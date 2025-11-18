These are the best Amazon Black Friday deals on smart home gear and they’re live right now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If you’re thinking about starting a smart home system or just existing your current smart home gear, Black Friday is a great time to do it. But, you don’t have to wait for Black Friday proper. These early Black Friday Amazon deals are live right now and they include some of the lowest prices we have seen this year.
Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E Router $199See It
Now $199.99 (was $299.99), this mesh system delivers-fast speeds and can handle over 100 connected devices simultaneously. The 6E band operates on the less-congested 6GHz frequency, meaning faster speeds and lower latency for your smart home devices. A single unit covers up to 2,200 square feet, and you can easily add more units to extend coverage throughout your home.
eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop $549
At a massive 44% discount, the eufy X10 Pro Omni is down to $499.99 from $899.99. This all-in-one cleaning station features powerful suction, dual rotating mops with 12mm auto-lift for carpets, and a self-emptying, self-washing base station. The advanced obstacle avoidance uses AI to navigate around furniture and pet toys, while the app lets you set no-go zones and schedule cleanings. With up to 180 minutes of runtime, it can clean most homes on a single charge.
Ring Video Doorbell (Battery) $49
Transform your front door security for just $59.99 (originally $99.99). This wireless video doorbell offers 1080p HD video with night vision, two-way audio, and customizable motion zones. The rechargeable battery typically lasts 6-12 months depending on usage, and you’ll get instant alerts on your phone when someone approaches your door. With Alexa integration, you can see who’s at the door on your Echo Show or Fire TV.
Smart Security & Cameras
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery $59.99 (was $99.99)
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus $139.99 (was $199.99)
- Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) $89.99 (was $149.99)
- Ring Panic Button $39.99 (was $59.99)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) $119.99 (was $179.99)
- Google Nest Cam with Floodlight $189.99 (was $279.99)
- Google Nest Cam Indoor/Outdoor Battery (2-Pack) $229.99 (was $329.99)
- eufy Security Video Doorbell S220 Kit $99.99 (was $179.99)
- eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual Camera $149.99 (was $259.99)
- eufy Security Video Doorbell S330 $119.99 (was $199.99)
- eufy Security SoloCam S340 Solar $119.99 (was $199.99)
- eufy Security Floodlight Camera E340 $139.99 (was $219.99)
- eufy eufyCam S330 4-Cam Kit $459.99 (was $799.99)
- eufy eufyCam S3 Pro 4-Cam Kit $559.99 (was $799.99)
- eufy 4K NVR Security System S4 Max $999.99 (was $1299.99)
Smart Speakers & Displays
- Echo Pop $49.99 (was $79.99)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) $21.99 (was $39.99)
- Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar $349.99 (was $499.99)
Smart Lighting
- Philips Hue Indoor 16ft LED Strip $54.18 (was $98.99)
- Philips Hue Go Portable Table Lamp $105.27 (was $175.99)
- Philips Hue Play Gradient 65″ TV Light Strip $174.98 (was $249.99)
- Cync GE Smart LED Strip Light $21.58 (was $32.99)
- eufy Permanent Outdoor Lights E22 100ft $197.99 (was $329.99)
Smart Home Hubs & WiFi
- Amazon eero Pro 6E Mesh System $239.99 (was $399.99)
- Amazon eero Pro 6 $159.99 (was $249.99)
- Amazon eero 6+ $54.99 (was $79.99)
- Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E Mesh Router (2-Pack) $279.99 (was $399.99)
- Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E $199.99 (was $299.99)
- Aqara Smart Hub M3 Matter Controller $104.49 (was $149.99)
- eufy Security HomeBase S380 $119.99 (was $149.99)
Robot Vacuums
- eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop $499.99 (was $899.99)
- eufy Omni C20 Robot Vacuum and Mop $349.99 (was $699.99)
- eufy Robot Vacuum 11S MAX $139.99 (was $199.99)
- eufy Omni S1 Pro HydroJet System $899.99 (was $1499.99)
- eufy Robot Vacuum E28 Deep Cleaner $749.99 (was $1399.99)
- Eureka E20 Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop $309.98 (was $449.99)
- Beatbot AquaSense 2 Pool Vacuum $949.00 (was $1599.00)
Streaming Devices
- Fire TV Stick HD $24.99 (was $49.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max $89.99 (was $139.99)
- Aurzen Roku TV Smart Projector $169.99 (was $249.99)
Smart Tablets
- Amazon Fire Kids Tablet $64.99 (was $139.99)
- Amazon Fire Kids Tablet (Different Model) $54.99 (was $109.99)
- Google Pixel Tablet 11″ $249.00 (was $399.00)
Smart Air Quality
- Blueair Air Purifier Large Rooms $199.99 (was $349.99)
- Blueair Air Purifier Medium Rooms $159.99 (was $229.99)
- Blueair Smart Humidifier $99.99 (was $149.99)
- Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier $142.99 (was $229.99)
