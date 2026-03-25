Upgrade your content with DJI drones and action cameras for up to 35% off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

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Your friends, family, and social media followers demand high quality video and audio content. Right now is the time to invest in the gear to make that happen. DJI has discounts on drones, action cameras, and wireless microphones during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. The Mini 4K Fly More Combo drone is $309 (31 percent off), and the Osmo 360 action camera is $357 (35 percent off). Most of the Mini and Neo lineup is discounted, plus a few mics and gimbals.

DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo $309 (was $449) This is a fantastic deal for someone looking to get into drones. DJI



The DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo is $309.00, down 31 percent from $449.00. It’s DJI’s sub-250g drone with 4K video and extra batteries included — no FAA registration required, and you get extended flight time right out of the box. If you’ve been waiting to get into drones, this is a strong entry point at its lowest price yet.



The DJI Osmo 360 is $357.47, down 35 percent from $549.99. It’s DJI’s 360-degree action camera — shoots immersive video that you can reframe after the fact. If you’ve been looking at Insta360 alternatives, this is DJI’s answer at its lowest price yet.

DJI drone deals

Action cameras

Mics and gimbals