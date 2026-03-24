Shark has more than 50 Big Spring Sale vacuum deals right now, and these are the ones worth buying

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Shark has one of the widest product spreads in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — more than 50 deals across robot vacuums, cordless sticks, uprights, carpet cleaners, air purifiers, steam mops, and even hair styling tools. Discounts range from around 17 percent up to 59 percent. The standouts are in the robot vacuum section, where the PowerDetect Self-Empty is $330 (down from $800) and the AI Ultra is $280 (down from $599).



The Shark PowerDetect Self-Empty Robot Vacuum is $330, down 59 percent from $800. This is Shark’s NeverStuck model — it maps your home, empties its own dustbin into a base that holds about 60 days of debris, and uses auto deep-cleaning mode on dirtier areas. At this price, it’s competitive with mid-range Roborock and iRobot models that typically cost more.



The Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum is $280, down 53 percent from $599. It has Matrix Clean navigation for systematic room coverage and voice control through Alexa and Google Assistant. It doesn’t self-empty like the PowerDetect, but at nearly half the price it’s a reasonable trade-off if you don’t mind emptying the dustbin yourself every few runs.

Shark robot vacuum deals

Shark cordless and stick vacuum deals

Shark upright vacuum deals

Shark carpet and floor cleaner deals

Shark handheld vacuum deals

Shark air purifier, steam mop, and hair tool deals