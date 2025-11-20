The 121 best Amazon Black Friday tech and gadget deals (updated)

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The turkey hasn’t even hit the table yet, but Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale is already in full swing. There are literally thousands of products on sale right now, which can make it seem impossible to sift through. Luckily, it’s our job to sit around trying to find the best possible bargains. We’ll be updating this post throughout the week with the best overall Amazon deals, so keep checking back until you’ve spent all of your holiday budget.

Editor’s picks: Standout Amazon Black Friday tech deals

It’s only available in the Mocha colorway, but this grill is well over half-off right now. It’s a Weber, so it’s very well-built with an enameled kettle just like the big boys. It comes with sturdy cooking grates, Weber’s typical air flow system for temperature control, and an opening on the bottom to make clean up easy. This is a no-brainer at this price.

A 2TB PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD is built for maxing out load times and future-proofing your gaming PC. It has enough space for a huge library of modern titles plus creative apps, and that roughly 60% discount makes it a compelling upgrade if your current drive is feeling cramped. It matches its lowest price of the year according to Amazon’s pricing data.

This 27-inch monitor hits a sweet spot for most desks: big enough for multitasking, but not so huge that it overwhelms your setup. With a sharp 1080p panel, an IPS screen for better viewing angles, and built-in eye comfort features, it works equally well for home offices, students, and casual gaming. It matches its lowest price of the year according to Amazon’s pricing data.

DJI’s 360 action camera is designed for creators who want immersive footage without wrestling with a complicated rig. It captures 360-degree video, is built to handle the elements, and the combo includes the accessories you need to start shooting travel, bike, ski, or POV content right away. It matches its lowest price of the year according to Amazon’s pricing data.

A cordless drill and impact driver combo is the foundation of a good home tool kit, and this 20V MAX bundle checks all the boxes. You get two compact tools plus two batteries and a charger, so you can keep one tool set up for drilling and the other for driving screws without constantly swapping bits. It returns to one of its better prices of the year according to Amazon’s recent pricing data.

This 1500W kitchen system combines a full-size blender, an 8-cup food processor, and to-go cups in one base, so it can stand in for several single-purpose appliances. From daily smoothies to pizza dough and salsa, it handles a wide range of jobs, and the Black Friday price undercuts many standalone high-power blenders. It matches its lowest price of the year according to Amazon’s pricing data.

A 20L technical daypack with a real hipbelt is ideal for everything from local hikes to international travel. This pack is built with women’s fit in mind, with a supportive harness that keeps weight close to your body so it stays comfortable during long days on the trail or running around a city. It matches its lowest price of the year according to Amazon’s pricing data.

Best Amazon Black Friday PC, monitor, and storage deals

Start here if you’re upgrading a desktop, building a new gaming rig, or just trying to make your work-from-home setup a little less painful. These deals cover monitors, internal drives, memory, networking, and more.

Best Amazon Black Friday wireless, headphone, and charger deals

From noise-cancelling headphones to magnetic power banks and compact USB-C chargers, these are the everyday-carry upgrades that make your phone and laptop feel a lot more modern.

Best Amazon Black Friday camera, security, and creator gear deals

Whether you’re dialling in home security or building out a creator kit for streaming and travel, these discounts on cameras, lenses, and accessories are worth a look.

Best Amazon Black Friday tool and DIY gadget deals

Black Friday is one of the better times of year to stock up on power tools, bits, blades, and accessories from big-name brands. These picks focus on well-reviewed gear with real savings.

Best Amazon Black Friday outdoor, fitness, and travel gear deals

From hiking packs and hydration to GPS and training gear, these outdoorsy deals are great for gearing up before your next trip or setting up New Year’s fitness goals.

Best Amazon Black Friday kitchen and cooking gadget deals

If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, Black Friday is an easy excuse to finally grab that high-powered blender, stand mixer, or espresso upgrade. These discounts focus on trusted brands and hardworking appliances.

Best Amazon Black Friday smart home and home tech deals

Round out your setup with routers, smart home gear, vacuums, and other home tech. These picks can make your space more comfortable, connected, and a little easier to maintain.