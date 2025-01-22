These $199 open-back Sennheiser headphones are just $96.99 right now

Take the first step into becoming a full-blown audiophile with these deeply discounted, feature-packed headphones.

By Stan Horaczek

Posted 6 Hours Ago

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sennheisers HD 599 open-back headphones were already a great deal at $199, but right now Amazon has them for just $99, which is borderline ridiculous. Open-back headphones are basically the exact opposite of noise-canceling headphones. The earcups aren’t fully enclosed, which allows them to integrate your music into the ambient sound happening around you. It’s an amazing experience that fancy audiophiles love. It’s like having Dire Straits performing right in your living room.

This is even lower than the price we saw on Black Friday for these, so go grab them while they’re still in-stock.

Sennheiser Consumer Audio HD 599 Open Back Headphone, Ivory $96 (was $199)

Sennheiser HD 599 headphones on a plain background

Sennheiser

Sennheiser considers these headphones the start of its audiophile line, which goes up into the thousands of dollars. The HD 599 employs Sennheiser’s engineered transducers use aluminum voice coils, which you can brag about to your friends with regular headphones. These are wired headphones, so no Bluetooth built-in, but you will find both a 3.5mm jack and a 6.3mm jack so you can plug it into just about anything with a headphone port including turntables. The open-back design really is something if you’ve never experienced it. You won’t want to listen to music any other way.

SENNHEISER HD 569 Closed Back Headphone $96 (was $149)

Sennheiser 569 headphones on a plain background

Sennheiser

If you’re looking for a more traditional closed-back headphone, the HD 569 is also on-sale with a deep discount right now. These are very similar to the 599s, only they provide a more immersive sound thanks to the sound isolation provided by the closed backs.

More headphone deals



 

Win the Holidays with PopSci's Gift Guides

Shopping for, well, anyone? The PopSci team’s holiday gift recommendations mean you’ll never need to buy another last-minute gift card.

SEE GIFT GUIDES
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.