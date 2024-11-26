🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

These 50+ editor-approved Black Friday smart home deals are worth grabbing before the sell out

Start or expand your connected gadgets and appliances for a lot less money than usual.

By Brandt Ranj

Posted 6 Hours Ago

Building a smart home can be daunting (and expensive) if you don’t know where to start. The good news is that many of the best smart home accessories are on sale during Black Friday. Whether you want to dip your toe into the world of smart light bulbs, or want to assemble a smart home security system, we’ve rounded up the best deals and broken them down by category for your convenience.

Amazon Echo Show 8, $79.99 (Was $149.99)

Amazon Echo Show 8 on a plain white background.

Amazon

You can control smart-home accessories using an app on your smartphone, but a smart speaker with the screen is an even easier way to go. The Echo Show 8 works with Alexa, Amazon’s smart home assistant, which allows you to operate it using your voice. Alexa can answer questions, set timers, play music, play games, and control smart home accessories. We like the Echo Show 8 because it displays information on its touch screen in addition to voice commands. Additionally, you can view a video live feed from compatible security cameras and video doorbells on the display. The Echo Show 8 is the best Black Friday smart home deal we could find, and it’ll quickly become the hub that controls several gadgets in your house.

The best smart lighting Black Friday deals

The best smart speaker Black Friday deals

The best smart lock Black Friday deals

The best smart video doorbell Black Friday deals

The best smart security camera Black Friday deals

The best smart plug Black Friday deals

The best smart appliance Black Friday deals

 
