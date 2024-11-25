The best early Black Friday deals under $100

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Black Friday is still several days away, but that hasn’t stopped companies for discounting their gear early—in some cases down to their lowest prices ever. That’s great if you’re the type of person who likes to do their holiday shopping early to avoid shipping deadlines and unwanted stress, but the big question when deal hunting is: Where do I start. The good news is that we’ve figured that part out for you by collecting the best Black Friday deals you can get for under $100. The deals are broken down by category, so you can easily find exactly what you’re looking for. We’ll continually update this story with more Black Friday deals under $100 over the next week as new deals become available, so check back often.
Beats Solo 4, $99.99 (Was $199.95)
Beats used to be known exclusively for bass-heavy headphones, but the Solo 4s are a technical tour-de-force, and an incredible deal at their early Black Friday price. The Solo 4s can last up to 50 hours on a single charge, and feature a collapsible design for easy storage. These features make the headphones a good choice for students or commuters who need a pair that can be stashed away quickly in a backpack or bag. The headphones also support Apple’s “Find My” and Android’s “Find My Device,” which allow you to track and locate lost (or stolen) gear. If you accidentally leave the Solo 4s somewhere, you’ll know where to look first, and will be able to track the headphones in real time if they’re on the move. The Solo 4s don’t support active noise cancellation—most on-ear headphones don’t—and if that isn’t a dealbreaker, don’t skip this early Black Friday deal.
The best Black Friday tech deals under $100
- Scosche FM Bluetooth Car Charger And Transmitter, $16.99 (Was $24.99)
- Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo, $19.99 (Was $27.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $29 (Was $49.99)
- UGREEN Uno Charger 65W USB C Charger, $32.49 (Was $49.99)
- Razer Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Microphone, $39.99 (Was $99.99)
- Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam, $47.99 (Was $59.99)
- Amazon eero 6, $69.99 (Was $89.99)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet, $74.99 (Was $139.99)
- Amazon Kindle, $84.99 (Was $109.99)
- Samsung T7 Portable 1TB SSD, $88.49 (Was $159.99)
- Corsair K70 RGB PRO Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, $99.99 (Was $129.10)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset, $99.99 (Was $149.99)
The best Black Friday audio deals under $100
- JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds, $24.95 (was $49.95)
- Creative Pebble V3 Minimalistic 2.0 USB-C Desktop Speakers, $29.74 (Was $34.99)
- JBL Go 3 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker, $29.95 (was $39.95)
- Amazon Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation, $34.99 (Was $119.99)
- Roku Streambar SE, $69 (Was $99.99)
- Soundcore Life Q30 by Anker, Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $51.99 (Was $79.99)
- Sony WF-C700N Truly Wireless Noise Canceling in-Ear Bluetooth Earbud, $78 (Was $119.99)
- Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 4, $79.99 (was $99.99)
- Edifier R1280DB Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers, $99.99 (Was $139.99)
The best Black Friday kitchen deals under $100
- Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale, $10.99 (Was $13.99)
- Crock-Pot 7 Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $24.99 (Was $49.99)
- OXO Good Grips 3-Piece POP Container Set with Mini Scoops, $29.99 (Was $39.95)
- Farberware Electric Coffee Percolator, $41.99 (Was $49.99)
- Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $49 (Was $99.99)
- Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, $69.95 (Was $95.95)
- KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender with Accessories, $69.99 (Was $99.99)
- Hamilton Beach 2-in-1 Countertop Toaster Oven and Long Slot 2 Slice Toaster, $74.99 (Was $99.99)
- Ninja BL770AMZ Blender, $99.99 (Was $199.99)
The best Black Friday tool deals under $100
- Energizer Universal+ LED Headlamp, $6.30 (Was $16.99)
- Amazon Basics Sturdy 142 Piece Household Tool Kit, $22.73 (Was $28.49)
- Zircon StudSensor A100 Wall Scanner and Center/Edge Locating Stud Finder, $24.63 (Was $28.99)
- HOTO Electric Screwdriver Kit, $29.99 (Was $39.99)
- Gerber Gear Truss 17-in-1 EDC Needle Nose Pliers Multitool, $40.09 (Was $60)
- WORX 20V Cordless Leaf Blower, $68.99 (Was $119.99)
- BOSCH PR20EVS Router Tool, $79.98 (Was $129)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw, $99 (Was $159)
- CRAFTSMAN V20 MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, $99 (Was $149)
The best Black Friday outdoor deals under $100
- Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug, $14.99 (Was $24.99)
- Columbia Unisex Omni-Heat Touch Glove Liner, $21.98 (Was $30)
- YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid, $24.50 (Was $35)
- OLIGHT Arkfeld Pro Rechargeable EDC Flashlight, $74.99 (Was $99.99)
- Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler, $87.99 (Was $115.99)
- Anker Power Bank Power Station, $89.99 (Was $139.78)
- Igloo Trailmate Soft Coolers, $98.39 (Was $149.99)
