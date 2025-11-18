These are the best Amazon Black Friday deals on smart home gear and they’re live right now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re thinking about starting a smart home system or just existing your current smart home gear, Black Friday is a great time to do it. But, you don’t have to wait for Black Friday proper. These early Black Friday Amazon deals are live right now and they include some of the lowest prices we have seen this year.

Now $199.99 (was $299.99), this mesh system delivers-fast speeds and can handle over 100 connected devices simultaneously. The 6E band operates on the less-congested 6GHz frequency, meaning faster speeds and lower latency for your smart home devices. A single unit covers up to 2,200 square feet, and you can easily add more units to extend coverage throughout your home.

At a massive 44% discount, the eufy X10 Pro Omni is down to $499.99 from $899.99. This all-in-one cleaning station features powerful suction, dual rotating mops with 12mm auto-lift for carpets, and a self-emptying, self-washing base station. The advanced obstacle avoidance uses AI to navigate around furniture and pet toys, while the app lets you set no-go zones and schedule cleanings. With up to 180 minutes of runtime, it can clean most homes on a single charge.

Transform your front door security for just $59.99 (originally $99.99). This wireless video doorbell offers 1080p HD video with night vision, two-way audio, and customizable motion zones. The rechargeable battery typically lasts 6-12 months depending on usage, and you’ll get instant alerts on your phone when someone approaches your door. With Alexa integration, you can see who’s at the door on your Echo Show or Fire TV.

