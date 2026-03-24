Shark has more than 50 Big Spring Sale vacuum deals right now, and these are the ones worth buying

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Shark has one of the widest product spreads in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — more than 50 deals across robot vacuums, cordless sticks, uprights, carpet cleaners, air purifiers, steam mops, and even hair styling tools. Discounts range from around 17 percent up to 59 percent. The standouts are in the robot vacuum section, where the PowerDetect Self-Empty is $330 (down from $800) and the AI Ultra is $280 (down from $599).
Shark PowerDetect Self-Empty Robot VacuumSee It
The Shark PowerDetect Self-Empty Robot Vacuum is $330, down 59 percent from $800. This is Shark’s NeverStuck model — it maps your home, empties its own dustbin into a base that holds about 60 days of debris, and uses auto deep-cleaning mode on dirtier areas. At this price, it’s competitive with mid-range Roborock and iRobot models that typically cost more.
Shark AI Ultra Robot VacuumSee It
The Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum is $280, down 53 percent from $599. It has Matrix Clean navigation for systematic room coverage and voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant. It doesn’t self-empty like the PowerDetect, but at nearly half the price it’s a reasonable trade-off if you don’t mind emptying the dustbin yourself every few runs.
Shark robot vacuum deals
- Shark PowerDetect Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo (NeverTouch Pro) $649.99 (was $1,199.99) — 46% off. Vacuums and mops, self-empties, ThermaCharged mopping.
- Shark PowerDetect Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo $699.99 (was $1,299.99) — 46% off. Lightning deal on 3/29. Same combo with the top-tier self-empty base.
- Shark Stratos 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop $549.99 (was $999.99) — 45% off. NeverTouch self-empty base, 25+ hands-free features.
- Shark Navigator Robot Vacuum (Self-Empty) $279.99 (was $429.99) — 35% off. 30-day bagless self-empty base.
- Shark Navigator Robot Vacuum $199.99 (was $299.99) — 33% off. SmartPath navigation, self-cleaning brushroll.
- Shark ION Robot Vacuum (AV753) $149.99 (was $249.99) — 40% off. Basic robot vacuum with Wi-Fi and 120-minute runtime. Entry-level option.
Shark cordless and stick vacuum deals
- Shark Pet Cordless Vacuum $149.00 (was $299.99) — 50% off. LED headlights, converts to handheld. The cheapest cordless Shark in the sale.
- Shark Vertex Pro Cordless $299.99 (was $499.99) — 40% off. HEPA filtration, lightweight, portable with a charging dock.
- Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Stick $249.99 (was $399.99) — 38% off. HEPA filtration with a self-empty base for the dustbin.
- Shark Cordless Pro with Clean Sense IQ $249.99 (was $399.99) — 38% off. Odor neutralizer and PowerFins Plus brushroll.
- Shark Cordless Vacuum with HEPA Filter $199.99 (was $349.99) — 43% off. Lightweight, portable, rechargeable.
- Shark Detect Pro Cordless (2-in-1) $199.99 (was $279.95) — 29% off. PowerFins brushroll, stick/handheld combo.
- Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum $159.99 (was $249.99) — 36% off. XL dust cup, LED headlights, removable handheld.
- Shark Pet Plus Cordless Stick (IZ163H) $199.99 (was $299.99) — 33% off. Self-cleaning brushroll, HEPA filtration.
- Shark Freestyle Max Cordless Upright $149.99 (was $199.99) — 25% off. Lightweight, easy-store upright design.
Shark upright vacuum deals
- Shark DETECT Lift-Away Corded Upright $199.99 (was $379.99) — 47% off. Detect Technology auto-adjusts suction, self-cleaning brushroll. Live 3/22.
- Shark Vertex Powered Lift-Away (AZ2002) $279.99 (was $479.99) — 42% off. DuoClean PowerFins, self-cleaning brushroll. Live 3/29.
- Shark Vertex DuoClean PowerFins Upright (AZ2001) $229.99 (was $399.99) — 43% off. Powered Lift-Away, HEPA filtration. Live 3/22.
- Shark Performance Powered Lift-Away Upright $249.99 (was $379.99) — 34% off. No hair wrap technology, ultra-powerful suction. Live 3/28.
- Shark Rotator Pet Lift-Away ADV (LA702) $229.99 (was $379.99) — 39% off. DuoClean PowerFins, anti-hair wrap.
- Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet (NV752) $249.00 (was $399.99) — 38% off. HEPA filtration, large capacity.
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright $179.99 (was $299.99) — 40% off. Self-cleaning brushroll, HEPA filter. Live
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away $149.99 (was $199.99) — 25% off. Swivel steering, HEPA filter. Tried-and-true basic model.
- Shark Stratos Ultralight Corded Stick (HZ3002) $199.99 (was $299.99) — 33% off. DuoClean PowerFins in a lightweight corded format.
Shark carpet and floor cleaner deals
- Shark CarpetXpert Hair Pro with Stain Striker $299.99 (was $379.99) — 21% off. Upright carpet and upholstery cleaner with a detachable stain tool. Live 3/22.
- Shark CarpetXpert Upright Carpet Cleaner $149.99 (was $199.99) — 25% off. Lightweight, designed for pet owners.
- Shark HydroVac MessMaster (Wet/Dry) $189.99 (was $299.99) — 37% off. 3-in-1 vacuum, mop, and self-cleaning.
- Shark HydroVac MessMaster (Corded) $179.99 (was $249.99) — 28% off. Multi-surface wet/dry cleaning.
- Shark StainForce Cordless Portable Spot Cleaner $149.99 (was $199.99) — 25% off. Cordless stain and odor removal for carpets, upholstery, and cars.
- Shark StainStriker HairPro Portable Cleaner $129.99 (was $159.99) — 19% off. Pet hair removal plus stain cleaning.
- Shark StainStriker Portable Cleaner $109.99 (was $149.99) — 27% off. Compact carpet, upholstery, and area rug cleaner.
Shark handheld vacuum deals
- Shark Rocket Pet Corded Stick (HV302) $109.99 (was $199.99) — 45% off. Lightweight with swivel steering.
- Shark WANDVAC Cordless Handheld $79.99 (was $99.99) — 20% off. Lightweight at 1.4 lbs. Live 3/23.
- Shark Cyclone PET Handheld $54.99 (was $79.99) — 31% off. HyperVelocity suction for pet hair. Live 3/22.
Shark air purifier, steam mop, and hair tool deals
- Shark Air Purifier (Large Room, HEPA) $179.99 (was $329.99) — 45% off. Clean Sense Technology, covers up to 1,000 sq. ft.
- Shark Air Purifier NeverChange (Large Room) $189.99 (was $249.99) — 24% off. HEPA filter that never needs replacing.
- Shark Steam & Scrub Steam Mop $119.99 (was $159.99) — 25% off. Scrubbing and sanitizing for hard floors. Live 3/22.
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