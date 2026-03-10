Save up to $200 off Garmin’s most popular running and fitness watches during this Amazon flash sale

Whether you want a hardcore training watch or a simpler smartwatch to wear every day, Amazon has everything Garmin on sale.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

Garmin running watches on sale at Amazon
Pick the model that matches your style and training. Garmin

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The weather is beautiful here at PopSci HQ and that makes me want to get out and exercise. We all know that workouts don’t count unless they’re tracked, of course, and Garmin’s running watches, fitness trackers, and GPS smartwatches are a great way to do that. Right now, Amazon has Garmin’s most popular models on sale for the lowest prices we have seen since Black Friday. So, grab a watch, then get out in nature for a hike or some other activity that will raise your vitamin D levels.

Garmin Forerunner 965 Running Smartwatch $399.99 (was $599.99)

$599.99 $399.99
Garmin Forerunner 965
If you’re going to train hard, you might as well have the best watch to track it.

Garmin
See It


The Forerunner 965 is Garmin’s top-tier running watch, and it doesn’t drop 33% very often. At $399.99—down $200 from its $599.99 list price—you’re getting a titanium-bezeled AMOLED touchscreen, up to 23 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, and some of the most comprehensive training and recovery analytics available.

Garmin Forerunner 265 Running Smartwatch $349.99 (was $449.99)

$449.99 $349.99
Garmin Forerunner 265
If you don’t need all the bells and whistles, this is a more affordable option than the flagship.

Garmin
See It


This is a sweet spot in the lineup for many runners. It offers an AMOLED display, full training load and recovery metrics, and a lighter profile than the 965, at a meaningfully lower price. It’s easily worth the investment at full price, and at $100 off it becomes even easier to recommend over more expensive alternatives. Multiple color options are on sale at this price.

Garmin vívoactive 6 Health and Fitness GPS Smartwatch $249.99 (was $299.99)

$299.99 $249.99
Garmin VivoActive 6 smart watch
The rounded face mimics a more typical smartwatch

Garmin
See It


If a race-day training tool isn’t what you’re after, the vívoactive 6 is the move. It leads with health and fitness fundamentals. You still get GPS, AMOLED display, sleep tracking, body battery energy monitoring, and up to 11 days of battery life. You don’t have to deal with the runner-specific complexity.

Garmin Lily 2 Smartwatch $198.99 (was $249.99)

$249.99 $198.99
Garmin Lily 2
This is a great option for people who want a small watch.

Garmin
See It


The Lily 2 is Garmin’s most compact and jewelry-adjacent smartwatch, designed with smaller wrists in mind. Behind its patterned lens and hidden display sits a full suite of health tracking features—stress monitoring, sleep, menstrual cycle tracking, pulse ox—all in a watch that doesn’t scream “fitness tracker.”

More Garmin running watch deals on Amazon

Garmin fitness & lifestyle smartwatch deals

 
products on a page that says best of what's new 2025

2025 PopSci Best of What’s New

See it
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.