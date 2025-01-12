CES 2025: 18 new products we’re looking forward to this year

Every January, the biggest technology brands in the world descend upon Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show. It’s our first chance to see a ton of new products that will debut this year (and some concepts that won’t). They include everything from TVs and audio gear to full-fledged robots. The sheer volume of products can be overwhelming, but we’ve chased down all the cool new stuff at this year’s show and highlighted inventions here for you to scroll (with more coverage to come in the next week). Our main takeaway: 2025 is going to be a great year for gadgets.

Samsung’s Frame TV has long been a favorite of interior designers and people who don’t want a giant black void in their room whenever the TV isn’t in use. You’ll find two big upgrades in Samsung’s new versions. First, it now uses a MiniLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and Quantum Dot technology, which should make it much brighter and more colorful when you’re actually watching content. Secondly, it now relies on Samsung’s Wireless One Connect box, which contains all of the TV’s ports (like HDMI from your PlayStation 5 or Apple TV) and uses a dedicated Wi-Fi 7 channel to beam content to the panel. No more precarious plugging in dangling cables.

While CES often exalts huge technological leaps, we also appreciate when a company makes a great product even better. That’s the case with LG’s new OLED TVs. Available in six sizes, this series has perennially found itself at the top of best TV lists, and now it features a brightness boost thanks to a unique four-stack structure and AIpha 11 Gen. 2 4K processor. Brightness can be a sticking point for OLEDs, so levels that respond to and compensate for ambient light are a big promise from a company that leads the OLED TV space by a wide margin. In addition, there is a 165Hz refresh rate with support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium VRR, plus multiple profiles that can recognize users’ voices and change to their preferred settings automatically.

Smart glasses have been slowly progressing at CES over recent years, but Halliday’s upcoming pair looks very promising. The glasses connect wirelessly to a smartphone and a motion-sensing ring. A tiny 3.6mm display above the right eye projects a green light “screen” to your eye that allows the wearer to see and navigate notifications and other crucial information in a way that looks relatively natural. Plus, there are tiny speakers in the arms. Not only are they inconspicuous, but they’re also lightweight at 35 grams. (And AR smart glasses like this could become even more svelte if all-silicon full-range speakers like the xMEMS Sycamore we saw bring micro-fidelity to them.)

Urtopia Titanium Zero

Riding a good e-bike can make you feel superhuman. But lifting an e-bike can make you feel physically subpar. That’s because many e-bikes are an awkward 50-60 pounds. So we’re excited by the prospect of the Titanium Zero. Currently just a concept by Hong Kong’s carbon fiber-focused Urtopia, but hopefully in production sooner than later, this 3D-printed titanium road bike weighs just 23 pounds—including carbon fiber components, a 300Wh/kg -state battery, SRAM 12-speed groupset, and the custom torque-dense Quark DM1.2 mid-drive motor. It’s a puck tucked inside the bottom bracket that outputs 65Nm—powerful enough to help you ride out while lite enough that you don’t need help loading up.

It may look like the classiest toaster you’ve ever seen, but this is actually a power station for smartphones. A special phone case holds a built-in battery that doubles a phone’s typical life. When power is running down, simply put the phone into the slot, and the device automatically swaps the battery for a full one. The station holds up to five batteries, so multiples are always charged. Is it practical? Maybe, if you have a family or small office where everyone uses the same phones. Is it cool? Definitely.

Are you salty because of a low-sodium diet? This powered $125 utensil lets you forego actual salt while delivering that missing intensity, and the way it maintains umami will shock you. Literally. A mild electric current from the detachable, rechargeable handle goes through the spoon to collect and direct ions that create the illusion of saltiness. Four levels of experience are selectable, and the difference is noticeable. It does require positioning food on the spoon’s sensor for activation. But when used correctly, it could keep the blood pressure low and flavor high. Currently, it is only in Japan, but it’s coming to the States at some point in 2025.

This is the world’s first 500-watt charger. It spreads all that power over six USB-C ports. This may not be exciting for you, but it’s a big deal for people who charge a lot of high-draw devices at once. For reference, the iPhone charging brick is a 20-watt charger. The most powerful MacBook Pros come with a 140-watt brick. The UGREEN is an absolute beast. It will be out later this year.

Once a neon playground, Las Vegas has become the kingdom of statement LED displays—from the Sphere to Spiegelworld’s DiscoShow to almost anywhere you look. A screen that caught our eye this year, however, is not one we would file in the more is more category (though there was plenty of that, such as bendable 5K displays, etc.). In a way, the MSI MPG 272URX monitor is less is more: It’s “only” 27 inches and 240Hz … but it’s 4K and DisplayPort 2.1a—all world’s first in the form factor. The 5-layer tandem OLED panel offers 166 PPI for text clarity and reduced color fringing. It’s also G-SYNC compatible for all those new Nvidia GeForce video cards (see below), with reduced lag and tear-free gaming. All those lesses mean more enjoyable play and productivity. (Or, if you’d prefer, you can opt for the MPG 272QR QD-OLED X50, which is QHD but 500Hz.)

Nvidia refreshes its RTX series graphics cards every year, and 2025 is no exception. The new 5000-series cards are based on the new Blackwell architecture, and we won’t know what that means for performance until the cards hit the street and people start benchmarking them. It’s safe to assume, however, that they will be faster and more powerful than their predecessors, and they have already been adopted in many flagship gaming rigs previewed at CES (such as the MSI Titan HX AI laptop we reported on). The low- and mid-level cards will actually be slightly cheaper than the previous models, while the top-end 5090 will be more expensive than the previous flagship. If none of this makes any sense to you, ask your nephew who carries around that Fortnite backpack. He’ll explain.

Every house has one (or two): the habitual sock dropper, poor crumpled-up paper tosser, bad sandals slinger. That’s why Roborock built an arm into its latest robot vacuum. Extending from a retractable roof panel, this foldable five-axis “OmniGrip” claw can pick up small obstacles under 10.5 oz. and take them to a trash bin, laundry basket, etc. Sensors, a camera, and LED lights help identify up to 50 stray objects that have specific homes, and then it cleans the area with 22,000Pa of suction without fear of tangling up the roller brush. Plus, there are pet and child safeguards built in. A lot of other robot vacuums showcased at CES 2025 had tricks (Dreame also had a step-climbing chunky-armed prototype, and Eureka had spill detection, for example). But the Roborock is close to production and might do enough chores to earn an allowance.

Lenovo loves a weird laptop, and so do we. This machine looks like a typical 14-inch laptop when you take it out of the box. But a single button press sets the screen in motion. The OLED display literally unrolls into a 16.7-inch screen with a taller aspect ratio. We’ve seen rolling OLED screens before, but they typically exist on the fringe of vaporware territory. This laptop, however, will actually go on sale this summer. Sure, it’ll cost you $3,599, but no one said being an early-adopting gadget nerd is cheap.

We’re big fans of the Bird Buddy smart feeder, as are many Audubon enthusiasts. But maybe it’s been buggin’ you that there’s not something similar for butterflies and other insects. Well, now there is: The Wonder Petal garden camera. The Bird Buddy creators have developed an adorable 4K 12MP connected camera on a bendable stem you can clip or coil around the yard to watch pollinators and plants alike. You can even add a solar panel “leaf” to power this biomorphic beauty. Livestream or take pictures, and there’s even an AI that can dig up the dirt on what’s happening in the soil if you’re away and the dandelions and daisies are buzzing with activity.

Apple added a Camera Control button to the iPhone 16 Pro lineup, but it’s still no substitute for an actual grip. Belkin’s upcoming Stage Power Grip integrates an external 10,000 mAh battery into an ergonomic grip with a camera shutter button, 7.5W magnetic wireless charging, USB-C output ports, a retractable USB-C charging cable, and LED screen to show battery percentage. As a result, you can hold a phone just like you would a typical camera. I’ve tried grips like this before with some success, but this one has a built-in battery, which makes it doubly useful for creators who shoot a lot of content on their phones. Capturing those TikToks really taxes an iPhone battery.

Somewhere between a xenomorph egg and a pod-shaped 3-D printer, the $500 Plantaform is compact as smart gardens go. Like a Keurig, the 26-inch-tall enclosure uses pods (lettuces, tomatoes, and cocktail herbs) plus nutrient-enriched water to produce its end product, with no soil required. However, the water is dispersed in the form of fog, and that humidifying vapor is easier for plants to absorb and requires less resources than standard hydroponics systems. Plus, it gives an extra sci-fi vibe.

Professional installation can add huge costs to a home generator, but BioLite’s plug-and-play solution takes that out of the equation. Thin panels full of 1.5 kWh LiFePO4 batteries hide in your home behind appliances, under counters, or in other out-of-the-way areas. They draw power from a typical outlet and kick into action when the power goes out. The system is expandable up to 9kWh and can keep critical devices running for hours. It’s a clever system that we’re looking forward to testing this year.

CES isn’t the audio show it once was, but we never turn down the chance to audition speakers, and a trio of opportunities all made an impression whether your budget is $200 or $40,000. Canadian bookshelf speaker specialists Kanto showcased the UKI (the small white speaker in the first slide above), which packs a punch for something so petite—and there’s a subwoofer output if you want to augment the 3-inch concave cone drivers and 1/4-inch silk dome tweeters. There’s also a headphone output if you need a personal audio personal moment. American heritage brand Klipsch and refreshed Japanese brand Onkyo (both with roots dating back to 1946) showcased very different lines: New portable party speakers in the Klipsch City Series and plug-and-play desktop solutions, respectively (some of each shown in slide two). The Las Vegas, Miami, and New York party speakers feature a signature horn-loaded compression tweeter for high-efficiency high output. The Creator Series powered monitors maximize minimalism with plentiful I/O and bespoke DSP. Finally, the Focal Diva Utopia (teased in slide three) is a statement piece … well, two high-end streaming music-friendly statement pieces, technically. A pair of these active three-way wireless towers combine the finesse of trademark French drivers and the amplification authority of UK-based Naim into tonally balanced, rhythmically expressive, punchy and poised playback … but capable of rendering rumble if that’s what you’re into. And the sound optimization setup lets you compensate easily and effectively for imperfect room arrangments, aligning frequency ranges and imaging.

While long known for its turntables, Japanese brand Technics has entered its 60th year with a bid for best true wireless earbuds of 2025. It’s done this with trickle-down technology from its $1K earphones and a focus on accuracy that doesn’t forsake energy. With magnetic particle-injected oil surrounding the voice coil in each housing, the lateral motion of a typical driver—the cause of sound-degrading distortion—is impeded. This controlled motion allows for a thinner surround, which means the 10mm diaphragm can move farther faster without warping. TL;DR With the new EAH-AZ100, every note hits harder, extends deeper, and delivers reference-grade resolution supported by top-notch noise cancellation—able to impress even on a raucous show floor.