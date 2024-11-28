🛍️ Black Friday deals are popping! We have you covered with the best sales. 🛍️

Ease your post-Thanksgiving pain with these Black Friday deals on Tushy bidets

This simple bathroom gadget installs in less than 10 minutes, but it will change your life.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 5 Hours Ago

Tushy Bidet on a toilet with a bow on it
Yes, this is a real product photo that Tushy has provided. Tushy

If you’re reading this while sitting on the toilet, then you have to buy one of these bidet attachments. It’s OK. Thanksgiving is a tough time on the plumbing, both literally and figuratively. But, we really do like these Tushy bidets and they’re currently on-sale for Black Friday at Amazon. If you’ve never used one before, this is a great time to try one out. Once you do, you’ll never go back to the old methods. And if you’ve had one for a while, it’s probably time to replace it. After all, it has been hanging out in your toilet this whole time. Finish your business, then get yourself a bathroom upgrade.

TUSHY Classic 3.0 Non-Electric Bidet Attachment $94 (was $125)

Tushy Bidet in blue attached to a toilet

Tushy

If you have a typical toilet with a standard seat, you should be able to install this bidet attachment all by yourself in less than 10 minutes. Once it’s in-place, it provides a soothing, cleansing stream of water to help you get as fresh as possible. The upgraded nozzle allows you to aim the stream and control its strength so you get exactly as much water on exactly the right spot. Once it’s done doing its work, the nozzle cleans itself and retracts out of the way. It really is an elegant system. If you’re worried it’s going to be awkward, imaging how awkward it is to be sitting around on Thanksgiving night trying to write about poop in a way that seems fun and light instead of gross and…well, mostly just gross.

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.