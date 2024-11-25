The best early Black Friday deals under $100

🛍️ Black Friday has already started! We have you covered with the best deals. 🛍️

These are the best deals you can currently get for under a Benjamin. Products range from kitchen gadgets to consumer electronics.

Black Friday is still several days away, but that hasn’t stopped companies for discounting their gear early—in some cases down to their lowest prices ever. That’s great if you’re the type of person who likes to do their holiday shopping early to avoid shipping deadlines and unwanted stress, but the big question when deal hunting is: Where do I start. The good news is that we’ve figured that part out for you by collecting the best Black Friday deals you can get for under $100. The deals are broken down by category, so you can easily find exactly what you’re looking for. We’ll continually update this story with more Black Friday deals under $100 over the next week as new deals become available, so check back often.

Beats Solo 4, $99.99 (Was $199.95)

Beats Solo 4 on a plain white background.

Beats

Beats used to be known exclusively for bass-heavy headphones, but the Solo 4s are a technical tour-de-force, and an incredible deal at their early Black Friday price. The Solo 4s can last up to 50 hours on a single charge, and feature a collapsible design for easy storage. These features make the headphones a good choice for students or commuters who need a pair that can be stashed away quickly in a backpack or bag. The headphones also support Apple’s “Find My” and Android’s “Find My Device,” which allow you to track and locate lost (or stolen) gear. If you accidentally leave the Solo 4s somewhere, you’ll know where to look first, and will be able to track the headphones in real time if they’re on the move. The Solo 4s don’t support active noise cancellation—most on-ear headphones don’t—and if that isn’t a dealbreaker, don’t skip this early Black Friday deal.

The best Black Friday tech deals under $100

The best Black Friday audio deals under $100

The best Black Friday kitchen deals under $100

The best Black Friday tool deals under $100

The best Black Friday outdoor deals under $100

 
