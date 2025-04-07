The $179 Beats Studio Buds + are just $99 at Amazon, and you can get a rare retro colorway

Get a great pair of noise-canceling earbuds in a cool see-through style at their lowest price of the year.

By Stan Horaczek

Published Apr 7, 2025 12:16 PM EDT

I miss the days when gadget companies embraced the see-through plastic aesthetic. Growing up, every cool product allowed you to see the electronic guts inside. Right now, Amazon has the $179 Beats Studio Buds + noise-canceling earbuds on sale for just $99, and they come in a clear plastic colorway. The original Beats Studio Buds were great for their price, and the Plus version adds noise canceling, spatial audio, and more. These are an awesome mix of current tech and a retro transparent aesthetic. It’ll go perfectly with your 2001 iMac G3 and giant baggy pants.

Beats Studio Buds + Clear — $99 (was $179)

Beats studio buds + earbuds on a plain background on sale at Amazon

Beats

These tiny earbuds have a surprising amount of tech packed into them. The Apple chip inside the Beats Studio Buds + makes them extremely easy to pair and use with any iPhone or other Apple device. They have built-in active noise cancellation that you can turn off for passive mode or just regular playback. Between the case and the built-in battery, you can get up to 36 hours of playback between charging sessions.

While style isn’t everything, I really like the look of these, especially with the clear case. That compact design also helps them stay in your ears, even during vigorous activity. They come with four different sizes of ear tips included in the box, which really allows for a dialed-in fit.

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.