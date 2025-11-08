Unlock sound and savings with limited-time Bose deals on earbuds, headphones, and speakers

It’s not even Black Friday yet, and Bose is already turning the volume up on value with early audio deals. But you don’t have to sift through splashy banners and suspicious strikethroughs to find savings; just look below for great earbuds for working out and speakers for rockin’ out. Right now, you can get up to 33% off on select colorways—perfect for long runs, porch hangs, and shower singalongs.

The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are a pocket-sized upgrade for those morning miles. These open-ear, cuff-style earbuds keep you aware of the world while your playlist keeps pace. Sound is beamed from just outside your ear canal, so you can hear traffic, a barista, or any other head’s up! Simultaneously, you’re enjoying Bose Immersive Audio for up to 7 hours on a charge. Almost as surprising as the sound is the comfort.

The SoundLink Micro is a small portable Bluetooth speaker bringing big vibes (but that doesn’t surprise us, considering how much we’ve liked other Bose speakers). It’s tiny, it’s tough, and it’s ready to strap to bikes, backpacks, strollers, or shower caddies. Rated IP67, it’s waterproof/dustproof, and it packs up to 6 hours of charge, whether clipped to a cooler or hanging from handlebars.

 
