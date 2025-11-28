These $180 SHOKZ bone-conduction headphones are only $125 for Black Friday, so run to this deal then hit the track

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
If your idea of “outside time” involves heart-rate zones and split times, not just playlists and enjoying the view, open-ear headphones are basically a cheat code. They pump in the pace, keep traffic and training partners audible, and don’t turn your ear canals into saunas by the end of a tempo run. Shokz has been running this lane for years, and their latest audio gear leans even harder into that “hear the world, still hear the drop” sweet spot. Plus, it’s at its lowest prices of the year for a limited time during Amazon Black Friday.
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 open-ear bone-conduction headphones $124.95 (was $179.95)See It
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are the “I guess I live in these now” upgrade for runners and cyclists who want spatial awareness without sacrificing hype. Their 10th-gen bone-conduction tech beams surprisingly full sound through your cheekbones, while your ears stay open to cars, bikes, and course marshals. A featherweight wraparound frame, IP55 sweat resistance, 12-hour battery life, and physical buttons you can actually hit mid-interval make them the kind of set-it-and-forget-it workout partner that won’t bail before you do. And they’re available in four colorways at a 31% price drop.
Shokz OpenDots ONE open-ear clip-on earbuds $134.95 (was $199.95)See It
Shokz OpenDots ONE earbuds take that open-ear philosophy and remix it into ultra-light 6.5-gram clip-ons that feel more like jewelry than gym gear, but pump till you’re done pushing plate. They snap above the lobe of your ear, beam Dolby Audio into the space just outside your canal, and somehow stay put through burpees, box jumps, and sprint finishes. With up to 40 hours of playtime, wireless charging, and a water-resistant build, they’re the “leave ’em on all day” option for people who bounce from workouts to errands to calls and don’t want to keep digging buds out of a case … or pay full price.
More of the best SHOKZ Black Friday deals
Shokz OpenFit 2 & OpenFit earbuds
- Shokz OpenFit 2+ (Amazon exclusive purple) — $129.95 (was $199.95)
- Shokz OpenFit 2 (black) — $124.95 (was $179.95)
- Shokz OpenFit 2 (beige) — $119.95 (was $179.95)
- Shokz OpenFit (black) — $159.95 (was $179.95)
- Shokz OpenFit (beige) — $159.95 (was $179.95)
- Shokz OpenFit Air (black) — $79.95 (was $119.95)
- Shokz OpenFit Air (white) — $79.95 (was $119.95)
- Shokz OpenFit Air (pink) — $79.95 (was $119.95)
Shokz OpenRun & OpenMove sport headphones
- Shokz OpenRun with USB-C charging — $89.95 (was $129.95)
- Shokz OpenRun Mini with USB-C charging — $89.95 (was $129.95)
- Shokz OpenMove (open-ear Bluetooth sport headphones) — $54.95 (was $79.95)
Shokz OpenMeet & OpenComm work headsets
- Shokz New OpenMeet (C610) open-ear computer headset — $149.95 (was $219.95)
- Shokz New OpenMeet UC (C610 UC) with USB-A dongle — $179.95 (was $249.95)
- Shokz OpenComm2 2025 upgrade (C120) — $134.95 (was $159.95)
Shokz chargers, wireless adapters, ear cushions, straps & accessories
- Shokz magnetic charger cord (OpenRun Pro/OpenRun) — $12.95
- Shokz magnetic charger cord (OpenSwim Pro S710) — $14.95
- Shokz Loop 120 USB-A wireless adapter — $39.95
- Shokz Loop 120 USB-C wireless adapter — $39.95
- Shokz FC-610 pressure relief cushions (large) — $9.99
- Shokz FC-610 pressure relief cushions (medium) — $9.99
- Shokz FC-610 pressure relief cushions (small) — $9.99
- Shokz SP-C610 adjustable strap for OpenMeet headset — $1.99
