Get TREBLAB Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and earbuds at unbeatable prices during Big Deal Days

Treblab gear goes hard without making you go broke, offering affordable audio options built for backyard blowouts, bike trails, and everywhere in between. Clean sound, chunky bass, and rugged builds that can take a beating while still bringing the bounce. And during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (Oct. 7–8), Treblab’s already-affordable audio gets even easier to grab, with Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and earbuds deeply discounted.

Editor’s Picks

The TREBLAB HD77 bestseller hits like a boombox in a bullet shell. This palm-sized 25W powerhouse kicks out 360-degree audio with punchy mids, crisp highs, and bass that bellows without bloating. Want to soundtrack your campsite or turn the park into a dance floor? This IPX6 tank shrugs off splashes, dust, and rowdy weekends. With 20 hours of battery and dual-speaker pairing, it goes long and loud. The rugged build says “let’s move,” while the sound says “let’s go.” The HD77 isn’t just portable—it’s a shockproof, grip-friendly body with ambient RGB lighting, and pairing two lets you run two for wider stereo sound. With thousands of reviews and regular shout-outs from big outlets, it’s an obvious crowd-pleaser.

The best TREBLAB Prime Day deals

Bluetooth speakers

Over-ear headphones

Wireless earbuds