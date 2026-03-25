Upgrade your workspace with Samsung monitors for up to 44% off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

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Samsung is running a batch of monitor deals as part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, with eight models discounted 28 to 44 percent. The lineup covers gaming, ultrawide productivity, and general office use. The biggest cuts are on the 34-inch Viewfinity ultrawide at $300 (44 percent off) and the 40-inch Odyssey G7 at $700 (42 percent off). All of these go live March 23.



The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 is $800, down from $1,300. This is a dual QHD (5120×1440) curved gaming monitor with a QD-OLED panel, G-Sync compatibility, and a 240Hz refresh rate. It’s essentially two 27-inch 1440p monitors fused into one ultrawide surface — useful for gaming, but also for anyone who wants a single-monitor setup that replaces a dual-display rig. The OLED panel means deep blacks, wide viewing angles, and colors that LCD panels can’t match.

Samsung gaming monitor deals

Samsung productivity and ultrawide monitor deals

Samsung 34″ Viewfinity S65UA Ultrawide $299.99 (was $539.99) — 44% off. QHD, 100Hz, USB-C, curved. Built for productivity — the extra horizontal space is genuinely useful for spreadsheets, coding, and video editing.

$299.99 (was $539.99) — 44% off. QHD, 100Hz, USB-C, curved. Built for productivity — the extra horizontal space is genuinely useful for spreadsheets, coding, and video editing. Samsung 43″ Smart Monitor M7 (M70F) $359.99 (was $499.99) — 28% off. 4K UHD, Samsung Vision AI, doubles as a smart TV with built-in apps. Useful if you want one screen for work and streaming.

$359.99 (was $499.99) — 28% off. 4K UHD, Samsung Vision AI, doubles as a smart TV with built-in apps. Useful if you want one screen for work and streaming. Samsung 24″ Business Monitor (S40GD) $109.99 (was $159.99) — 31% off. IPS, 100Hz, borderless design. Basic and reliable for office work.