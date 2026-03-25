Ninja’s Big Spring Sale lineup is massive, with 70-plus discounts on air fryers, blenders, and more

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Ninja has one of the largest spreads in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — more than 70 deals across air fryers, blenders, cookware, grills, coffee makers, and more, with discounts up to 42 percent. The strongest values are in the air fryer and toaster oven section, where the Prestige Smart XL is $230 (43 percent off) and the Flip Up & Away toaster oven is $150 (40 percent off). The blender and cookware sections are also worth a look.
Ninja Kitchen System Blender $131 (was $220)See It
The Ninja Kitchen System is $130, down 41 percent from $220. It’s an all-in-one that handles smoothies, frozen drinks, veggie chopping, and more — basically a blender, food processor, and single-serve cup system in one base. At this price, it’s hard to justify buying those three things separately.
Ninja air fryer and oven deals
- Ninja Prestige Smart XL Countertop Oven $229.99 (was $399.99) — 43% off. Bakes up to 20 cookies at once, air fries, toasts, and dehydrates.
- Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer Toaster Oven $249.99 (was $429.99) — 42% off. 12-in-1 with two independent cooking zones. Fits a 4.5 lb chicken and 6 lb roast at the same time.
- Ninja Air Fryer Toaster Oven (Flip Up & Away) $149.99 (was $249.99) — 40% off. 8-in-1, flips up vertically when not in use to save counter space.
- Ninja Max XL Air Fryer (5.5 qt) $109.99 (was $179.99) — 39% off. Basic air fryer with a large basket. Crisps, roasts, bakes, reheats, dehydrates. Live 3/29.
- Ninja Smart Double Oven with FlexDoor $279.99 (was $429.99) — 35% off. 12-in-1 with a built-in thermometer. Two independent zones at different temps.
Ninja blender and food processor deals
- Ninja Blast Max Portable Blender $69.99 (was $99.99) — 30% off. Cordless, personal-sized, blends smoothies on the go. Available in multiple colors. Live 3/29.
- Ninja Artisan Outdoor Pizza Oven $199.99 (was $299.99) — 33% off. 12-inch capacity, cooks Neapolitan-style pizza in about 3 minutes.
Ninja cookware deals
- Ninja Ceramic Pro 14-Piece Cookware Set $299.99 (was $479.99) — 38% off. Non-stick, non-toxic ceramic coating, glass lids, oven-safe to 500°F.
- Ninja Ceramic Pro 10-Piece Cookware Set $199.99 (was $299.99) — 33% off. Same ceramic coating in a smaller set.
- Ninja Ceramic Pro 11-Piece Cookware Set $249.99 (was $359.99) — 31% off. Available in multiple colors.
Ninja grill, coffee, and other deals
- Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Grill & Smoker (6-in-1) $289.99 (was $379.99) — 24% off. Grills, smokes, air crisps, bakes, roasts, and dehydrates with real wood pellet flavor.
- Ninja Pod & Grounds Coffee Maker $104.99 (was $139.99) — 25% off. Works with K-Cup pods and ground coffee. Brews specialty drinks.
- Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Brewer $69.99 (was $89.99) — 22% off. Two brew styles, adjustable warming plate. Live 3/29.
- Ninja NeverDull 17-Piece Knife Block Set $299.99 (was $399.99) — 25% off. Built-in sharpener in the block keeps blades sharp over time.
- Ninja FrostVault 30qt Hard Cooler $149.49 (was $199.99) — 25% off. Integrated dry zone keeps items separated from ice melt.
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