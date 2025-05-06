Save up to 25% on the best Bose earbuds, headphones, and speakers for Mother’s Day

Help Mom block out more distractions for less with these deals on premium personal audio from Bose.

By Tony Ware

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you know an active mom or an actively trying to find some peace and quiet mom, Bluetooth earbuds, headphones, and speakers can help the day run smoother. Sure, it’s tough to truly package appreciation, but a little serenity is a great place to start. If you’ve ever changed a diaper, you know why it’s the least you can do. And you can save up to 25 percent during the Bose Mother’s Day Sale. Getting a great discount on great noise reduction is a win-win. Just remember that while these special prices go through May 11, you need to order ASAP to take advantage of free two-day shipping that gets that last-minute gift there in time for Mother’s Day.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds — $249 (was $299)

Black and silver Bose QuietComfort Ultra ANC Earbuds sitting on a bright green plant in front of a window

Tony Ware

These earbuds have helped us survive short subway rides and 14-hour flights to Korea. The active noise cancellation is so good that other companies license the tech. So, whether the mom in your life needs to eliminate the sound of chatty coworkers or the nightly why-does-homework-have-to-exist complaints, spoil her with a few moments away from it all without the stress of packing. Whether exercising or unwinding, podcasts to playlists have never sounded better. Does Mom prefer headphones? Also on sale (speakers, too)! Keep scrolling for more details.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones — $399 (was $429)

Bose QuietComfort Ultra on a table

More Bose Mother’s Day deals for music lovers and multitaskers, traveling and staycations

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Tony Ware Avatar

Tony Ware

Editor, Commerce

Tony Ware is the Editor, Commerce & Gear for PopSci.com (and PopPhoto.com). He’s been writing about how to make and break music since the mid-’90s when his college newspaper said they already had a film critic but maybe he wanted to look through the free promo CDs. Immediately hooked on outlining intangibles, he’s covered everything audio for countless alt. weeklies, international magazines, websites, and heated bar trivia contests ever since.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.