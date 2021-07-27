Written By Alexandra Berry Updated Aug 8, 2022 5:53 AM

If you’ve ever wanted to switch things up at work and add a bit more activity into your mostly sedentary day, consider an under-desk treadmill. Slide one under your desk, and you can get work done while moving your body. While walking on a treadmill desk doesn’t replace other forms of exercise, it is a great way to form healthier habits as moving certainly beats sitting still. The best treadmill desks are quiet, so you don’t have to worry about disturbing roommates, and streamlined enough or can be folded up to either fit under your desk or store away. Here are our picks of the best treadmill desks, so you can stroll through your work day.

What to look for when shopping for the best treadmill desks

When looking for the best treadmill desk, consider your space limitations, how much you want to spend, and how you plan on using it. What level of activity does your desk treadmill need to support? It’s not realistic to jog or run while you answer emails and talk on the phone, so you’ll probably only need a machine that goes up to 3.7 mph. However, if you want to be able to take a jog after work hours, consider a treadmill desk that offers a 2-in-1 foldable design.

How will you use your treadmill desk?

If you only plan walking while you work, then a walking pad that has a low max speed will get the job done. If you want a bit more versatility with your exercise routine, consider a treadmill desk that offers two sports modes—walking and running—so you have the option of a slow-paced workout or an exercise session that allows you to really get that heart rate up.

Do you want to store when not in use?

The great thing about treadmill desks is that typically they are very easy to store as many models fold up and you can lay them flat. If you plan on moving your treadmill desk around to different locations, such as your home office, your home gym or your living room, look for a model that is sleek in design and has built-in transport wheels.

Are you new to treadmill desks?

If you’re new to the treadmill desk trend, it may take some time getting used to the movement, especially if you have nothing to hold on to. If this sounds like you, start out with a treadmill desk that has a low-speed range. Additionally, to protect your feet and joints, scope out under desk treadmills that have multi-layer shield design, anti-slip, and shock-absorbing properties.

Are you on a budget?

If you’re on a budget, there’s no need to stress. There are plenty of options for treadmill desks for people who don’t want to spend a lot. If walking is all you want to do, you’ll find more affordable options than treadmills that do it all—running and walking.

How important is listening to music while you walk?

If you want the full experience of an at-home workout (and we don’t blame you!), then you’ll probably want to connect your phone via Bluetooth. Check the fine print to see if your treadmill is equipped to blast your favorite tunes.

Do you prefer manual or automatic treadmill workouts?

Most treadmills include a remote that you can use to operate the machine, which is super helpful for beginners. Some offer the option of automatic settings, which adjust the speed based on your movement. If you prefer using a guided exercise program when you work out, look for that option as well.

The best treadmill desks

Choosing the best treadmill desk is both exciting and overwhelming. Deciding which features are important to you, from speed range to Bluetooth connectivity, will help you narrow down to the best option for your work station.

With speeds ranging from 0.5 mph to 6 mph, you can move your legs during your workday and then take a jog after work with the GoYouth 2 in 1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill. Designed with a durable steel frame, a multi-layer shield design, a powerful yet quiet motor, and shock-absorbing and non-slip properties, your workout will be quiet, safe, and comfortable. The LED display shows your progress in real-time— plus you can connect your phone through Bluetooth to listen to your favorite music. To make the process easier, use the included remote control to adjust your speed safely. And with 12 exercise programs to choose from, you’ll have plenty of variety and can focus on the areas you want to improve upon. To store the treadmill when it’s not in use, or rearrange your desk, this model comes with built-in wheels for easy transport.

Best walking pad: WalkingPad A1 Pro Folding Treadmill

The WalkingPad A1 Pro Smart Walk Folding Treadmill is sleek and smart and features two sports modes. In “M” mode (recommended for beginners), you can manually operate the treadmill with a small remote or use KS Fit App, to switch up acceleration, time, walking speed, and calories burned. In “A” mode (recommended for more experienced walkers), the treadmill speed adjusts according to how quickly you’re walking. And at 2.2 inches high and 32.3 inches long with transport wheels, it can be stored anywhere. Plus, if you’re concerned about disturbing your neighbors, this walking pad has de-noising technology so your coworkers won’t even notice.

Best treadmill desk splurge: Rhythm Fun Treadmill

While the Rhythm Fun Treadmill is an investment at just under $700, this machine has all the benefits of a premium pick. The max speed is 3.7 mph, perfect for an under-desk treadmill, but when adjusted with the handrail is up, the treadmill can reach 7.5 mph. You can control the treadmill in three different ways: the home button on the handrail, the workout app (you can also track your workout metrics here), and the remote control. In order to protect your knees and feet from any injury or pain, this treadmill comes equipped with a seven-level elastic running platform, made with a silicon structure, honeycomb running board, flexible belt, and aluminum alloy for added protection. Perhaps the most appealing part of this treadmill is that there’s no assembly required—just take it out of the package and hop on.

Best budget: Sunny Health and Fitness Walkstation

Sunny Health & Fitness Check Price

Sold at just under $325, the Sunny Health and Fitness Walkstation is easy to use and a great way to get your legs moving while you work, watch TV, or read a book. All you have to do is jump on and use the remote to adjust the speed to your liking (goes up to 3.75 for a fast-paced walk). The built-in shock absorbers will ensure your feet, joints, and knees stay protected and you can keep track of your workout metrics in real-time with the LCD display screen. The active-use detection will also turn off the treadmill after five seconds if it doesn’t sense movement for added safety. Plus, this energy-saver goes into power-saving mode if the machine has been idle for more than 10 minutes.

Best foldable treadmill: GoPlus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill

The Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill has a powerful and quiet 2.25HP motor, allowing you to move while you work or go for a full run without disturbing those around you. The multilayer shield design is shock-absorbing and noise-reducing so your walk, jog, or run is safe and comfortable. Plus the five-layer non-slip texture of the running belt offers protection for your feet and knees. The LED display screen shows your time, speed, distance, and calories burned while the Bluetooth speaker and phone holder allow you to listen to your favorite music. To go from walking to running mode, all you need to do is collapse the handrail. If you need to move and store, the built-in transport wheels make the process seamless.

FAQs

Q: Are under desk treadmills worth it? Exercising on a treadmill desk raises your resting heart rate throughout the day and allows you to burn an extra 100 to 130 calories per hour. If you want to be more active while working at your desk, then this is a good way to do so. However, under-desk treadmills alone do not compensate for sitting at a desk all day, and should not replace other forms of exercise. Q: Do treadmill desks really work? Starting slow will help you get the hang of the movement and once you feel more comfortable, you can increase the speed and likewise calories burned. Again, this movement shouldn’t replace other forms of exercise, but is certainly better than sitting sedentary throughout the workday. Q: Can you run on a desk treadmill? Most treadmill desks only go up to a 4 mph speed, so it’s more for a swift walk than a jog or run. That said, there are some 2-in-1 models that are equipped for both walking and running. So if you want the option, this type would suit you.

The final word on shopping for the best desk treadmills

The best treadmill desks will add movement to your workday and promote a healthier lifestyle. They will be easy to set up (no assembly is a great perk) and hopefully even easier to use, once you get the hang of it. The biggest decision to make is if the desk treadmill will be solely for under the desk or if you want to be able to use it after-work hours where you can safely run with a handrail. Once you’ve sorted that out, all of the other features will fall into place so you can get to walking… or jogging… or running.