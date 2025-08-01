Bose is blowing out noise-canceling headphones and earbuds during its back-to-school sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

College is a noisy place. Your roommate sleeps with his mouth open. The kid across the hall is an aspiring DJ. Professors are always trying to teach you about photosynthesis while you’re trying to play Call of Duty on your laptop. Those are just a few of the things that make noise-canceling headphones essential school gear. Right now, Bose has its Quietcomfort headphones, as well as a ton of other audio gear, on deep discount for its back-to-school sale.

The QuietComfort headphones have been a staple for office workers, frequent travelers, students, and just about anyone else who wants to drown out the noise of the outside world. Bose has always been a leader in the noise canceling space and the QuietComfort headphones are a tried-and-true option. They come in seven different colors, each of which offers some of the most powerful noise canceling you can get in a consumer headphone.

They’re extremely comfortable to wear, even for long periods of time (hence the name) and the built-in battery can provide up to 24 hours of playback on a charge depending on your settings. With the Bose companion app, listeners can tweak the headphones’ performance to adjust the overall sound as well as the strength of the noise canceling. They easily connect to anything with a headphone jack using the optional cable.

This is one of the best sounding and most versatile headphones on the market and it has been for years.

If you want to go the other way and make sure you can always hear the outside world in addition to your music, these open earbuds are the way to go. They’re designed for activities that require situational awareness like running outside or simply walking down the street. The clever design allows ambient sound to come in and mixes your music with it. That way you can stay aware while pretending you have your own personal soundtrack as you go down the street.

Despite the open design, the unique driver design ensures that very little sound leaks out into the world. So, if you’re like me and you listen to belligerent death metal all the time, you won’t have to subject the outside world to it. The Ultra Opens’ unique shape makes them comfortable to wear for long periods of time and they come in nine different colors so you can perfectly match your expensive running shoes.

More Bose deals

Bose SoundLink Flex Portable Speaker (2nd Gen) $129 (was $149)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $149 (was $179)

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Bluetooth Speaker $219 (was $299)

Bose SoundLink Home Bluetooth Speaker $199 (was $229)

Bose TV Speaker $199 (was $279)