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Upgrade your workspace with Samsung monitors for up to 44% off during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

Eight Samsung monitors are 28 to 44% off at Amazon's Big Spring Sale, including the 34-inch Viewfinity ultrawide at $300 and the 49-inch OLED G9 at $800.

By Stan Horaczek

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Samsung monitors on sale at Amazon for the Big Spring Sale
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Samsung is running a batch of monitor deals as part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, with eight models discounted 28 to 44 percent. The lineup covers gaming, ultrawide productivity, and general office use. The biggest cuts are on the 34-inch Viewfinity ultrawide at $300 (44 percent off) and the 40-inch Odyssey G7 at $700 (42 percent off). All of these go live March 23.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 $800 (was $1,300)

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED
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The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 is $800, down from $1,300. This is a dual QHD (5120×1440) curved gaming monitor with a QD-OLED panel, G-Sync compatibility, and a 240Hz refresh rate. It’s essentially two 27-inch 1440p monitors fused into one ultrawide surface — useful for gaming, but also for anyone who wants a single-monitor setup that replaces a dual-display rig. The OLED panel means deep blacks, wide viewing angles, and colors that LCD panels can’t match.

Samsung gaming monitor deals

  • Samsung 40″ Odyssey G7 (G75F) $699.99 (was $1,199.99) — 42% off. WUHD resolution, 180Hz, curved, 1ms response time. A big screen for gaming without going full ultrawide.
  • Samsung 27″ Odyssey OLED G5 (G50SF) $349.99 (was $549.99) — 36% off. QHD QD-OLED, 180Hz. The most affordable Samsung OLED gaming monitor in the sale.
  • Samsung 49″ Odyssey G9 (G95C) $699.99 (was $999.99) — 30% off. DQHD, 240Hz, 1000R curve. The non-OLED version of the G9 — still a monster of a screen. Prime-exclusive price.
  • Samsung 32″ Odyssey G55C $229.99 (was $329.99) — 30% off. QHD, 165Hz, 1000R curved, HDR10. Solid mid-range gaming option.

Samsung productivity and ultrawide monitor deals

 
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Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.