Save up to $200 off Garmin’s most popular running and fitness watches during this Amazon flash sale

The weather is beautiful here at PopSci HQ and that makes me want to get out and exercise. We all know that workouts don’t count unless they’re tracked, of course, and Garmin’s running watches, fitness trackers, and GPS smartwatches are a great way to do that. Right now, Amazon has Garmin’s most popular models on sale for the lowest prices we have seen since Black Friday. So, grab a watch, then get out in nature for a hike or some other activity that will raise your vitamin D levels.



The Forerunner 965 is Garmin’s top-tier running watch, and it doesn’t drop 33% very often. At $399.99—down $200 from its $599.99 list price—you’re getting a titanium-bezeled AMOLED touchscreen, up to 23 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, and some of the most comprehensive training and recovery analytics available.



This is a sweet spot in the lineup for many runners. It offers an AMOLED display, full training load and recovery metrics, and a lighter profile than the 965, at a meaningfully lower price. It’s easily worth the investment at full price, and at $100 off it becomes even easier to recommend over more expensive alternatives. Multiple color options are on sale at this price.



If a race-day training tool isn’t what you’re after, the vívoactive 6 is the move. It leads with health and fitness fundamentals. You still get GPS, AMOLED display, sleep tracking, body battery energy monitoring, and up to 11 days of battery life. You don’t have to deal with the runner-specific complexity.



The Lily 2 is Garmin’s most compact and jewelry-adjacent smartwatch, designed with smaller wrists in mind. Behind its patterned lens and hidden display sits a full suite of health tracking features—stress monitoring, sleep, menstrual cycle tracking, pulse ox—all in a watch that doesn’t scream “fitness tracker.”

More Garmin running watch deals on Amazon

Garmin fitness & lifestyle smartwatch deals

Garmin vívoactive 5, Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch (Navy/Ivory) $182.95 (was $199.00) — The previous-gen vívoactive with nearly 10,000 reviews and 1K+ sold monthly is at its lower end of typical pricing. Multiple colors are available in the $183–$189 range.

$182.95 (was $199.00) — The previous-gen vívoactive with nearly 10,000 reviews and 1K+ sold monthly is at its lower end of typical pricing. Multiple colors are available in the $183–$189 range. Garmin vívoactive 6 Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch (additional colors) $289.00 — A second colorway of the vívoactive 6 is available at slightly above the sale price if you prefer a different look than the discounted Metallic option.

$289.00 — A second colorway of the vívoactive 6 is available at slightly above the sale price if you prefer a different look than the discounted Metallic option. Garmin Venu X1, Thin and Lightweight GPS Smartwatch, AMOLED Display $699.99 (was $799.99) — Garmin’s newest premium lifestyle smartwatch is only weeks old and already 13% off. The Venu X1 leads with a thin profile, ComfortFit band, and advanced health features including ECG, skin temperature, and a 15-day battery.