These 50+ editor-approved Black Friday smart home deals are worth grabbing before the sell out

Building a smart home can be daunting (and expensive) if you don’t know where to start. The good news is that many of the best smart home accessories are on sale during Black Friday. Whether you want to dip your toe into the world of smart light bulbs, or want to assemble a smart home security system, we’ve rounded up the best deals and broken them down by category for your convenience.
Amazon Echo Show 8, $79.99 (Was $149.99)
You can control smart-home accessories using an app on your smartphone, but a smart speaker with the screen is an even easier way to go. The Echo Show 8 works with Alexa, Amazon’s smart home assistant, which allows you to operate it using your voice. Alexa can answer questions, set timers, play music, play games, and control smart home accessories. We like the Echo Show 8 because it displays information on its touch screen in addition to voice commands. Additionally, you can view a video live feed from compatible security cameras and video doorbells on the display. The Echo Show 8 is the best Black Friday smart home deal we could find, and it’ll quickly become the hub that controls several gadgets in your house.
The best smart lighting Black Friday deals
- Leviton Decora Smart Switch, $29.99 (Was $39.99)
- Cync GE Reveal HD+ Smart Undercabinet Light Fixture, $47.37 ($69.99)
- Lutron Caseta Smart Lighting Original Dimmer Switch Kit w/ Pico Remote and Bracket, $55.95 (was $69.95)
- Lutron Caseta Smart Lighting Diva Smart Dimmer Switch Kit, $63.95 (Was $79.95)
- Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels, $99.99 (Was $179.99)
- Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Hexagons, $159.99 (Was $249.99)
- Philips Hue Indoor/Outdoor Holiday 130-Foot Festavia String Lights, $251.99 (Was $359.99)
The best smart speaker Black Friday deals
- Amazon Echo Pop, $17.99 (Was $39.99)
- Amazon Echo Dot, $22.99 (Was $49.99)
- Amazon Echo Show 5, $44.99 (Was $89.99)
- Amazon Echo, $54.99 (Was $99.99)
- Amazon Echo Hub, $124.99 (Was $179.99)
- Sonos Roam 2, $139 (Was $179)
- Sonos Era 100, $199 (Was $249)
- Sonos Era 300, $359 (Was $449)
- Sonos Move 2, $359 (Was $449)
The best smart lock Black Friday deals
- eufy Security Smart Lock C220, $94.99 (Was $149.99)
- TP-Link Tapo Smart Door Lock, $119.99 (Was $149.99)
- August Home Wi-Fi Connected Smart Keyless Entry Door Lock, $127.98 (Was $229.99)
- Aqara Smart Lock U100, $129.99 (Was $229.99)
- Philips Wi-Fi Smart Door Lock, Keyless Entry Door Lock, $135.99 (Was $219.99)
- Yale Satin Nickel Assure Lock with Wi-Fi Connected Touchscreen, $174 (Was $290)
- Yale Security Assure Lock 2, $189.98 (Was $239.99)
The best smart video doorbell Black Friday deals
- Blink Video Doorbell, $29.99 (Was $59.99)
- TP-Link Tapo Smart Video Doorbell, $49.99 (Was $69.99)
- Ring Battery Doorbell, $59.99 (Was $99.99)
- eufy Video Doorbell C31, $69.99 (Was $99.99)
- Arlo Video Doorbell 2K, $79.99 (Was $129.99)
- Google Nest Doorbell, $98 (Was $179.99)
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, $99.99 (Was $149.99)
- Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, $149.99 (Was $229.99)
The best smart security camera Black Friday deals
- TP-Link Tapo 1080P Indoor Security Camera, $14.55 (Was $24.99)
- Blink Mini 2, $19.99 (Was $39.99)
- Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Home Security Camera, $19.99 (Was $34.99)
- Blink Outdoor 4, $39.99 (Was $99.99)
- eufy Security SoloCam S220, $64.99 (Was $129.99)
- eufy Security eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit, $129.99 (was $199.99)
- eufy Security SoloCam S340, $139.99 (Was $199.99)
- eufy Security Camera Floodlight Camera E340, $149.98 (Was $219.99)
The best smart plug Black Friday deals
- Amazon Smart Plug, $12.99 (Was $24.99)
- Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug, $14.99 (Was $24.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug Mini (4-Pack), $18.99 (Was $29.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip, $18.99 (Was $29.99)
- Leviton Decora Smart Outlet, $29.73 (Was $34.99)
The best smart appliance Black Friday deals
- GoveeLife Smart WiFi Electric Kettle, $58.49 (Was $89.99)
- MEATER Plus, $79.95 (Was $99.95)
- MEATER Pro, $99.95 (Was $129.95)
- Toshiba ML-EM34P(SS) Smart Countertop Microwave, $143.99 (Was $169.99)
- MEATER Block, $167.95 (Was $239.95)
- Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro, $199 (Was $399)
- Breville the Smart Oven® Air Fryer Pro, $229.95 (Was $399.95)
- GE Profile Opal 2.0 Ice Maker, $449 (Was $599)
- GE Profile Smart Stand Mixer, $499 (Was $799)
- GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker with Active Smoke Filtration, $599.99 (Was $999)
