Up your content creation game with these discounted DJI action cameras during Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale

Smartphones have great cameras built-in, but sometimes you need to bring a camera into a dangerous situation. DJI’s Osmo action cameras are built super tough so you can put them in harm’s way without worrying about ruining the device on which you watch Tik Toks. Right now, Amazon has DJI action cameras (as well as camera-stabilizing gimbals) on sale for their cheapest prices of the year during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. Grab a new super-tough rig and go make your fortune on YouTube. Maybe try strapping one to a penguin (with permission, of course).

If you want a high-performance action cam at a friendlier price, the Standard Combo delivers. You still get the 1/1.3-inch sensor with excellent low-light results, 10-bit color, and 4K/120fps video in a waterproof body. The included battery stretches up to 160 minutes, making it a solid everyday option for vlogging or outdoor adventures.

This bundle is built for long trips and action-heavy shooting. It comes with three batteries for up to 7.5 hours of runtime, so you won’t be scrambling for power in the middle of a hike or bike ride. Add in 4K/120fps capture and DJI’s excellent low-light performance, and you’ve got one of the most travel-ready action cams available.

Videographers looking for buttery-smooth footage will want to check out this gimbal. It supports DSLR and mirrorless cameras from Canon, Sony, Panasonic, Nikon, and Fujifilm, with native vertical shooting for social media content. A responsive joystick and two stabilization modes make it easy to adapt whether you’re filming a wedding or a skateboarding video.

