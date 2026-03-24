Dyson vacuums, air purifiers, and fans are up to 50% off at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale

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Dyson products don’t go on sale often, and when they do the discounts are usually underwhelming. This round of Big Spring Sale deals on Amazon is different — there are nine deals across cordless vacuums, air purifiers, fans, and a beauty product, with actual savings up to 50 percent. The V8 Plus is $330 (down from $540), the Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 is $460 (down from $750), and a renewed V15 Detect is $300 — half price. Some of these are live now; others go live closer to the March 25 main event.



The Dyson V8 Plus is $330, down 39 percent from $540. It’s the least expensive Dyson cordless vacuum in the sale, but it still handles hard floors and carpet, converts to a handheld for cars and furniture, and runs about 40 minutes per charge. If you’ve been eyeing a Dyson but couldn’t justify Dyson prices, this is probably the closest the math has come to making sense.



The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 is $460, down 39 percent from $750. It does three things: purifies air through a sealed HEPA H13 filter, heats a room, and pushes cool airflow in summer — all without a visible fan blade. It’s big and it’s not cheap even at this price, but if you’d otherwise be buying an air purifier and a space heater separately, the combined cost starts to look reasonable. This deal goes live March 25.

Dyson vacuum deals

There are five more Dyson vacuum deals beyond the V8 Plus above. They range from a half-price renewed V15 to the massive Gen5outsize. The Gen5detect is a lightning deal on March 29, meaning it’ll go fast and won’t come back at this price.

Dyson V15 Detect (Renewed) $299.99 (was $599.99) — 50% off. The biggest Dyson discount in the sale. Renewed units go through a multi-point inspection and come with a warranty.

$299.99 (was $599.99) — 50% off. The biggest Dyson discount in the sale. Renewed units go through a multi-point inspection and come with a warranty. Dyson V15 Detect Plus $599.99 (was $849.99) — Laser dust detection, piezo particle counter, auto-detangling brush head, up to 60 minutes of runtime.

$599.99 (was $849.99) — Laser dust detection, piezo particle counter, auto-detangling brush head, up to 60 minutes of runtime. Dyson Gen5detect $699.99 (was $1,049.99) — Lightning deal on 3/29. Dyson’s most powerful cordless at 280 air watts with whole-machine HEPA filtration.

$699.99 (was $1,049.99) — Lightning deal on 3/29. Dyson’s most powerful cordless at 280 air watts with whole-machine HEPA filtration. Dyson V11 Origin $469.99 (was $629.99) — Live 3/29. Up to 60 minutes of runtime, three power modes, converts to handheld.

$469.99 (was $629.99) — Live 3/29. Up to 60 minutes of runtime, three power modes, converts to handheld. Dyson Gen5outsize $899.99 (was $1,149.99) — Built for bigger homes. Oversized bin, wider cleaner head, up to 140 minutes of runtime with swappable batteries. Live 3/22.

Dyson fan and beauty deals

Dyson Cool AM07 Bladeless Tower Fan $259.99 (was $399.99) — 35% off. 70-degree oscillation, 10 speed settings, quiet enough for a bedroom. Live 3/25.

$259.99 (was $399.99) — 35% off. 70-degree oscillation, 10 speed settings, quiet enough for a bedroom. Live 3/25. Dyson Define & Refresh Styling Duo $39.99 (was $49.99) — 20% off. Small discount, but Dyson beauty products almost never see any price cut at all. Live 3/25.