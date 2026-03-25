Ninja’s Big Spring Sale lineup is massive, with 70-plus discounts on air fryers, blenders, and more

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Ninja has one of the largest spreads in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — more than 70 deals across air fryers, blenders, cookware, grills, coffee makers, and more, with discounts up to 42 percent. The strongest values are in the air fryer and toaster oven section, where the Prestige Smart XL is $230 (43 percent off) and the Flip Up & Away toaster oven is $150 (40 percent off). The blender and cookware sections are also worth a look.



The Ninja Kitchen System is $130, down 41 percent from $220. It’s an all-in-one that handles smoothies, frozen drinks, veggie chopping, and more — basically a blender, food processor, and single-serve cup system in one base. At this price, it’s hard to justify buying those three things separately.

Ninja air fryer and oven deals

Ninja blender and food processor deals

Ninja cookware deals

Ninja grill, coffee, and other deals