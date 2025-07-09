Bother your neighbors with these editor-approved Prime Day deals on Bluetooth speakers

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Amazon Prime Day’s chaos, but it’s the kind of chaos we can get behind when it drops some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers to their lowest prices of the year. Whether you want a portable speaker that thumps through thunderstorms or just something that doesn’t sound like a shoebox, there’s a match. We’ve already tested and rounded up ones that earn their carry weight in our best portable Bluetooth speakers and best party speakers lists, and now’s the moment to snag one so you can crank the volume before they jack the prices back up. But remember, these deals vanish July 11, or sooner if the bins run dry, and you must be a Prime member (if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here).

Sony ULT Field 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker — $194.95 (was $329.99) The lights make it look fun at night. Sony See It

Sony’s ULT FIELD 5 is a Bluetooth speaker built to hit hard without looking like it’s trying. It’s the sonic sequel to the already excellent SRS-XG300, but with more edge and less bloat—physically and sonically. Dual tweeters and passive radiators give it real punch, especially if you’re streaming LDAC from an Android device, but it still plays nice with iPhone AAC. The shimmering SONY logo and ambient LEDs lean into the vibe. IP67 means it’s beach-proof, and it lasts up to 25 hours (plus acts as a power bank). It’s not true wide stereo, but ULT mode punches big, clean, and bassy. Think party muscle in a polished frame.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker — $66.49 (was $99.99) This is like a sound hand grenade. Ultimate Ears See It

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 is one of the best ultra-portable Bluetooth speakers you can toss in a tote. It’s floatable, drop-tested, and IP67-rated, which means it’s just as comfortable in a kayak as on a kitchen counter. Sound is 360-ish, with Outdoor Mode featuring beefed-up bass for the size, plus a new podcast mode that evens out voices. No app, no EQ, just buttons and Bluetooth 5.3. You can pair two for stereo if you want. It’s the speaker you bring when you don’t want to mess with settings—just press play and have fun. (As happy to hang next to the shampoo as it is off a backpack carabiner, it’s also a great shower speaker.)

Klipsch Nashville Portable Bluetooth Speaker — $97 (was $159) We really like the blacked-out look. Klipsch See It

The Klipsch Nashville portable speaker can hold a note and hold up under the conditions of a pool party or beach bash. With front and rear 2.25-inch drivers, dual bass radiators, and IP67 durability, it’s built for road trips and pool decks alike. Mono playback still feels rich, and the Klipsch Connect app lets you fine-tune the EQ. You get Bluetooth 5.3, 24-hour battery life, USB-C charging, and even a power bank function if your phone dies mid-playlist. No aux or Wi-Fi here—Bluetooth only—but “Broadcast Mode” lets you link up to 10 Klipsch speakers for a fuller wall of sound. It’s a compact speaker with some serious voice.

JBL PartyBox Stage 320 – Portable Party Speaker with Telescopic Handle & Wide, Sturdy Wheels — $499.95 (was $599.95) This speaker can power a block party. JBL See It

The JBL PartyBox 320 brings big bass on big wheels. This speaker isn’t trying to be discreet. It’s a rolling 240-watt block of bass, light, and Bluetooth 5.3. Dual 6.5-inch woofers, dome tweeters, and a synced LED light show make it equal parts speaker and spectacle. Battery life hits up to 18 hours, and there’s a swappable pack if you’re really going the distance. Built-in handle, wide wheels, IPX4 splash protection—it’s made to follow you from patio to parking lot. Add a mic, Auracast pairing, and some imagination, and the playlist/karaoke party never stands still.

