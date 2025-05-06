Save up to 25% on the best Bose earbuds, headphones, and speakers for Mother’s Day

Whether you know an active mom or an actively trying to find some peace and quiet mom, Bluetooth earbuds, headphones, and speakers can help the day run smoother. Sure, it’s tough to truly package appreciation, but a little serenity is a great place to start. If you’ve ever changed a diaper, you know why it’s the least you can do. And you can save up to 25 percent during the Bose Mother’s Day Sale. Getting a great discount on great noise reduction is a win-win. Just remember that while these special prices go through May 11, you need to order ASAP to take advantage of free two-day shipping that gets that last-minute gift there in time for Mother’s Day.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds — $249 (was $299) Tony Ware See It

These earbuds have helped us survive short subway rides and 14-hour flights to Korea. The active noise cancellation is so good that other companies license the tech. So, whether the mom in your life needs to eliminate the sound of chatty coworkers or the nightly why-does-homework-have-to-exist complaints, spoil her with a few moments away from it all without the stress of packing. Whether exercising or unwinding, podcasts to playlists have never sounded better. Does Mom prefer headphones? Also on sale (speakers, too)! Keep scrolling for more details.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones — $399 (was $429) See It

More Bose Mother’s Day deals for music lovers and multitaskers, traveling and staycations