These $199 open-back Sennheiser headphones are just $96.99 right now

Sennheisers HD 599 open-back headphones were already a great deal at $199, but right now Amazon has them for just $99, which is borderline ridiculous. Open-back headphones are basically the exact opposite of noise-canceling headphones. The earcups aren’t fully enclosed, which allows them to integrate your music into the ambient sound happening around you. It’s an amazing experience that fancy audiophiles love. It’s like having Dire Straits performing right in your living room.

This is even lower than the price we saw on Black Friday for these, so go grab them while they’re still in-stock.

Sennheiser considers these headphones the start of its audiophile line, which goes up into the thousands of dollars. The HD 599 employs Sennheiser’s engineered transducers use aluminum voice coils, which you can brag about to your friends with regular headphones. These are wired headphones, so no Bluetooth built-in, but you will find both a 3.5mm jack and a 6.3mm jack so you can plug it into just about anything with a headphone port including turntables. The open-back design really is something if you’ve never experienced it. You won’t want to listen to music any other way.

If you’re looking for a more traditional closed-back headphone, the HD 569 is also on-sale with a deep discount right now. These are very similar to the 599s, only they provide a more immersive sound thanks to the sound isolation provided by the closed backs.

