The 121 best Amazon Black Friday tech and gadget deals (updated)

The turkey hasn’t even hit the table yet, but Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale is already in full swing. There are literally thousands of products on sale right now, which can make it seem impossible to sift through. Luckily, it’s our job to sit around trying to find the best possible bargains. We’ll be updating this post throughout the week with the best overall Amazon deals, so keep checking back until you’ve spent all of your holiday budget.
Editor’s picks: Standout Amazon Black Friday tech deals
Weber Smokey Joe 14 inch Portable Grill, Mocha $25 (was $65)See It
It’s only available in the Mocha colorway, but this grill is well over half-off right now. It’s a Weber, so it’s very well-built with an enameled kettle just like the big boys. It comes with sturdy cooking grates, Weber’s typical air flow system for temperature control, and an opening on the bottom to make clean up easy. This is a no-brainer at this price.
Crucial T705 2TB PCIe Gen5 NVMe M.2 SSD $159.99 (was $395.99, 60% off)See It
A 2TB PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD is built for maxing out load times and future-proofing your gaming PC. It has enough space for a huge library of modern titles plus creative apps, and that roughly 60% discount makes it a compelling upgrade if your current drive is feeling cramped. It matches its lowest price of the year according to Amazon’s pricing data.
HP Series 3 27 inch FHD Monitor Full HD Display $118.98 (was $269.99, 56% off)See It
This 27-inch monitor hits a sweet spot for most desks: big enough for multitasking, but not so huge that it overwhelms your setup. With a sharp 1080p panel, an IPS screen for better viewing angles, and built-in eye comfort features, it works equally well for home offices, students, and casual gaming. It matches its lowest price of the year according to Amazon’s pricing data.
DJI Osmo 360 Camera Standard Combo Waterproof 360° Action Camera $357.49 (was $549.99, 35% off)See It
DJI’s 360 action camera is designed for creators who want immersive footage without wrestling with a complicated rig. It captures 360-degree video, is built to handle the elements, and the combo includes the accessories you need to start shooting travel, bike, ski, or POV content right away. It matches its lowest price of the year according to Amazon’s pricing data.
DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger (DCK240C2) $149.00 (was $259.00)
A cordless drill and impact driver combo is the foundation of a good home tool kit, and this 20V MAX bundle checks all the boxes. You get two compact tools plus two batteries and a charger, so you can keep one tool set up for drilling and the other for driving screws without constantly swapping bits. It returns to one of its better prices of the year according to Amazon’s recent pricing data.
Ninja Ninja Mega Kitchen System 1500W 72 oz. Full-Size Blender & 8-Cup Food Processor $99.99 (was $219.99, 55% off)See It
This 1500W kitchen system combines a full-size blender, an 8-cup food processor, and to-go cups in one base, so it can stand in for several single-purpose appliances. From daily smoothies to pizza dough and salsa, it handles a wide range of jobs, and the Black Friday price undercuts many standalone high-power blenders. It matches its lowest price of the year according to Amazon’s pricing data.
Osprey Osprey Tempest 20L Women’s Hiking Backpack with Hipbelt $76.74 (was $159.95, 52% off)See It
A 20L technical daypack with a real hipbelt is ideal for everything from local hikes to international travel. This pack is built with women’s fit in mind, with a supportive harness that keeps weight close to your body so it stays comfortable during long days on the trail or running around a city. It matches its lowest price of the year according to Amazon’s pricing data.
Best Amazon Black Friday PC, monitor, and storage deals
Start here if you’re upgrading a desktop, building a new gaming rig, or just trying to make your work-from-home setup a little less painful. These deals cover monitors, internal drives, memory, networking, and more.
- ASUS ASUS TUF Gaming F16 Gaming Laptop 16” FHD+ 144Hz IPS $749.99 (was $1,099.99, 32% off)
- SAMSUNG SAMSUNG 27 ViewFinity S8 (S80D) Series 4K UHD Monitor $199.99 (was $419.99, 52% off)
- ASUS ASUS TUF Gaming VG34VQL3A 34” Ultra-Wide QHD Monitor $499.99 (was $899.99, 44% off)
- LG LG 27GR83Q-B 27-inch UltraGear QHD IPS Gaming Monitor $279.99 (was $499.99, 44% off)
- SAMSUNG Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD 2TB PCIe Gen 4×4 $119.99 (was $176.99, 32% off)
- WD_BLACK WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD for PS5 and PC $299.99 (was $555.49, 46% off)
- Corsair Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) 6000MHz $84.99 (was $164.99, 48% off)
- Logitech Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard $119.99 (was $169.99, 29% off)
- TP-Link TP-Link AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6E Router (Archer AXE75) $119.99 (was $199.99, 40% off)
- NETGEAR NETGEAR Nighthawk AX5400 WiFi 6 Router (RAX54S) $139.99 (was $249.99, 44% off)
Best Amazon Black Friday wireless, headphone, and charger deals
From noise-cancelling headphones to magnetic power banks and compact USB-C chargers, these are the everyday-carry upgrades that make your phone and laptop feel a lot more modern.
- Beats Beats Studio Pro – Premium Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $139.99 (was $349.95, 60% off)
- JBL JBL Live 770NC – Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones $109.95 (was $239.95, 54% off)
- JBL JBL Tune Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds (White) $39.95 (was $99.95, 60% off)
- JBL JBL Tune Flex 2 – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $49.95 (was $109.95, 55% off)
- JBL JBL Tune 720BT – Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with JBL Pure Bass $44.95 (was $89.95, 50% off)
- Anker Anker Nano Charger USB C GaN Charger 30W PIQ 3.0 $11.19 (was $22.99, 51% off)
- Anker Anker USB C Charger Block 33W 2 Port Compact Charger $12.98 (was $24.99, 48% off)
- Anker Anker MagGo Power Bank Qi2 Certified 15W Ultra Fast Magnetic $54.99 (was $89.99, 39% off)
- Anker Anker Prime MagSafe Car Mount Charger Qi2 25W $62.99 (was $89.99, 30% off)
- OtterBox OtterBox All Day Band for Apple Watch 44/45/46mm $20.99 (was $39.99, 48% off)
Best Amazon Black Friday camera, security, and creator gear deals
Whether you’re dialling in home security or building out a creator kit for streaming and travel, these discounts on cameras, lenses, and accessories are worth a look.
- Ring Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro with 3D Motion Detection $199.99 (was $249.99, 20% off)
- Blink Blink Outdoor 3-Camera System $129.99 (was $249.99, 48% off)
- Arlo Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 2-Pack $249.99 (was $399.99, 38% off)
- Canon Canon RF 50mm F1.8 STM Lens $149.99 (was $199.99, 25% off)
- Sony Sony ZV-1F Vlog Camera $399.99 (was $499.99, 20% off)
- GoPro GoPro HERO10 Black 5.3K Ultra HD Action Camera $249.99 (was $349.99, 29% off)
- SanDisk SanDisk Extreme PRO 256GB UHS-I SDXC Memory Card $39.99 (was $79.99, 50% off)
Best Amazon Black Friday tool and DIY gadget deals
Black Friday is one of the better times of year to stock up on power tools, bits, blades, and accessories from big-name brands. These picks focus on well-reviewed gear with real savings.
- DEWALT DEWALT 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit $159.00 (was $259.00, 39% off)
- Makita Makita XT269M 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit $299.00 (was $399.00, 25% off)
- BOSCH BOSCH 11255VSR Bulldog Xtreme Rotary Hammer Drill $149.00 (was $229.00, 35% off)
- CRAFTSMAN CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Drill/Driver Kit $59.00 (was $99.00, 40% off)
Best Amazon Black Friday outdoor, fitness, and travel gear deals
From hiking packs and hydration to GPS and training gear, these outdoorsy deals are great for gearing up before your next trip or setting up New Year’s fitness goals.
- Garmin Garmin Forerunner GPS Running Smartwatch $199.99 (was $299.99, 33% off)
- Hydro Flask Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth Water Bottle $19.98 (was $39.95, 50% off)
Best Amazon Black Friday kitchen and cooking gadget deals
If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, Black Friday is an easy excuse to finally grab that high-powered blender, stand mixer, or espresso upgrade. These discounts focus on trusted brands and hardworking appliances.
- Instant Pot Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $79.99 (was $129.99, 38% off)
- Breville Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer $279.95 (was $399.95, 30% off)
Best Amazon Black Friday smart home and home tech deals
Round out your setup with routers, smart home gear, vacuums, and other home tech. These picks can make your space more comfortable, connected, and a little easier to maintain.
- Amazon Amazon eero 6+ Dual-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System (3-Pack) $179.99 (was $299.99, 40% off)
- iRobot iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $349.99 (was $549.99, 36% off)
