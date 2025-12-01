🛍️ The best Cyber Monday deals you can shop right now (updating) 🛍️

These Bose noise-canceling headphones have never been cheaper, just $179 for one day only

You have 24 hours to take advantage of the lowest-ever price on select colorways of the Bose QuietComfort over-ear headphones.

By Tony Ware

Published

White, Black, and Blue Bose QuietComfort headphones on a dark blue Cyber Monday background
Bose

Bose ANC headphones and earbuds are one of the things I never travel without because they let you remember what your own thoughts sound like. Whether you’re on a red-eye or running a remote-work coffee-shop marathon, Bose QuietComfort offers mute-the-world magic in an all-day-wear build. And right now, you can take 50 percent off the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for Cyber Monday.

Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Headphones

$359 $179
Midnight Gray Bose QuietComfort headphones on a dark blue Cyber Monday background

Tony Ware
ON SALE NOW
See It

There’s noise cancellation, and then there’s Bose noise cancellation. If you want to make an open office optional or banish HVAC hum, Bose QuietComfort Headphones bring the kind of quiet that turns an office into an iso booth or an airplane cabin into a reflection room. And with Aware mode plus customizable listening profiles, you can go from “cone of silence” to “hear the boarding call” with a tap. Plus, you can add Wind Block so that calls sound serene, not like you’re a storm chaser.

An optional cable with an in-line mic keeps you plugged into meetings or in-flight entertainment where Bluetooth isn’t invited, and you get up to 24 hours of battery life so you don’t have to raw-dog half your long-haul. And with half off the regular price of $359 for one day only, you can save $180 this Cyber Monday on select colorways.

The $179 promotion is for Ice Blue, Petal Pink, Twilight Blue, Moonlight Grey, and Sandstone, while Black, White, and Cypress Green are $199 (still $160 off).

