This DeWalt impact driver is just $32 right now, and that’s not even the best Big Spring Sale tool deal

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DeWalt has discounts on power tools, batteries, and accessories during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. The standout deal is the 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit at $449 (30 percent off $639) — it includes a drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and work light, plus two batteries and a charger, so you’re ready to work right out of the box. If you’re not ready to go all-in, the Rolling Tool Box is just $72 and works with any brand.
The DeWalt 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit is $449, down 30 percent from $639. It includes a drill/driver, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and work light — plus two batteries and a charger. If you’re starting a tool collection or replacing an aging set, buying them individually would cost significantly more.
DeWalt power tool deals
- DeWalt 20V MAX Impact Driver bit set $31.98 (was $88.13) — 64% off. Cordless impact driver, tool only (no battery).
- DeWalt Thickness Planer $522.00 (was $799.00) — 35% off. 13-inch benchtop planer for serious woodworking projects.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 5-Tool Combo Kit $449.00 (was $639.00) — 30% off. Drill, impact driver, circular saw, recip saw, and light with two batteries.
- DeWalt 1/4 Sheet Palm Sander $69.00 (was $94.00) — 27% off. Compact corded sander for finishing work. Live 3/30.
- DeWalt 20V MAX SDS Rotary Hammer $199.00 (was $269.00) — 26% off. Cordless rotary hammer for concrete and masonry. Live 3/30.
- DeWalt Top-Handle Jig Saw $119.00 (was $160.55) — 26% off. Corded jig saw with variable speed. Live 3/30.
- DeWalt 20-Inch Scroll Saw $459.00 (was $599.00) — 23% off. Variable-speed scroll saw for intricate cuts.
- DeWalt 5-Inch Random Orbit Sander $79.00 (was $99.01) — 20% off. Cordless sander with brushless motor. Live 3/30.
- DeWalt 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw $119.00 (was $149.00) — 20% off. Cordless recip saw, tool only. Live 3/30.
- DeWalt 4-1/2-Inch Angle Grinder $99.00 (was $160.00) — 38% off. 11-amp corded angle grinder with dust ejection system. Live 3/30.
- DeWalt 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill $119.00 (was $160.00) — 26% off. 7.8-amp corded hammer drill for concrete and masonry work. Live 3/30.
DeWalt battery and charger deals
- DeWalt 20V MAX 6Ah Battery 2-Pack $178.99 (was $279.00) — 36% off. Two high-capacity batteries for extended runtime.
- DeWalt 20V MAX 5Ah Battery $149.00 (was $229.00) — 35% off. Single 5Ah battery with fuel gauge. Live 3/30.
- DeWalt 12V/20V MAX Charger Kit $229.00 (was $349.00) — 34% off. Multi-voltage charger with battery. Live 3/30.
- DeWalt 20V MAX Transfer Pump $199.00 (was $249.00) — 20% off. Cordless pump for jobsite water removal.
DeWalt accessory deals
- DeWalt 3-Beam Laser Level $163.97 (was $269.00) — 39% off. Self-leveling laser for layout and alignment.
- DeWalt Rolling Tool Box $71.98 (was $118.93) — 39% off. Wheeled tool storage with telescoping handle.
- DeWalt 5-Gallon StealthSonic Wet/Dry Vac $127.99 (was $199.99) — 36% off. Quiet shop vacuum for jobsite cleanup.
- DeWalt Jump Starter $19.97 (was $29.99) — 33% off. Portable jump starter for vehicles.
- DeWalt FlexTorq 35-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set $31.98 (was $35.96) — 11% off. Impact-ready bit set with magnetic sleeve and clear storage case.
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