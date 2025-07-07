Apple AirPods Pro 2 hit a new low at $159 during this early Amazon Prime Day deal

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.



There’s no shortage of true wireless earbuds out there right now. But most Bluetooth ‘buds don’t sound this good, cancel noise this well, or work this cleanly with your iPhone. Currently, the AirPods Pro (2nd gen with USB-C) are $159—$10 below any previous low this year and the cheapest they’ve been since before Christmas. That’s not nothing. Especially for earbuds that don’t require you to read a manual, install an app, or cross your fingers every time you switch devices. Just open the case, and you’re in. Listen to music in the Uber. Answer calls while walking to the gate. Switch from FaceTime on your phone to a Zoom on your MacBook. No drama. No delay. But you usually pay a premium for all that convenience, except during this sale previewing Amazon Prime Day, which runs July 8-11. Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

The ANC on these? Legit. Engine hum, HVAC hiss, light chatter—they fade without you feeling sealed off. Transparency mode is sharp. Calls stay crisp. And the new Adaptive Audio blends both without sounding janky. Personalized Spatial Audio turns Dolby Atmos-encoded tracks from background music to an experience. But the real magic is in how everything just … works. You close your MacBook, pick up your iPhone, and the AirPods follow. No buttons. No guesswork. The H2 chip handles it. They’re comfy. The battery lasts long enough. Find My helps keep them accounted for (just like AirTags, which are also on sale). And the case charges wirelessly or via USB-C, finally. At $159, they’re the easiest upgrade for anyone already living that Apple life. Just don’t wait till July 12 unless you like paying more.