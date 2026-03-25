🛍️ Amazon Big Spring Sale: 100+ editor-approved deals worth buying right now 🛍️

Ninja’s Big Spring Sale lineup is massive, with 70-plus discounts on air fryers, blenders, and more

More than 70 Ninja deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale, with up to 43% off air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, cookware, and grills.

By Stan Horaczek

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Ninja has one of the largest spreads in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — more than 70 deals across air fryers, blenders, cookware, grills, coffee makers, and more, with discounts up to 42 percent. The strongest values are in the air fryer and toaster oven section, where the Prestige Smart XL is $230 (43 percent off) and the Flip Up & Away toaster oven is $150 (40 percent off). The blender and cookware sections are also worth a look.

Ninja Kitchen System Blender $131 (was $220)

Ninja kitchen system with blender cups
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The Ninja Kitchen System is $130, down 41 percent from $220. It’s an all-in-one that handles smoothies, frozen drinks, veggie chopping, and more — basically a blender, food processor, and single-serve cup system in one base. At this price, it’s hard to justify buying those three things separately.

Ninja air fryer and oven deals

Ninja blender and food processor deals

Ninja cookware deals

Ninja grill, coffee, and other deals

 
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Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.