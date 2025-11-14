Go grab these $69 Beats earbuds for $39 before they sell out during Walmart’s early Black Friday sale

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Black Friday has basically already started, which means there are some absurdly good deals out there if you know where to look. Luckily, it’s our job to hunt them down for you and this is the best deal I have seen so far. Right now, Walmart has the Beats Solo Buds in beige for just $39. That’s down from its $69 sale price and cheaper than I have ever seen them. I reviewed these buds when they came out and they’re still a solid earbud option for the money. At $39, they punch way above their price tag. Grab them before they’re gone.

If you want a pair of super-compact earbuds for walking around or going to the gym, this is a great option. The shape allows you to slightly twist the buds into your ears, which—combined with their extremely light weight—helps them stay firmly in place. They offer some handy AirPod features like FindMy compatibility for Mac users, but they’re also practical for Android users as well. The built-in battery and charging case give the buds a total of 18 hours of playback before they need to hit the charger.

Most importantly, they sound good. These are Beats earbuds after all, so they offer a punchy sound profile with pronounced bass (at least for their size) and great all-around quality. For under $40, these are going to sell out, so grab them while they’re still in stock and consider yourself lucky to get in before it ends.