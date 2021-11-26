If you’re having a hard time picking out a present for the person with everything, try a gift subscription. Whether you’re encouraging them to meditate, encrypt their data, or just chill out with some vino, these services will keep the spirit of generosity going long after the holiday lights have dimmed. Here are some of our favorites.

Winc (4 bottles for $24.95)

Encourage a loved one to hone their pre at home. This subscription from Winc lets future oenophiles customize their selections and enjoy four bottles of wine for less than $25.

Explore coffees from around the world. You get $25 off when you sign up and 10 percent off coffee gifts on the site!

NordVPN (72 percent off)

The people you care about are probably horrible at internet security. Help them protect their privacy with a two-year subscription to the NordVPN security service for $3.29 per month.

Grammarly (55 percent off)

Save yourself some time—and money—with this Black Friday deal on Grammarly. Get an annual subscription for 55 percent off. It’ll help you with grammar, tone, word choice, and much more.

Audible ($5.95 per month)

Know someone with a stack of books by their bedside? Let them experience the work of their favorite writers another way with a subscription to Audible for $5.95 a month for the first three months and a $20 credit toward a new title.

AtlasVPN (3 years at $1.39 per month, plus three months free)

The always-online person in your life will appreciate a premium VPN (virtual private network) that will work with multiple devices to encrypt personal data and allow fast, secure 4K streaming and file sharing.

MacKeeper (55 percent off)

Whether the Apple fan in your life has a new MacBook Pro or is making do with an older model, help them protect the investment with this deal from MacKeeper, which provides antivirus and adware protection for safer browsing.

DataCamp annual plan (63 percent off)

Data is king in today’s workplaces. Encourage someone to take a deep dive into the numbers with the gift of a subscription to DataCamp, which provides access to more than 360 courses in data science, with 60 career tracks, for just $149 a year.

Burst Oral Care subscription (45 percent off)

Gifting someone oral hygiene products can be a tricky undertaking, unless the products are as delicious and adorable as Burst’s Oral Care. You’ll earn a smiley face for providing ​an annual subscription to this brand.

Paramount Plus streaming service (One month free)

Encourage your recipient to ditch the cable subscription and enjoy a free month of premium content on Paramount Plus, including NFL games on CBS, Nickelodeon, BET, the Smithsonian Channel, plsu original animated series for kids and adults.

Discovery+ streaming service (99 cents a month for 3 months)

Snuggle up to some true crime, nature, and food shows with Discovery+. The streaming service has content from the Food Nework, ID, TLC, Animal Planet, and more.

Headspace app (60 percent off)

A little guidance can help a practice stick. Why not encourage someone in your life to take a mental breather on the regular with 60 percent off an annual subscription to one of the leading meditation apps? That works out to $4.99 a month.

Hulu subscription (99 cents a year)

No need to share passwords when there’s a deal as good as this one to stream groundbreaking original series like Dopesick and The Great for 99 cents per month. There will be commercials, but you can’t beat savings of 85 percent.

Tidal ($2 per month)

Music lovers will appreciate the opportunity to get three months of HiFi Plus access to this streaming global music platform, which will cost you just $2 per month.

Learn from luminaries like Shonda Rimes, Timbaland, Gordon Ramsey and more and share the wisdom with a loved one with this buy-one-get-one-free membership deal. The standard plan starts at $15 per month.

Showtime (Free for 30 days, then $3.99 per month)

Treat someone to four months of Showtime for just $3.99 a month, and they can stream Academy Award-winning films along with late-night comedy like Desus and Mero and championship boxing.