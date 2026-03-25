The best monitor deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale: Up to 72% off gaming and productivity screens

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Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has a wide spread of monitor deals across gaming, productivity, and portable models from Samsung, Dell, KTC, Pixio, and others. Discounts range from about 28 percent up to 72 percent, with some of the steepest cuts landing on lesser-known brands that still make solid panels. You stare at a monitor for hours at a time. Make it a good experience.

The Samsung 27-inch Odyssey OLED G5 is $349.99, down from $549.99 (36 percent off). It’s the most accessible OLED monitor in the sale — a QD-OLED panel at 1440p with a 180Hz refresh rate. At 27 inches, it fits comfortably on most desks, and the OLED display brings genuine contrast and color vibrancy that LCD monitors at this price can’t match. If you’ve been curious about OLED but haven’t wanted to spend $800 on it, this is the entry point.



The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 is $800, down from $1,300 (38 percent off). This is the most expensive monitor in the sale, but it’s also the most capable — a dual QHD curved OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and G-Sync compatibility. It can replace a dual-monitor setup entirely, giving you one continuous ultrawide surface for gaming, editing, or just having a lot of windows open at once. The OLED panel delivers the contrast and color accuracy that LCD monitors can’t match.

Gaming monitor deals

The gaming monitor section ranges from budget 1080p panels to high-end OLED and 4K displays. KTC and Pixio are less well-known than Samsung or Dell, but both brands have been building a solid reputation for value gaming monitors over the past few years.

Productivity and office monitor deals

Portable monitor deals

Portable monitors are one of the better categories in the sale for deep discounts. Most of these are USB-C powered, so they work as a second screen for laptops without needing a separate power cable.

Monitor accessories