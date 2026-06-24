Amazon just dropped the price on almost every Insta360 camera and accessory, including the 8K 360 cameras

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Insta360 put nearly its whole catalog on sale for Prime Day, from 360 cameras and action cams to webcams, gimbals, and wireless mics. The event runs June 23 to 26, and because almost all of these are Prime member prices, a free 30-day Prime trial covers you through it. We rounded up the best camera, drone, and creator-gear deals across every brand this week; this is the Insta360-only cut. The 360 camera most creators should grab is the X4 Air at $324.99 (26% off), and the best value of the bunch is the Link 2C webcam at $99.99 (33% off). The five we’d buy first are in the cards below, then every Insta360 deal is grouped by type. Prices move fast during Prime Day, so check the current number before you buy.

Insta360 X4 Air 8K 360 Camera (Starter Bundle) $324.99 (was $439.99) Lightweight 8K 360 capture you reframe later, 26% off Accessories are essential. Insta360 See It

The X4 Air at $324.99 is the 360 camera to buy this Prime Day, 26% off a 165-gram 8K shooter. It films a full sphere so you frame the shot afterward, which is the trick that makes Insta360 footage look so smooth. It’s waterproof and mounts to the usual action-cam accessories. For travel, biking, or skiing, it’s the most flexible camera in the lineup, and it carries more than 400 ratings at 4.6 stars.

Insta360 Link 2C 4K Webcam $99.99 (was $149.99) AI-tracking 4K webcam for PC and Mac, 33% off Look better in your next video meeting. Insta360 See It

The Link 2C at $99.99 is the webcam pick and the deepest discount in the sale at 33% off. It shoots sharp 4K and uses AI to keep you centered and in focus as you move, which a laptop camera can’t touch. It clips to a monitor and works on PC or Mac. For video calls, streaming, or remote work, it’s a real upgrade for $100, and it carries more than 1,200 ratings at 4.5 stars.

Insta360 Flow 2 Pro AI Phone Gimbal $114.99 (was $159.99) Tracking gimbal for smartphone video, 28% off Don’t subject your viewers to shaky video. Insta360 See It

The Flow 2 Pro at $114.99 is the phone-gimbal pick, 28% off. It stabilizes smartphone video and uses AI to track a subject automatically, so you can film yourself hands-free. The arm folds down to pocket size and doubles as a tripod and selfie stick. For phone-first creators, it’s the deal to grab, and it carries nearly 500 ratings at 4.4 stars.

Insta360 X5 8K 360 Camera $434.99 (was $549.99) The flagship 360 cam with better low light, 21% off Your phone can’t shoot video like this. Insta360 See It

The X5 at $434.99 is the step up from the X4 Air, 21% off the current flagship 360 camera. It uses larger sensors than the X4 for cleaner footage in dim light, swappable lenses you can replace if you scratch one, and longer battery life. It’s the one to get if you shoot a lot after sunset or want the best image quality Insta360 makes. It carries more than 1,700 ratings at 4.7 stars.

Best Insta360 360 camera deals

These are the X-series cameras that film a full sphere so you can reframe the shot after you stop recording. The X4 Air at $324.99 is the lightweight pick for most people, and the X5 at $434.99 is the flagship with better low-light performance. The Essentials and Creator bundles add accessories and extra storage if you want everything in one box.

Best Insta360 action camera deals

If you want a standard front-facing action camera instead of a 360 shooter, these are the Ace Pro 2 and GO models. The Ace Pro 2 is the rugged waterproof pick with a flip screen, while the GO Ultra is a tiny magnetic camera you can clip almost anywhere for hands-free point-of-view video.

Best Insta360 webcam deals

The Link webcams use a gimbal and AI tracking to follow you around the frame, which makes them a real step up from a laptop camera for calls and streaming. The Link 2C at $99.99 is the value pick and the deepest discount here, while the Link 2 Pro adds a larger sensor for better low-light video.

Best Insta360 Flow gimbal deals

The Flow gimbals stabilize phone video and use AI to track a subject so you can film yourself hands-free. The Flow 2 Pro at $114.99 is the pick for most people, and the bundles below add a Snap mount, a tripod base, or a creator kit if you want more in the box.

Best Insta360 wireless microphone deals

A clip-on wireless mic is the fastest upgrade to any video, since phone and camera microphones pick up too much room noise. The Mic Air at $34.99 is the easy budget add, and the Mic Pro is the two-transmitter kit for interviews and serious shoots.

Best Insta360 accessory deals

A few small extras rounded out the sale. The Snap Selfie Screen adds a monitor and light for vlogging, the 2400mAh battery is a spare for the X5, and the invisible selfie stick is the pole that disappears from your 360 footage.

Insta360 prices move through Prime Day, so check the current number before you commit. If you grab one thing, make it the X4 Air at $324.99, 26% off the 360 camera that does the most and the easiest way to shoot footage you can reframe after the fact. If you spend most of your day on calls instead, the Link 2C webcam at $99.99 is the best value in the sale.