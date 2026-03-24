ECOVACS robot vacuums and automatic lawn mowers are up to 50% off at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

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ECOVACS has some aggressive discounts in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale with up to 50 percent off robot vacuums and mops. The DEEBOT T80 Omni is $499 (half price), the DEEBOT X9 PRO Omni is $679 (48 percent off), and the DEEBOT X8 PRO Omni is $599 (46 percent off). There are also two robot lawn mowers on sale if you want to automate the yard, too.

One of the most frustrating things about robot vacuums is that they run out of steam mid-job — especially in bigger homes. The X11 OmniCyclone tackles that with GaN-powered charging that refuels the bot while it’s simultaneously washing its own mop pads, so it can push through 200+ square meters without stopping. Throw in 19,500Pa of suction, AIVI 3D obstacle navigation, and a ZeroTangle brush roll that actually lives up to its name for pet owners, and this is a serious all-in-one floor care machine. The bagless base station keeps maintenance low, and the self-washing OZMO Roller 2.0 means you’re not handling a grimy mop pad every time it docks. At $899 (down from $1,500), it’s a premium buy, but the tech here justifies the price tag.



The ECOVACS DEEBOT T80 Omni is $499, down 50 percent from $999.99. It vacuums and mops with an OZMO roller that self-cleans in the dock, handles edges with TruEdge technology, and empties its own dustbin. At this price, it undercuts most comparable all-in-one robot vacuum-mop combos from Roborock and iRobot.

ECOVACS robot vacuum and mop deals

ECOVACS robot lawn mower deals

ECOVACS Goat A3000 $2099 (was $2999.99) — 30% off. Dual-LiDAR navigation for up to 3/4 acre. 13-inch cutting width with autonomous mowing.

$2099 (was $2999.99) — 30% off. Dual-LiDAR navigation for up to 3/4 acre. 13-inch cutting width with autonomous mowing. ECOVACS Goat O1000 $749 (was $999.99) — 25% off. RTK-guided robot mower with vision navigation for up to 1/4 acre. Wire-free setup.