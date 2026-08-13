We smell different as we age. Here’s why.

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We’ve all heard the saying: As we age, supposedly, we begin to develop a certain…telltale odor. Some describe it as evocative of a cozy grandparents’ house, old furniture, or closets full of vintage clothing. Others swear they can detect it on a person directly—picking up a musty, grassy, and unmistakable aroma.

So, does aging really come with a smell of its own?

According to Dr. Sonal Choudhary, a dermatologist and assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Pittsburgh, some aspects of this distinct smell really do come down to biology. But teasing apart what’s actually coming from a person’s skin versus what stems from environment, memory, or association is trickier than you might expect.

“The biggest misconception is that this [smell] reflects poor hygiene,” Choudhary says. “In reality, aging skin undergoes predictable biochemical changes that can alter body odor, even in people with excellent hygiene.”

A chemical compound tells some (but not all) of the story

Stale attics and moth-eaten sweaters aside, there is a specific, identifiable chemical signature behind the stereotype of “old person smell,” according to Choudhary.

“2-nonenal is a naturally occurring, odor-producing molecule that forms when certain fats on the skin surface undergo oxidation,” Choudhary says. “As we age, changes in skin chemistry,” she says, “make this reaction more likely.”

Interestingly, though, the compound doesn’t necessarily increase steadily with age.

“Some studies suggest that 2-nonenal begins increasing around middle age and may plateau or vary considerably between individuals rather than steadily rising throughout life,” Choudhary says.

Eating foods rich in antioxidants (think berries, dark leafy greens, and beans) might help reduce 2-nonenal, a naturally occurring, odor-producing molecule connected to a change in body odor as we age. Image: Getty Images / imageBROKER Anna Shepulova

In one study conducted at Monell Chemical Senses Center, researchers had people sniff underarm odor samples across age groups. They found that middle-aged men were rated as smelling the worst, while the smell of older participants was rated as less unpleasant.

That finding hints at something important: that the “old person smell” stereotype may be tracking something other than pure chemistry. In fact, Choudhary says, the notorious smell is as related to context, lifestyle changes, and even interpretation as it is to a single compound.

“Older adults may accumulate other factors that influence body odor, such as medications, chronic illnesses, reduced mobility, changes in hygiene practices or living environments,” she says. “In other words, ‘old person smell’ is probably a combination of biology and context rather than a single chemical marker.”

Specifically, medications like antidepressants, diabetes medications, and supplements can alter sweat and body odor.

Diet can have an impact, too. Foods, such as garlic, onions, alcohol, and certain spices, can change a body’s smell in some people—regardless of age. Changes in clothing fabrics, laundry practices, and personal hygiene also play important roles, says Choudhary.

“Age is just one piece of a much larger picture.”

We smell what we expect to smell

Even accounting for all of that, Choudhary says there’s a tendency to oversimplify the phenomenon as attributable to a single culprit. Although it might be satisfying to have a chemical compound to name (and blame) for age-associated odors, the truth is likely much more complex.

“While 2-nonenal has received the most attention because it was one of the first age-associated odor compounds identified, body odor results from a complex interaction among skin oils, sweat, the skin microbiome, oxidative processes, medications, diet, health conditions, and environmental factors,” she says.

“Reducing the conversation to one chemical misses much of the underlying biology.”

Choudhary adds that at least some of what we’re smelling can be attributed to something much more subjective: our memories and associations.

“Human perception of odor is influenced not only by chemistry, but also by memory, culture, and learned associations,” she says. “We often associate particular scents with grandparents, nursing homes, older furniture, certain soaps, mothballs, or living environments, and those associations can shape how we interpret someone’s scent.”

Although gradual changes in body scent usually aren’t cause for concern, Choudhary cautions that pronounced or abrupt changes in odor might be worth mentioning to a doctor to rule out underlying problems.

“A sudden or dramatic change, especially if accompanied by weight loss, fever, excessive sweating, changes in urination, skin findings, or other new symptoms, should be evaluated,” she says.

“New body odor can occasionally be an early clue to an underlying medical condition or medication side effect. In those situations, it’s worth bringing up with your healthcare provider rather than assuming it’s simply due to age.”

How to avoid “smelling old”

Although it’s sadly not possible to alter other people’s perceptions, memories, or contexts around aging bodies, there are some simple ways to minimize your own body’s scent, Choudhary says.

Choudhary’s advice for managing it is refreshingly ordinary: cleanse gently, wash clothes often, and moisturize to keep the skin barrier healthy. Eating foods rich in antioxidants (think berries, dark leafy greens, and beans) might help too, at least in theory: The research isn’t there yet to say for sure that antioxidant skincare actually reduces 2-nonenal.

In fact, there’s currently no universally accepted treatment that specifically reduces 2-nonenal. But don’t panic: You’re not resigned to a future of unwittingly committing this olfactory party foul. Fortunately, there are ways to minimize body odor, and the preventive measures are the same as for almost any health-related goal.

“Managing chronic medical conditions, staying hydrated, maintaining a balanced diet, and treating excessive sweating when present can also help,” says Choudhary.

In other words: soap, water, and patience can go a long way. No fancy antioxidant serum required. And as for the other associations—the attics, the mothballs, the closets —they likely have nothing to do with how you smell. Someone is probably just really missing their grandma.

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