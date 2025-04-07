The $179 Beats Studio Buds + are just $99 at Amazon, and you can get a rare retro colorway

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I miss the days when gadget companies embraced the see-through plastic aesthetic. Growing up, every cool product allowed you to see the electronic guts inside. Right now, Amazon has the $179 Beats Studio Buds + noise-canceling earbuds on sale for just $99, and they come in a clear plastic colorway. The original Beats Studio Buds were great for their price, and the Plus version adds noise canceling, spatial audio, and more. These are an awesome mix of current tech and a retro transparent aesthetic. It’ll go perfectly with your 2001 iMac G3 and giant baggy pants.

These tiny earbuds have a surprising amount of tech packed into them. The Apple chip inside the Beats Studio Buds + makes them extremely easy to pair and use with any iPhone or other Apple device. They have built-in active noise cancellation that you can turn off for passive mode or just regular playback. Between the case and the built-in battery, you can get up to 36 hours of playback between charging sessions.

While style isn’t everything, I really like the look of these, especially with the clear case. That compact design also helps them stay in your ears, even during vigorous activity. They come with four different sizes of ear tips included in the box, which really allows for a dialed-in fit.

