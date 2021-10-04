The best microfiber cleaning cloth is like a magnet. The fabric has a slight positive charge, which means it attracts negatively charged gunk—like dust and grime tend to be—making them a great alternative to chemical-y cleaning solutions. Some data from UC Davis Health System also indicate that the material is three times better than its competitors at trapping baddies. Microfibers are also incredibly fine, measuring about 1/100th of the width of a strand of hair, so the cleaning cloths can wipe down the delicate surfaces of electronics, glasses, and car exteriors without scratching them.

​​With so many readymade rags on the market, picking the best microfiber cleaning cloths can be overwhelming. Choosing the right set for the task at hand means taking a deeper look at key features that make subtle but important differences in how well they work.

Methodology

Our curated selection was developed based on several years of experience testing and reviewing home products as well as extensive research. We weighed a number of practical considerations when making our recommendations, including the makeup of the fabric itself and its durability. We looked for cloths with at least 100,000 fibers per square inch—the greater the density the better the grip on gunky stuff—and that can withstand at least 300 washes before going into the bin. We also looked for a decent percentage of polyamide, an indicator of a good cloth. After considering more than 20 potential options of varying styles and sizes, we narrowed down our choices to five top products.

Best microfiber cleaning cloths overall: E-Cloth Reusable Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

Housekeeping Hero This set from E-Cloth includes options for all your cleaning, polishing, dusting, and scrubbing needs. E-Cloth

Why it made the cut: E-Cloth crafts their microfiber cloths with care, ensuring 3.1 million fibers per square inch and guaranteeing they’ll hold up to 300 washes.

Specs:

Intended Use: Housekeeping

Dimensions: 12.5 x 12.5, 15.5 x 15.5, 16 x 20 inches

Number of Cloths: 8

Pros: Cons: Includes a variety of cloths for different purposes Not great for electronics Ultrafine weave Can withstand 300 washes

It can be difficult to choose the best microfiber cleaning cloths for housekeeping because different parts of your home require different weaves. E-Cloth created this eight-piece set to provide an option to clean every surface in your home—from your stainless steel fridge to your glass windows. Each cloth has an ultra-fine weave of ​​3.1 million fibers per square inch.

This set comes with a variety of different microfiber cloths, each of which has its own intended use—from mopping to polishing. For example, the window cloth has a large waffle-like-weave, which helps it better grab onto gunk. And the dedicated dusting cloth is made of 100 percent polyester, which is an usual recommendation for a microfiber cloth (normally we like a good portion of the material polyamide), but helps it hang onto those bigger bunnies. The brand also guarantees that their cloths can stand up to 300 washes, so you won’t have to replace them any time soon.

Best microfiber cleaning cloths for cars: Chemical Guys Professional Grade Microfiber Towels

Crafted for Cars With two different fiber lengths, silk edging, and a plush weave, these cloths are ideal for car detailing.

Chemical Guys

Chemical Guys Check Price

Why it made the cut: These cloths from Chemical Guys are created to serve all your automotive needs, with a dual-sided design and silk edges to prevent scratching.

Specs:

Intended Use: Automotive

Dimensions: 16 x 16 inches

Number of Cloths: 3

Pros: Cons: Specifically designed for automotive cleaning Must be washed separately from other laundry Effective when wet or dry Dual-sided with different fibers on each side Silk edging to prevent scratches

While you can invest in having your car professionally detailed, it’s also possible to do a lot of the work yourself as long as you have the right tools. Pros use the best microfiber cleaning cloths for cars to clean and polish the interior and exterior surfaces of your car because they can gently clean without risking scratches. This three-pack of cloths from Chemical Guys is crafted specifically for your automotive needs.

Each cloth is dual-sided for added functionality. One side features long fibers which work well for wiping away dust, while the other features short fibers which are designed for buffing, polishing, and window cleaning. The cloths feature silk edging, which unlike inexpensive nylon edging is designed to prevent scratches. These wipers are also effective whether they’re wet or dry. They’re made with 70 percent polyester and 30 percent polyamide, indicating a high-quality construction.

Best microfiber cleaning cloths for electronics: MagicFiber Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

Excellent for Electronics These cleaning cloths are specifically designed to clean the delicate screens of smartphones, tablets, and computers. MagicFiber

Why it made the cut: MagicFiber’s cleaning cloths are incredibly gentle while also remaining durable.

Specs:

Intended Use: Electronics, glasses

Dimensions: 6 x 7 inches

Number of Cloths: 6

Pros: Cons: Compact size makes them easy to transport Black color doesn’t show dirt Can withstand 500 washes Must be hand washed Compatible with ultra-delicate surfaces

When it comes to cleaning ultra-delicate surfaces, these MagicFiber cloths are considered the best microfiber cleaning cloths for electronics by many experts. The fine fibers remove fingerprints, smudges, dust, and dirt without leaving lint or streaks behind.

The teeny, soft weave also makes the cloths safe to use on screens, including those of your best tablets, TVs, computers, and smartphones. (They’re also excellent for cleaning your smaller shiny things like eyeglasses, glassware, camera lenses, and watch faces). They’re thin and small—just 6 by 7 inches—and each comes in its own reusable bag, making sure they stay clean in your purse, wallet, or bag.

According to the manufacturer, they can be washed and reused up to 500 times. One downside is that these cloths are not machine washable, so hand washing will become part of your reality—especially considering that the black ones won’t readily show you how dirty they are.

Best microfiber cleaning cloths for kitchens: Zwipes 735 Microfiber Towel Cleaning Cloths

Quick Kitchen Cleane With a fine weave and the ability to absorb eight times their weight in water, these cloths are great for everyday spills. Zwipes

Why it made the cut: This 12-pack of microfiber cleaning towels from Zwipes features short fluffy fibers that are perfect for cleaning every surface in your kitchen.

Specs:

Intended Use: Housekeeping

Dimensions: 16 x 12 inches

Number of Cloths: 12

Pros: Cons: Large surface area Polyamide content unknown 12 cloths included Ultra absorbent

The best microfiber cleaning cloths for kitchens come in handy when cleaning a number of surfaces, from countertops to cabinet faces and sinks to appliances. This 12-pack is affordable and each cloth features over 110,000 fibers per square inch for a fine weave of short, fluffy fibers. That relative puffiness makes them extremely absorbent—ideal for wiping up spills and other messes. The set includes three cloth colors so users can differentiate ones that are used for different tasks.

At 16 by 12 inches, they’re large enough for most standard kitchen cleaning tasks. These cloths are machine washable and the manufacturer recommends washing in cold or warm water and drying on low. When following these instructions, the cloths should last for as many as 500 washes. While they’re our top pick for kitchens, they’re also appropriate for most other household cleaning tasks.

Best microfiber cleaning cloths for glasses: Koala Kloth Glasses Cleaning Cloth

Great for Glasses With their unique honeycomb weave, these microfiber cloths are specifically designed for cleaning delicate eyeglasses and camera lenses. Koala Lifestyle

Why it made the cut: These cloths by Koala Kloth are crafted for cleaning delicate lenses without leaving behind any lint or risking scratches.

Specs:

Intended Use: Glasses, electronics

Dimensions: 6 x 7 inches

Number of Cloths: 6

Pros: Cons: Specifically designed for glasses Must be hand washed Unique honeycomb weave Can be washed 500 times

While all microfiber cloths share some similarities, they’re not all designed to serve the same purpose. When it comes to cleaning your glasses, for example, you need the best microfiber cleaning cloth for glasses. This means it has a very finely woven so that there’s no chance it will damage your expensive prescription lenses. These cloths from Koala Kloth feature a proprietary honeycomb pattern that offers an even gentler clean than other brands.

You will, however, need to take care of the cloths so that they’ll take care of your valuables: They must be washed by hand in cold water with a mild soap and then sit in the air to dry. By following these instructions, though, you’ll get as many as 500 washes out of each cloth.

Things to Consider Before Buying Microfiber Cloths

Choosing a scrubber mat might seem like a simple decision, but there are actually a number of considerations to weigh before you make a purchase.

Intended Use

Microfiber cloths have either a loop weave or a waffle weave, which is what helps determine their best uses. Loop weave cloths are incredibly gentle and are ideal for cleaning delicate surfaces like glass, electronics, and automotive surfaces. Waffle weave cloths, on the other hand, are better for household cleaning because they’re slightly more abrasive.

Fabric Makeup and Density

Microfiber used for cleaning cloths is made up of a combination of polyester and polyamide. The highest-quality microfiber has a high percentage of polyamide (20 percent or more), while cheaper microfiber will have a higher portion of polyester. The quality of a microfiber cloth can also be determined by the number of fibers per square inch; while not all manufacturers list this specification, look for cloths with at least 100,000 fibers per square inch, if the information is available.

Size

Microfiber cloths vary widely in size depending on their intended use. Cloths for house cleaning or automotive care are larger, typically measuring 12 by 16 inches or 16 by 20 inches. Cloths for cleaning electronics and eyeglasses, on the other hand, tend to measure just 6 by 7 inches.

Durability

Many brands measure their product’s durability by the number of washes they can withstand. This can range from 50 to 500.

FAQs

Q: How do you wash a microfiber cloth? After each use, rinse the cloth with warm water. Many microfiber cloths are machine-washable so you can toss ‘em in with the rest of your laundry. Avoid using bleach or fabric softener, both of which could damage the fibers. Tumble dry on low for the best results. A lot of manufacturers do recommend hand washing to prolong effectiveness and durability, so be sure to check their instructions. Q: Do all microfiber cloths remove bacteria? Microfiber cloths do a good job of removing bacteria from a number of different surfaces. It’s important to note, though, that unlike chemical cleaning agents, microfiber cloths remove those baddies but don’t kill them. Q: Can you use vinegar with a microfiber cloth? Vinegar doesn’t pair well with microfiber because its high acidity level will degrade the quality of the material.

Final Thoughts

The best microfiber cleaning cloths are not a one-size-fits-all affair. The best arsenal will include rags catered to various surfaces and tasks, from wiping down the car to polishing a camera lens. That’s why, if you’re looking to make one catch-all purchase, we recommend a diverse multipack like the E-Cloth Reusable Microfiber Cleaning Cloths.