The best monitor deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale: Up to 72% off gaming and productivity screens

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Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has a wide spread of monitor deals across gaming, productivity, and portable models from Samsung, Dell, KTC, Pixio, and others. Discounts range from about 28 percent up to 72 percent, with some of the steepest cuts landing on lesser-known brands that still make solid panels. You stare at a monitor for hours at a time. Make it a good experience.
Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G5See It
The Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G5 is $349.99, down from $549.99 (36 percent off). It’s the most accessible OLED monitor in the sale — a QD-OLED panel at 1440p with a 180Hz refresh rate. At 27 inches, it fits comfortably on most desks, and the OLED display brings genuine contrast and color vibrancy that LCD monitors at this price can’t match. If you’ve been curious about OLED but haven’t wanted to spend $800 on it, this is the entry point.
Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9See It
The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 is $800, down from $1,300 (38 percent off). This is the most expensive monitor in the sale, but it’s also the most capable — a dual QHD curved OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and G-Sync compatibility. It can replace a dual-monitor setup entirely, giving you one continuous ultrawide surface for gaming, editing, or just having a lot of windows open at once. The OLED panel delivers the contrast and color accuracy that LCD monitors can’t match.
Gaming monitor deals
The gaming monitor section ranges from budget 1080p panels to high-end OLED and 4K displays. KTC and Pixio are less well-known than Samsung or Dell, but both brands have been building a solid reputation for value gaming monitors over the past few years.
- KTC 27″ 2K 200Hz Gaming Monitor $152.99 (was $399.99) — 62% off. Fast IPS, built-in speakers, HDR support. Strong value for a 1440p gaming panel.
- Pixio PX277 OLED Max V2 27″ 240Hz QHD $399.99 (was $899.99) — 56% off. WOLED panel with 1440p resolution and 240Hz. One of the cheapest 27-inch OLED gaming monitors available.
- Pixio PX27U Wave 27″ 4K 160Hz $249.99 (was $499.99) — 50% off. Fast IPS 4K panel. Good for both gaming and content creation. Also available in Mint Green at $280.
- Samsung 40″ Odyssey G7 (G75F) $699.99 (was $1,199.99) — 42% off. WUHD resolution, 180Hz, curved. Large-format gaming without going full ultrawide.
- Samsung 27″ Odyssey OLED G5 (G50SF) $349.99 (was $549.99) — 36% off. QHD QD-OLED, 180Hz. Samsung’s most affordable OLED gaming option.
- KTC 32″ Curved 2K 180Hz $151.72 (was $349.99) — 57% off. 1500R curve, VA panel, 1ms response. Lots of screen for the money.
- KTC 32″ Curved 240Hz FHD $161.45 (was $299.99) — 46% off. 1080p at 240Hz for competitive gaming where frame rate matters more than resolution.
- KTC 24.5″ 300Hz FHD Gaming Monitor $118.99 (was $199.99) — 41% off. Fast IPS, 1ms, built for competitive gaming.
- Samsung 32″ Odyssey G55C QHD $229.99 (was $329.99) — 30% off. 165Hz, 1000R curve, HDR10. Reliable mid-range option from Samsung.
- KTC 24″ Curved 180Hz FHD $80.74 (was $199.99) — 60% off. 1500R curve, VA panel. Budget entry point for a curved gaming monitor.
- Gawfolk 27″ 2K 180Hz $107.71 (was $189.99) — 43% off. 1440p, 1ms, bezel-free design. Another budget 1440p gaming option.
- KTC 24″ 144Hz IPS $76.49 (was $139.99) — 45% off. Basic but solid 1080p IPS gaming panel.
Productivity and office monitor deals
- Dell 24″ SE24 IPS Monitor $110.49 (was $399.99) — 72% off. FHD, AMD FreeSync, VESA mountable. The steepest discount by percentage in the sale — a basic office monitor at an unusually low price.
- Dell 27″ SE27 IPS Monitor $169.15 (was $299.00) — 43% off. FHD, AMD FreeSync, VESA. Same Dell build quality in a larger size.
- Samsung 34″ Viewfinity S65UA Ultrawide $299.99 (was $539.99) — 44% off. QHD, 100Hz, USB-C, curved. Excellent for spreadsheets, coding, and video editing. Live 3/23.
- Samsung 43″ Smart Monitor M7 (M70F) $359.99 (was $499.99) — 28% off. 4K UHD, doubles as a smart TV. Live 3/23.
- Samsung 24″ Business Monitor (S40GD) $109.99 (was $159.99) — 31% off. IPS, 100Hz, borderless. Basic office display. Live 3/23.
- HUION Kamvas 24 Plus Drawing Tablet Display $509.15 (was $899.00) — 43% off. 2.5K QHD, 140% sRGB, pen display for digital artists and designers.
Portable monitor deals
Portable monitors are one of the better categories in the sale for deep discounts. Most of these are USB-C powered, so they work as a second screen for laptops without needing a separate power cable.
- NexiGo 17.3″ 144Hz Portable Gaming Monitor $152.99 (was $449.00) — 66% off. FHD IPS, FreeSync and G-Sync compatible. Portable gaming on a large screen.
- 16″ 2.5K Portable Laptop Monitor $93.49 (was $269.99) — 65% off. QHD, 120% sRGB, USB-C and HDMI. Solid screen extender for travel.
- LXU 16″ Triple Laptop Monitor Extender $266.47 (was $549.99) — 52% off. 1200p FHD, 16:10 aspect ratio. Adds two extra screens to your laptop.
- LXU 15.6″ Triple Screen Extender $227.99 (was $399.99) — 43% off. FHD IPS, same triple-screen concept in a slightly smaller size.
- HONGO 15.6″ Portable Monitor $47.49 (was $129.99) — 63% off. FHD, USB-C, smart cover. The cheapest portable monitor in the sale.
- MNN 15.6″ Portable Monitor $49.99 (was $89.98) — 44% off. Lightning deal 3/27. FHD, USB-C and HDMI.
- Upperizon 15.6″ Portable Monitor $74.98 (was $129.99) — 42% off. FHD, HDR, USB-C and HDMI. Travel-friendly.
Monitor accessories
- IVANKY 80Gbps DisplayPort 2.1 Cable (VESA Certified) $18.69 (was $39.99) — 53% off. Supports up to 16K. Useful if you’re upgrading to a high-refresh or high-res monitor and need a cable that can keep up.
- ZYY Privacy Screen 24″ (2-Pack) $33.99 (was $61.99) — 45% off. Limits viewing angle for screen privacy in shared workspaces.
- ZYY Privacy Screen 34″ $56.94 (was $99.99) — 43% off. Same concept, sized for ultrawide monitors.
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