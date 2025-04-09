Sony’s latest party speakers offer sharper looks, crisper sound

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Sony’s ULT POWER SOUND debuted in April 2024—a redesigned, rebranded line of portable Bluetooth speakers replacing the Extra Bass series and its alphanumeric nonsense. Let’s be honest: Are you more excited to tell your friends about your awesome new SRS-XB100 or the ULT FIELD 1? But that wasn’t the only abandoned nomenclature.

The refresh also marked the end of the MEGA BASS era, which boosted low frequencies and lifted spirits since appearing in the Walkman in the 1980s. In its place came the ULT button as a means to access deep, dynamic levels of bass. But is this the ULTimate upgrade to what were already highly recommendable portable party speakers? That’s the question Sony set out to answer when they invited us to New York’s “For The Music” event in mid-March to preview the latest additions to the lineup—the ULT FIELD 3, ULT FIELD 5, and ULT Tower 9—then gave us early access to try products at home. These are our first impressions.

The first thing that draws your eye to the speakers is the logo—an opalescent SONY stamped on a solid black, off-white, or forest gray background, depending on the speaker. The shimmering silver block letters aren’t subtle in the light, but they’re also not garish; it’s an iridescent reminder of product heritage that was absent from the previous generation. It’s also a nod to the prismatic ambient illumination that is another signature built into the ULT FIELD 5 and ULT Tower 9 (the smaller ULT FIELD 3, to the left above, doesn’t feature LED accents).

Before you even turn them on, however, the $199 ULT FIELD 3 and $329 ULT FIELD 5 speakers stand out by not trying so hard to stand out. Unlike the pentagonal and cylindrical form factors of the speakers they replace, these are rectangles with rounded-off edges—oblong and relatively restrained. You could sling these over your shoulder—and, thanks to a removable strap, you can sling these over your shoulder—and not worry about any strange looks. (The ULT Tower 9 is a different stylistic beast—one we’ll get to in good time.)

What is striking about the speakers is the sound, which is anything but reserved, particularly in the ULT FIELD 5. Whereas the mono ULT FIELD 3 features one woofer and one tweeter, flanked by two passive radiators, the ULT FIELD 5 expands that array to include two tweeters, with larger drivers throughout. This differs from the dual-racetrack woofer configuration in the SRS-XG300 that the ULT FIELD 5 replaces and that we still have for comparison (seen to the left below). Yet, the end result is a significant step up in terms of clarity and sound pressure. The ULT FIELD 5 can’t get as loud as the step-up ULT FIELD 7, but you still get a solid soundstage in an easily transported body.

Connected wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.2 (offering LDAC HD audio for Android, while iPhone’s get AAC), it’s immediately noticeable even without ULT engaged that the slightly muffled character of the SRS-XG300 has been addressed. But it’s particularly audible on ULT1 mode, which is undoubtedly bright but still tight, sculpted in a way that’s not sacrificing the midrange at low to medium volume. Sit far enough back and there is some channel separation, but not true stereo effects. Of course, you’re buying this speaker for its bass-forward attitude more than its discrete details aptitude. Still, you have to push it pretty far for compression artifacts to overwhelm the surprisingly nimble layering, though you can boost any portable wireless speaker to brittleness if you try. Better to keep things at a reasonable listening level and use the Sony Sound Connect app, which features a 10-band EQ if you want more or less of a specific frequency.

Maybe it’s the available excursion for the 79 mm x 107 mm woofer … the 8-pound ULT FIELD 5 is a little more of a thicc boi than the concave, barrel-shaped SRS-XG300 … but there’s good speed and precision to the bass. Moving to ULT2, you’ll want more distance from the speaker as it’s a sharper V-shape all about prioritizing punch—imaginative energy well-suited for outdoor activities rather than more relaxed listening. And the outdoors is a natural habitat for the ULT FIELD 5. With its IP67 rating—that’s waterproof and dustproof—and up to 25 hours battery life (with party lighting off, closer to 10 when on), the speaker gets a party going wherever you’re going. You can even link multiple speakers to play simultaneously with the touch of a Connect button (or configure a real stereo pair within the app). And the USB-C port found behind a rubber hatch can not only power the speaker but also charge external devices like smartphones, so the playlists never end.

Of course, if it’s sheer output you’re truly after, it’s the ULT Tower 9 you’ll want. And if it’s the ULT Tower 9 you want, understanding neighbors is what you’ll need. With its sizeable central woofer and down-firing bass port, this speaker is seismic. Joining that X-Balanced 320 mm x 320 mm diaphragm are two front-facing tweeters stacked on top of two midrange woofers, with an additional two angled tweeters positioned in the upper rear corners for “360° Party Sound”—providing more dispersion, sure, but don’t expect spatial audio in the surround sound sense. This speaker is all about genuine physical force.

It’s also a physical presence. Standing almost 3 feet tall (waist height on my 5’6” frame) and equipped with 23 multi-color sound-reactive LED party lights, the ULT Tower 9 makes itself known before you even hit play. There’s a handle at the top and newly widened wheels to make moving the almost 70-pound speaker around easier, but the ULT Tower 9 feels suited more for a permanent corner and maybe a short journey to the patio than it does toss me in the trunk, I’m DFW. Reinforcing that impression is the fact that while the top touchpanel controls are IP67, the speaker’s body is only rated IPX4—so just a bit splashproof. And the fact that there is a $749 AC-wired version, while the battery-powered edition costs an additional $150 (battery life is the same 25H/10H lights on/off split as the ULT FIELD 5).

And you definitely don’t have to see it to know it’s there. I knew it was loud, but the vibrations I felt the first time I played a song still caught me off guard. I quickly had to turn down the volume from what I thought was already a low level because the sub-bass was running rampant. Anything close to halfway indoors and you’re in rearrange-the-wall-art/visit-the-audiologist territory. That’s before you get all the way to ULT2 (as with the ULT FIELD 5, I didn’t feel a need to push the low-pass beyond ULT1 to avoid over-powering the midrange). And if there is a specific curve you want to carve beyond the default dynamics, there is that 10-band app-based EQ.

As for the overall sound signature, the ULT Tower 9 can be pushed hard but still holds its composure. It’s going to accentuate all the bass in a track, but rich mids and crisp highs keep it in check. At higher volumes, the DSP can compress the mids, but the chances you’re anywhere you can achieve those levels is slim to none. There is perceivable stereo separation, but you’re going to want to pair two towers if you truly care about L/R; at that point, however, you’re within the price range of proper floorstanding speakers, so …

With its programmable lights and multiple inputs (Bluetooth 5.2 SBC/AAC/LDAC, sure, but also MIC1 and MIC2/GUITAR quarter-inch inputs), it’s obvious the ULT Tower 9 is intended to be a social centerpiece. Set up a DJ, a singer/songwriter performance, or some killer karaoke. That last option is assisted by the new $149 ULT MIC package (sold separately), which consists of a shockproof battery-powered microphone and a wireless transponder you plug into one of those jacks. And this is obviously one of the main hooks of the ULT Tower 9, seeing as the speaker body has two pop-out mic holders and the top panel features Echo and Key Control features. Two mics can even be set to Duet Assist, matching the gain as needed if one person has a softer singing style than the other.

As for the ULT Tower 9’s final, well, party trick, it has a back panel with USB-A for charging portable devices, an optical port, and 3.5mm audio in. This means you could, if you choose, plug in a turntable with a built-in preamp, or connect the speaker to a compatible TV. That final option even has a dedicated TV Sound Booster Mode, which turns off the front drivers and uses those rear tweeters to bounce audio off the wall, anchoring it more directly to the screen (this assumes your speaker sits next to the TV).

The new generation of Sony’s speakers embody that can-do kando spirit no matter the space and lifestyle they fit in, bringing intense excitement whether you’re gearing up for al fresco atmosphere or a couch concert.