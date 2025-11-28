The best soundbar and Atmos system deals we’ve found so far for Black Friday: Sonos, Samsung, Sony, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A soundbar is the most convenient way to add better sound to your TV. And a full Dolby Atmos wireless surround sound system can fill your space with speakers and sound that turn your living room into a home theater without bulky components and messy wires. They’re easy to set up, and there are models with the size, features, and performance to please, no matter what kind of content you consume. And we’ve collected some of the best ones at the best prices during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. They’re at their lowest prices, but only for a limited time.

Sonos Arc Ultra Dolby Atmos soundbar $879 (was $1,099, 20% off) ON SALE NOW See It

A high-end Dolby Atmos soundbar that anchors an immersive living room setup with big, cinematic sound and tight integration into the Sonos multiroom, multidimensional ecosystem. Any discount on the Arc Ultra is a standout for home theater fans, especially when paired with other Sonos gear, such as the Era 300 surround speakers and Sub 4 wireless subwoofer (both also on sale).

Klipsch Flexus CORE 200 3.1.2 Channel Powered by Onkyo Dolby Atmos Soundbar $474.99 (was $574.99) Klipsch ON SALE NOW See It

The Flexus CORE 200 is one of newest soundbars from Klipsch, and it features six 2.25-inch ceramic drivers (one on the left and one on the right, two in the center, and two facing upward) plus two 4-inch subwoofers. The low end is shockingly tight when experiencing explosions while playing games or watching movies, and it can recreate the ambiance of a theater or hall or just make YouTube videos sound great. This performance is possible because Klipsch partnered with Onkyo, maker of top-notch A/V receivers, for the processing inside. On its own, we can recommend Klipsch’s Flexus CORE 200 as a premium 3.1.2-channel soundbar for anyone who’s at least a little surround sound curious. However, we were also able to test it alongside Klipsch’s 10-inch Flexus Sub 100 and wireless Flexus Surround 100 speakers. This trio is a grand slam, offering better-balanced sound and more immersive audio experiences when listening to Dolby Atmos mixes of albums.

JBL Bar 500MK2 5.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system with a 10" wireless subwoofer — Only $499 (was $699) JBL ON SALE NOW See It

A good Dolby Atmos soundbar can heighten your excitement without emptying your wallet, and the JBL Bar 500MK2 is that kind of system to get if you need more intelligibility in a tight space. This sleek 750W bar plus subwoofer combo wraps you in rain and roaring engines, while MultiBeam 3.0 and PureVoice 2.0 make sure you can hear every line of whispered dialogue. And because the 10-inch subwoofer is wireless, it’s all slam, no clutter. It’s a theater feel without theater prices. And this couch-shaking upgrade is 31% off if you act fast.

Samsung HW-Q990F 11.1.4-channel Q Series Dolby Atmos Soundbar + Subwoofer + Rear Speaker Kit $1,129 (was $1,997) Samsung ON SALE NOW See It

We rated the Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar one of the best we’ve heard to date. And our opinion hasn’t changed with 2025’s updated HW-990F. We’ve actually become even more enamored with Samsung’s flagship thanks to its new subwoofer and adaptive AI-led enhancements, making it the best mixed-use setup for most people. Crystal-clear dialog (especially if you have a 2023-or-newer Samsung TV) cuts through the ample atmosphere to make movies and TV shows easy to hear without resorting to subtitles or cranked volume. Two HDMI 2.1 inputs join the eARC output, so a 4K/120 Hz console and a streamer can both live on the bar while the TV handles zero-lag passthrough for high-frame-rate gaming. Plus Wi-Fi streaming from AirPlay to Roon Ready stays in the mix, yet setup still takes mere minutes thanks to SpaceFit Sound Pro auto-calibration and a spruced-up SmartThings app. This is our favorite one-box wonder for tight, impactful low-end within a 360-degree bubble of crisp detail.

Sony BRAVIA Theater Quad with SA-SW5 Wireless Subwoofer $2,696 (was $3,499) Sony ON SALE NOW See It

Sony’s BRAVIA Theater Quad system is the audio equivalent of a laser-etched katana—precise, polished, and deeply potent. Four discrete speakers, equipped with upfiring and beamforming tech, unleash Dolby Atmos with spine-tingling verticality. These slim wireless panel-like arrays can be wall-mounted or freestanding, and software compensates for the placement. A control box tucks discreetly beneath your TV, handling the I/O. And then there’s the SA-SW5: a 300-watt, 7-inch wireless subwoofer that doesn’t just punch, it preaches. Got a Sony Bravia XR TV? Control Quad from the TV menu and hear elevated audio with Acoustic Center Sync. Got a PlayStation 5? The Quad can passthrough Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. No matter your TV/console, take advantage of 4K HDR, 8K HDR, Dolby Vision, and HDMI 2.1 gaming features 4K120, VRR, ALLM.

