00) — 30% off. Drone only, no extra accessories.
- DJI Mini 3 $299.00 (was $419.00) — 29% off. Previous-gen Mini with vertical shooting mode.
- DJI Neo Fly More Combo $259.00 (was $349.00) — 26% off. Palm-sized drone with AI tracking and gesture control.
- DJI Neo $149.00 (was $199.00) — 25% off. Drone only, ultra-compact.
- DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo $399.00 (was $529.00) — 25% off. Premium Neo bundle with motion controller.
- DJI Neo Three-Battery Set $219.00 (was $289.00) — 24% off. Three batteries for extended Neo flight sessions.
- DJI Flip Fly More Combo $329.00 (was $389.00) — 15% off. Foldable drone with front-facing camera.
- DJI Avata 2 $526.00 (was $619.00) — 15% off. FPV drone for immersive first-person flying.
Action cameras
- DJI Osmo 360 $357.47 (was $549.99) — 35% off. 360-degree action camera with post-capture reframing.
- DJI Osmo Action 4 $199.00 (was $289.00) — 31% off. Waterproof action camera with dual touchscreens.
- DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro $288.00 (was $339.00) — 15% off. Latest model with improved low-light performance.
Mics and gimbals
- DJI Mic 2 (2-Transmitter Kit) $189.00 (was $269.00) — 30% off. Wireless mic system with two transmitters and a charging case.
- DJI Mic Mini (2-Transmitter Kit) $58.99 (was $79.00) — 25% off. Compact wireless mic for phones and cameras.
- DJI Mic 3 (2-Transmitter Kit) $249.00 (was $329.00) — 24% off. Latest wireless mic with improved range and noise cancellation.
- DJI RS 4 Mini $309.00 (was $369.00) — 16% off. Lightweight 3-axis gimbal for mirrorless cameras.
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