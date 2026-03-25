This DeWalt impact driver is just $32 right now, and that’s not even the best Big Spring Sale tool deal

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DeWalt has discounts on power tools, batteries, and accessories during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. The standout deal is the 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit at $449 (30 percent off $639) — it includes a drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and work light, plus two batteries and a charger, so you’re ready to work right out of the box. If you’re not ready to go all-in, the Rolling Tool Box is just $72 and works with any brand.



The DeWalt 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit is $449, down 30 percent from $639. It includes a drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and work light — plus two batteries and a charger. If you’re starting a tool collection or replacing an aging set, buying them individually would cost significantly more.

DeWalt power tool deals

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