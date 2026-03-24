Shark has more than 50 Big Spring Sale vacuum deals right now, and these are the ones worth buying

More than 50 Shark deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale, with the PowerDetect Self-Empty Robot Vacuum at $330 (59% off) and the AI Ultra at $280.

By Stan Horaczek

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Shark has one of the widest product spreads in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — more than 50 deals across robot vacuums, cordless sticks, uprights, carpet cleaners, air purifiers, steam mops, and even hair styling tools. Discounts range from around 17 percent up to 59 percent. The standouts are in the robot vacuum section, where the PowerDetect Self-Empty is $330 (down from $800) and the AI Ultra is $280 (down from $599).

Shark PowerDetect Self-Empty Robot Vacuum

Shark PowerDetect Self Empty Robot vacuum
You don’t have to deal with a robotic vacuum that gets stuck.

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The Shark PowerDetect Self-Empty Robot Vacuum is $330, down 59 percent from $800. This is Shark’s NeverStuck model — it maps your home, empties its own dustbin into a base that holds about 60 days of debris, and uses auto deep-cleaning mode on dirtier areas. At this price, it’s competitive with mid-range Roborock and iRobot models that typically cost more.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum

Shark AI Ultra voice control robot
Think about how good it will feel to tell a robot to go clean your house.

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The Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum is $280, down 53 percent from $599. It has Matrix Clean navigation for systematic room coverage and voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant. It doesn’t self-empty like the PowerDetect, but at nearly half the price it’s a reasonable trade-off if you don’t mind emptying the dustbin yourself every few runs.

Shark robot vacuum deals

Shark cordless and stick vacuum deals

Shark upright vacuum deals

Shark carpet and floor cleaner deals

Shark handheld vacuum deals

Shark air purifier, steam mop, and hair tool deals

 
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Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.