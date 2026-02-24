Get a wireless DJI microphone setup for as low as $45 right now during this Amazon flash sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Few things ruin a video more effectively than bad sound quality. A dedicated wireless microphone provides a simple way to seriously upgrade your audio on any kind of content you’re making. Right now, just about all of DJI’s wireless microphone setups are on sale at Amazon. The sale includes extremely cheap prices on older models, and some of the first discounts we’ve seen on the most recent releases. So, grab a microphone setup and start sounding better online. And whatever you choose to buy, please don’t do that thing influencers do where they hold the lav mic in their hands. Clip it onto your clothes and talk normally. That’s the whole point.



The Mic Mini is DJI’s most affordable wireless lavalier system and right now it’s 20% off — making it a killer value for anyone just getting into wireless audio. The two-transmitter kit lets you mic up two people at once, the transmitters snap onto clothing magnetically, noise cancelling keeps your audio clean, and the charging case gives you up to 48 hours of combined battery life.



If you want DJI’s best, the Mic 3 is it. The two-transmitter kit is down 21% right now, and the upgrades over the Mic Mini and Mic 2 are meaningful: Adaptive Gain Control automatically balances volume between two speakers so you’re not constantly tweaking levels in post, and dual-band transmission gives you a serious interference advantage in crowded shooting environments like events or busy streets. With 28 hours of total use from the charging case, it’ll last through a full day of production.

DJI Mic 3 deals

DJI Mic 2 deals

DJI Mic Mini deals

DJI Mic (original) deals