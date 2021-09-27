With the brutal summer temperatures winding down, many DIYers are planning projects for the cooler days of fall. Between home improvements and repairs, there is plenty to do. Whether it’s insulating and finishing a space that was too hot during the peak of the summer or working in the shop under more comfortable conditions, it’s an ideal time to get things done.

But collecting all the tools required can be expensive. Luckily, shopping on eBay is a great way to put together an impressive tool collection without emptying a bank account. Through eBay’s Certified Refurbished Program, you can find the quality tools you need that are in like-new condition and have been inspected, cleaned, and refurbished by the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor. The tools you purchase arrive sanitized and in brand new packaging. All Certified Refurbished products are backed by a two-year warranty in the off chance that they break or malfunction. And if for whatever reason the tool isn’t the right fit, you can return it to eBay within 30 days.

With these tools from some of the most dependable brands in your toolbox, you have no excuse not to finish your projects this fall.

Makita 3/4-in. Variable-Speed Hammer Drill ebay You might not think you need a hammer drill, but if you have any projects that require drilling through tile or concrete, there’s really no replacement for these handy tools. Ordering a Certified Refurbished hammer drill is a savvy choice without sacrificing on quality. This corded model from Makita features a chuck that opens ¾-inch, allowing for truly massive drill bits and attachments. And because it’s such a heavy-duty power tool, it can handle spinning a concrete paddle, drastically cutting the time your masonry projects might need this fall. Available on eBay for $77.99.

Bosch 1617EVS-46 2.25 HP Fixed-Base Electronic Router ebay If you’ve been putting off woodworking projects because the garage was too hot (or you had a hard time finding lumber in stock), the fall is the perfect time to get back to work. This legendary corded router from Bosch has the power (2.25 horsepower) and speed (25,000 RPMs) it takes to handle almost any router bit, including large cabinet door-making bits, as well as projects requiring dovetails and heavy-duty dados. Available on eBay for $137.95.

WORX WX550L Axis 20V PowerShare Cordless Reciprocating and Jig Saw ebay Sometimes, getting projects done as the seasons change requires a bit of flexibility. Between yard clean-up before the winter and regular projects in a workshop, the WX550L Axis 20V PowerShare Cordless Reciprocating and Jig Saw can flex with you. And since this saw utilizes WORX’s PowerShare battery system, it’s an affordable way to start building a full complement of outdoor-ready power tools. Available on eBay for $79.99.

Makita 18V Cordless LXT Li-Ion Recipro Saw XRJ01Z ebay The fall has a way of dropping projects in DIYers’ laps (and yards) and taking care of them before the winter is important. But who wants to lug around a heavy chainsaw for cutting up small branches? The Makita 18V Cordless LXT Li-Ion Recipro Saw is a compact and lightweight saw that has the power to cut through dense hardwood branches, making short work (literally) of yard clean-up. And, with quick blade changes, this saw can pivot to construction or metalwork in seconds. Available on eBay for $84.99.

Milwaukee M12 ¼ Hex Impact Driver ebay Driving a screw through a beam or post when the lowest fall temperatures hit requires a trusty impact driver like this M12 model from Milwaukee. Despite its sub-2-pound weight and compact size, it provides up to 1,000 inch-pounds of torque, while the quick-change chuck accepts ¼-inch drive bits. And, since it’s so light and compact, it can fit in a tool belt bag or hang from the belt itself without weighing it down. Available on eBay for $57.99.