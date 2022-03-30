Whether you want to upgrade from a single soundbar or are starting from scratch to build a home theater audio setup, you want to complement that nice flatscreen TV with a speaker array worthy of cinema magic. The best wireless surround sound systems don’t compromise audio quality compared to wired alternatives, and they create less clutter.

Maybe you enjoy unspooling many feet of speaker wire across your media room and crawling behind a cabinet to route everything through an A/V receiver. But if you’d prefer to enjoy full-room, real surround sound with speakers behind or beside you minus any messy entanglements, we’ve got you. The best wireless sound systems deliver audio that’s as vivid as that new OLED TV and they do it without any noticeable latency between sound and image. Many of these systems also include mobile device sharing via Apple AirPlay 2 and/or Google Chromecast and support voice control from smart assistants. All of them let you stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth and/or Wi-Fi. While wireless surround sound systems still cost a few bucks more than wired equivalents, this guide shows you the best options across a variety of price points and feature sets.

How we picked the best wireless surround sound systems

I have previewed and reviewed products—both in the pro audio and home audio realms—on and off throughout most of the 21st century for outlets including Mix, Maximum Tech, DJ Tech Tools, Bob Vila, and some defunct publications printed on paper called magazines. Between the PopSci editors and me, we’ve tested variations of these wireless surround sound systems firsthand. Beyond our own favorable experiences, these wireless surround sound systems have all proved popular with expert reviewers. Each of these systems offers something a little different from the others, but they all include rear satellite speakers because we wanted to limit this list to systems that actually surround you with speakers. Some soundbars and soundbar/subwoofer combinations do an impressive job of creating virtual surround sound environments, but this list is for those who want the full experience (you can read about the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, as well as excellent budget choices that support object-based sound formats, if you want some maximized minimalism).

Things to consider before buying a wireless surround sound system

Remember that calling a surround sound system “wireless” means that you don’t have to attach any speaker wire to the speakers. They also let you stream audio and/or video wirelessly from devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or both. But that doesn’t mean zero cables. To use them with a TV, you need to connect the main soundbar or base unit via HDMI to the TV, and then the rest of the speakers receive an audio signal wirelessly. Each speaker also has to plug into a power outlet, unless they’re battery-powered (as in the case of the JBL Bar 9.1’s rear surround speakers). And you might need to crawl around a little to find the perfect place for your subwoofer.

Budget

Wireless surround sound systems tend to be more expensive than equivalent wired systems because you still pay a bit of a premium for the extra convenience and tidiness of a wireless system. The systems here range from about $1,100 (JBL Bar 9.1) to about $2,400 (both the Bluesound PULSE and the Sony HT-A7000 system with all their listed components). Prices have been fluctuating somewhat from month to month because of chip shortages/supply chain issues, but don’t expect wireless surround sound systems to plummet in price too much anytime soon.

Sound quality

Whether a surround sound system is wireless or wired does not really determine its sound quality. Other factors matter, such as the quality of the source audio and the construction and materials of the speakers. Most people will not notice much difference between a modern-day wireless system and a wired alternative. However, connoisseurs of audio quality seeking out a wireless surround sound system may want to ensure that it supports 24-bit digital audio so that it’s compatible with high-resolution formats. The Bluesound PULSE system here supports 24-bit/192 kHz digital audio, a resolution limit so high that you’d have to search specific niches for audio material that maxes it out. The 24-bit/96 kHz of the Enclave CineHome PRO system meets a high-res audio standard plenty good enough for even the most discerning ears, and the CineHome PRO’s WiSA standard of audio transmission also ensures that it won’t interfere with your Wi-Fi network’s bandwidth.

Do you want a multiroom system?

A wireless surround sound system for your TV room may be all you’re into for now, but if you’re thinking about expanding to a multiroom speaker system where you can share/pass source audio between different rooms in your abode, there are two options here. Both the Bluesound PULSE system and the Sonos Arc with Sub and One speakers support building multiroom systems with a variety of different add-on units.

Best wireless surround sound systems: Reviews & Recommendations

From a massively powerful two-subwoofer system to a soundbar that detaches rechargeable battery-powered rear speakers, these wireless surround sound systems address different desires for how deep into the immersive sound you want to go. If filling a single room with sound just isn’t enough, there are options that let you expand into a multiroom system as well. The common thread is no speaker wire, but no loss of physical speakers that bring true surround sound at home.

Why it made the cut: This 2022 update to an already proven and powerful system piles on hardware improvements and new software processing to make your wireless home theater a literal and figurative blast.

Specs

Audio channels: 9.2.4 with 18 total speaker drivers

9.2.4 with 18 total speaker drivers Total power/SPL loudness: 1300W/113dB

1300W/113dB Frequency response: 20Hz-22kHz

20Hz-22kHz Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 input x3, HDMI 2.1 eARC output x1, optical digital audio input x3, coaxial audio input x1, RCA audio input x1, USB, Bluetooth 5.0 aptX HD

HDMI 2.1 input x3, HDMI 2.1 eARC output x1, optical digital audio input x3, coaxial audio input x1, RCA audio input x1, USB, Bluetooth 5.0 aptX HD Format compatibility: Dolby Vision with 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X

Pros

Loud and clear sound with full-spectrum detail and realism

New and exclusive audio processing improves the performance of immersive Dolby Atmos and DTS:X playback

Plentiful HDMI 2.1 connections with eARC for supporting the latest TVs and game consoles

Cons

No room-calibration function for setting up

Extra speakers means plugging in extra power cords

Even before a March 2022 update, the popular Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 wireless surround sound system (which is still available) would have made this roundup list for its immersive, realistic sound, clarity of audio, and massive bass rumble from its twin 10-inch powered subwoofers. Customers and critics alike have showered it with adoration since 2017.

But the new Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 eARC SSE Max system goes further in nearly every conceivable way with hardware and software upgrades. It now has HDMI 2.1 connections with eARC to the TV to enable the highest quality lossless audio, 4K HDR and Dolby Vision video, and features like variable refresh rate (VRR) for next-gen gaming consoles. It also has Bluetooth 5.0 with Qualcomm aptX HD—rare for a soundbar system—and that lets you stream Bluetooth audio at up to 24-bit digital quality.

The SSE Max designation refers to Nakamichi’s new technology—currently exclusive to this system—for creating realistic 360-degree immersive audio in a home theater. It’s the combination of Shockwafe’s three Spatial Surround Elevation audio processing engines for enhancing the sense of spaciousness to the soundstage, balancing the surround-sound mix across all the speakers, and creating audio height effects for object-oriented formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Upgraded hardware includes redesigned extended-range twin-cone drivers in the soundbar, new high-output amplifiers and upgraded drivers in the subwoofers, and 2nd-generation two-way Quad Modular Surround Speakers with new silk dome tweeters and extended range twin-cone drivers. A new matte-black finish and 2nd-gen backlit remote round out the updates, which Nakamichi based on customer surveys, beta tests, and customer review feedback. The $1,899 MSRP Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 eARC SSE Max requires a lot of space, power outlets, and experimentation to find the right setup for the four surround speakers, but it rewards your effort with a powerful and life-like cocoon of sound.

Why it made the cut: JBL cuts even more cords out of your life with its Bar 9.1 system, which uses the soundbar to charge the batteries of detachable rear surround speakers so you don’t have to plug them into a wall outlet.

Specs

Audio channels: 5.1.4 with 10-inch wireless powered subwoofer

5.1.4 with 10-inch wireless powered subwoofer Total power/SPL loudness: 820W/103dB

820W/103dB Frequency response: 34Hz-20kHz

34Hz-20kHz Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 input, HDMI 2.1 eARC output, optical digital audio output, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

HDMI 2.1 input, HDMI 2.1 eARC output, optical digital audio output, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 Format compatibility: Dolby Vision with 4K passthrough, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Chromecast, AirPlay 2

Pros

Detachable battery-powered rear speakers recharge from the base soundbar.

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X height effects from four up-firing speakers.

Crisp, balanced sound appropriate for all uses.

Cons

Speaker batteries not replaceable

If you’re looking for a wireless surround sound system with a simple setup, it doesn’t get much simpler or more truly wireless than the JBL Bar 9.1. While the wireless component of most systems means you don’t have to attach speaker wire, you usually still need to find a power outlet to plug in all your satellite surround speakers. Not so with the Bar 9.1. Its rear surround speakers detach from the main soundbar unit and work for up to 10 hours on battery power. When you’re finished, dock them in the soundbar and it takes about three hours to recharge them. (Or you can charge them in independently via MicroUSB.) While the rear speakers recharge, you can still use the full system for virtual surround. When you detach them again, they detect their distance to the soundbar to calibrate the sound. But you can also use the auto-calibration tool to optimize the sound mix for your room upon your initial setup or any other time that you move the rear speakers.

For the immersive 3D audio formats that send overhead sounds like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, the Bar 9.1 has two up-firing speakers on the soundbar and one each on the satellite units, which also have front-firing speakers. Combining those surrounds with the subwoofer, the 5.1.4 Atmos performance is very satisfying for a relatively compact system like this, but the Bar 9.1 also has a neutral and balanced sound that works well for the whole gamut of audio, from listening to spoken word material to watching the most explosive of big-budget movies.

Best sound quality: Bluesound PULSE system

Why it made the cut: Audiophile-grade sound combines with powerful internal processing in a system that can expand to multiroom audio.

Specs

Audio channels: 7.1 with 11 total speaker drivers

7.1 with 11 total speaker drivers Total power/SPL loudness: W/ dB 120W soundbar, 25W Flex

W/ dB 120W soundbar, 25W Flex Frequency response: 22Hz-20kHz

22Hz-20kHz Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 eARC, optical digital audio input, 3.5mm analog audio input1, USB Type-A, Bluetooth aptX HD, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

HDMI 2.1 eARC, optical digital audio input, 3.5mm analog audio input1, USB Type-A, Bluetooth aptX HD, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Format compatibility: 24-bit/192 kHz audio, Dolby Atmos, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Pandora, Amazon Music, MQA high-res audio

Pros

Supports 24-bit/192 kHz high-res audio, including MQA decoding and Roon Ready

Can expand to a multiroom audio system

Excellent preset audio modes for different scenarios

Cons

Not sold with bundled pricing

If you’re willing to piece your purchases together, the Bluesound PULSE “by audiophiles for audiophiles” wireless surround sound system is technologically very versatile and the first multiroom system to support the MQA format that “folds” and “unfolds” digital data to stream high-res audio without a ton of bandwidth. With the SOUNDBAR+ as its centerpiece, combined with a PULSE SUB+ and two PULSE FLEX 2i satellite speakers, the system can expand two-channel stereo content into a spacious soundstage thanks to Bluesound’s audiophile-grade drivers, high-performance digital-to-analog converter, and clean, powerful amplification. It’s also optimized for music streaming with a powerful quad-core ARM processor that handles high-quality audio with blazing speed. The authoritative sound handles vocals with visceral detail, while the overall sound is balanced, never artificial. Lows and mids sound warm yet not fuzzy, and the treble is precise without sounding harsh.

If you have a wealth of hi-res downloads/personally ripped digital music, Bluesound can be used as a Roon endpoint if you’ve set up a compatible music server on your local network. Otherwise, you can stream music directly via AirPlay 2 on Wi-Fi and/or aptX HD on Bluetooth. If you subscribe to Spotify and/or TIDAL, both services are natively supported so the highest quality stream will go directly to the Bluesound system, bypassing your phone. The BluOS app consolidates source control, as well as offers some EQ. Connected to the TV via a single HDMI (e)ARC connection, the Bluesound PULSE SOUNDBAR+ decodes Dolby Atmos material directly but with nuance, although with more subtlety in its height rather than in its width due to the lack of up-firing drivers. It presents music compellingly without any processing, although there are some interesting audio modes and upmixing options with which to experiment. Not watching a film one night but having a party? You can move your PULSE FLEX 2i speakers around (or just get extras for other rooms) and stream music as you move to specific areas, or have it play simultaneously throughout the house—wherever the action is.

Best wireless connection: Enclave CineHome PRO

Why it made the cut: Brilliant sound and an elegant design that puts each audio channel into its own speaker without occupying too much space make the CineHome PRO a joy to use.

Specs

Audio channels: 5.1 with 14 total speaker drivers

5.1 with 14 total speaker drivers Total power/SPL loudness: N/A

N/A Frequency response: N/A

N/A Connectivity: HDMI ARC, optical digital audio input, 3.5mm analog audio input, Bluetooth 5.0

HDMI ARC, optical digital audio input, 3.5mm analog audio input, Bluetooth 5.0 Format compatibility: THX and WiSA certified, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS 5.1 Digital Surround

Pros

Lovely, detailed sound, supported up to 24-bit/96kHz high-res digital audio

WiSA wireless transmission won’t interfere with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth bandwidth

Eye-catching design with a separate unit for each audio channel

Cons

No Dolby Atmos or Wi-Fi streaming

No firmware update to HDMI eARC yet

The WiSA (Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) technology may not be a huge buzzword in home audio, but it’s worth your attention. It allows the transmission of up to eight channels of uncompressed 24-bit/96 kHz high-res audio (twice the resolution of CD audio) on wireless frequencies that won’t interfere with Bluetooth or your Wi-Fi bandwidth. And the WiSA audio is so low-latency (5.2 milliseconds) that it will appear to be perfectly synced with your TV’s picture. The Enclave Cinehome PRO 5.1 wireless surround sound system is the first THX-certified WiSA system with its level of surround-sound support, and it may add Dolby Atmos support at a later date through a firmware update.

While it’s only a 5.1 system, the CineHome PRO puts out beautiful audio with attention to detail. Each audio channel gets its own speaker unit that can sit horizontally or vertically to save surface area. With 3-way center and front left/right units, and 2-way rear left/right units, the system balances the entire frequency range extraordinarily well. It also gets very loud, but the audio stays clean regardless of the volume level. A helpful control app puts different sound modes at your fingertips, including the excellent Whole Room Stereo mode, which makes the CineHome PRO an impeccable system for music listening on top of its immersive surround sound performance for home theater.

Why it made the cut: When you combine the Sonos Arc soundbar with the Sonos Sub (Gen. 3) and two Sonos One surround speakers, it makes for a stunning ensemble both visually and audibly.

Specs

Audio channels: 5.1.2 with 17 total speaker drivers

5.1.2 with 17 total speaker drivers Total power/SPL loudness: N/A

N/A Frequency response: apprx. 32Hz-19kHz

apprx. 32Hz-19kHz Connectivity: HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi, Ethernet

HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi, Ethernet Format compatibility: Multiroom audio, Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD, Apple AirPlay 2, Siri, Amazon Alex, Google Assistant

Pros

Very spacious surround sound imaging and good Atmos performance

Smart speaker features and Wi-Fi streaming

Sleek styling with touch controls on the soundbar and surround speakers

Cons

Limited connectivity and no Bluetooth

Room calibration only works through the iOS app

You may find this intelligent wireless surround sound combination sold as a single bundle for just over $2,000 but, if not, it’s worth the trouble to procure the Sonos Arc soundbar, Sub subwoofer, and a pair of One surround speakers piecemeal to create a formidable home theater system that you can also easily connect with your TV and any number of Sonos products to make a multiroom audio setup. The Arc gives you Dolby Atmos playback through two top-firing speakers, as well as an HDMI eARC connection (which enables high-resolution audio), Apple AirPlay 2 streaming, and smart speaker features like built-in voice control with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. The Sonos app lets you connect most other streaming services, and the iOS version can run auto-calibration to tune the speakers’ response to your particular space.

The Arc’s minimal aesthetic comes with some limitations, such as a single HDMI connection and an app-only remote control. However, it emits precise mid-range and high frequencies and the two-driver Sub helps out with smooth low bass. Touch controls for volume, play/pause, and track skipping (by swiping left or right) on both the Arc and the One surround speakers can come in handy when you’re locked to the couch, and those extra rear speakers take the impressive surround performance of the Arc into the next level of genuine surround sound.

Best with 4K video compatibility: Sony HT-A7000 with SW3 subwoofer and RS3S rear speakers

Why it made the cut: Besides being very well built and good at basically everything, the Sony HT-A7000 has two HDMI 2.1 inputs and an HDMI 2.1 eARC output for ready compatibility with the best 4K TVs and even 8K sets.

Specs

Audio channels: 7.1.2 with 16 total speaker drivers

7.1.2 with 16 total speaker drivers Total power: 900W

900W Frequency response: 28Hz-22kHz

28Hz-22kHz Connectivity: HDMI 2.1 input x2, HDMI 2.1 eARC output x1, optical digital audio input, 3.5mm analog audio input, USB, Bluetooth 5.0

HDMI 2.1 input x2, HDMI 2.1 eARC output x1, optical digital audio input, 3.5mm analog audio input, USB, Bluetooth 5.0 Compatibility: Dolby Vision HDR, 8K video at 60Hz, 4K at 120Hz, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Sony 360 Reality Audio, Chromecast, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Amazon Alexa

Pros

Well-balanced, clear, and detailed sound complements both movies and music

Good Atmos performance and effective Immersive AE up-mixing mode

Big bass power with the SW3 subwoofer

Cons

No custom EQ options.

Many people may assume that any wireless surround sound system they purchase will just work great out of the box with any TV, game console, or other devices they have. But, unfortunately, to get everything possible out of your other electronics, you may need to make sure that your home theater sound system has the highest level of HDMI connection, which the Sony HT-A7000 has. Its two HDMI 2.1 passthrough inputs and HDMI 2.1 eARC output support 8K video at 60Hz, 4K at 120Hz, and Dolby Vision HDR, which makes it appropriate for the latest-generation game consoles like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. It’s also due for a firmware update soon that will add support for VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low-Latency Mode), two HDMI 2.1 game-centric features.

Besides those nitty-gritty details, the HT-A7000 with SW3 subwoofer and RS3S rear surround speakers is just a highly impressive system with a simple, wireless setup and a moderate-sized footprint. It’s built very solidly and has an auto room calibration tool. The soundbar’s side- and top-firing drivers along with the rear speakers create a large sweet spot for native immersive content in the Atmos or DTS:X formats, and the Immersive AE up-mixing effect does a credible job of making any audio source more 3D.

It’s also a powerful system for almost any sized living room. Even though the SW3 subwoofer doesn’t dip quite as low into the frequency range as some others, it is very powerful, so keep your picture frames securely attached to the walls and alert the neighbors if you have to. Fortunately, the remote control has dedicated volume controls for both the subwoofer and rear surround speakers.

FAQs

Q: Are soundbars simulating surround sound as good as true surround-sound systems? Soundbars simulating surround sound are just simply not as good as true surround-sound systems, meaning systems that have satellite speakers that go most often behind you, sometimes to the left and right sides of you, and occasionally even above you—in the case of high-end Dolby Atmos home theaters. Today’s advanced soundbars with high-tech immersive audio processing can offer a decent illusion of surround sound that is definitely a big step up from internal TV speakers, but the best surround sound systems still actually have to surround you with physical speakers. Q: How do I connect my TV to a wireless surround sound system? You connect a TV to a wireless surround sound system most often with an HDMI cable that passes both video and audio to and from the TV to either the main soundbar or otherwise some kind of small base hub unit. In the rare case that your TV does not have an HDMI ARC input, you can connect the TV to the sound system using both HDMI and digital optical audio cables. Q: Is there a completely wireless surround sound system? There is not a completely wireless surround sound system if you consider wires to include power cords and HDMI cables, because the term “wireless surround sound system” means that you do not have to connect any speaker wire to any of the surround speakers or the subwoofer, the way you have to connect speaker wire to the speakers of some home theater systems that are powered by amplifiers. Today’s wireless surround sound systems still need to connect to a TV with an HDMI cable, and you need to plug in a power cord to various components such as a soundbar or a subwoofer. You can find some options, such as the JBL Bar 9.1, that have rear speakers powered by rechargeable batteries, eliminating two power cords from the setup. However, there’s not a wireless surround sound system yet that doesn’t need at least an HDMI cable and a couple of power cords.

Final thoughts on the best wireless surround sound systems

Due to its powerful and clear sound, its wealth of state-of-the-art technology—like HDMI 2.1, eArc, and Dolby Atmos—and the sheer size of its 9.2.4 speaker configuration for less than $2,000, the Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra 9.2.4 eARC SSE Max gets the nod as the best overall wireless surround sound system. It may not be cheap, but it is still a great value compared to some of the competition. However, its dual subwoofers and four surround speakers are a bit of overkill for some people’s needs or available space.

By contrast, options like the JBL Bar 9.1 or Enclave CineHome PRO accomplish full-room surround sound with smaller footprints. If perhaps you’d like to start even smaller and build from there, the Sonos, Bluesound, and Sony systems on this list all let you start with an outstanding soundbar and add to it with subwoofers and surround speakers. You really can’t go wrong with any system on this list once you conclude how much power, how many speakers, and which technological extras you want with your wireless surround sound system.