The Valerion VisionMaster Max is a luxury 4K laser projector and it’s $1,000 off during the Amazon Prime Big Spring Sale

The VisionMaster Max fits anyone that wants a superior image from a projector with a polished, high-end aura.

By Tony Ware

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Valerion VisionMaster MAX triple-laser 4K projector on an Amazon Prime BIG SPRING SALE background
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If you’ve got a wall and want it to stop behaving like a wall, you want the Valerion VisionMaster Max projector. This is not a humble movie-night accessory. This is a full-blown game-changer, the kind of projector that can turn the right space into a screening room, a sports bar, an ultra-indulgent place to plug in a game controller. It aggressively refuses to compromise. It looks upscale, acts upscale, but is currently being offered at a somewhat more approachable price thanks to Amazon Prime’s Big Spring Sale, if you act fast.

Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a trial at this link.

Valerion VisionMaster MAX 4K Laser Projector — $3,999 (20% off, was $4,999)

Valerion, by Tony Ware
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After testing one out at home for several months, what we like is that the VisionMaster Max doesn’t sell the dream but then turns out to be a nightmare. The triple-RGB-laser, pixel-shifted 4K DLP engine, and its 3,000 ISO lumens, give that juicy, high-end image you want from a premium projector, with bright highlights, lush color, etc. But it also has disciplined contrast to keep black levels and scene depth from turning into dirty dishwater. Its color gamut is also enormous, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, IMAX Enhanced, and Filmmaker Mode. So, instead of getting a giant image that only flatters animation and daytime sports, you get one that can handle moodier stuff, too. Think the shadowy depths of pretty much any prestige TV. Skin tones stat human, while sci-fi looks slick. And nature docs make you really appreciate how otherworldly our world can be.

Adding to that charisma is the fact that this projector is also refreshingly considerate of the fact that no two wannabe screening rooms are the same. The 0.90-1.50:1 motorized zoom, autofocus, auto keystone, and roughly ±105% vertical lens shift make placement far less annoying than it has any right to be, which means you get that big-screen fantasy without entering into a committed relationship with a ladder, measuring tape, and a somehow still-not-quite-right mount. Part of this projector’s charm is that it is clearly designed to impress enthusiasts but recognizes that most people live in homes, not calibrated cubbies, and don’t want to make blood sacrifices to the setup gods.

And it’s good for gamers, too. Three HDMI inputs, including two 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 ports, support 1080p at up to 240Hz, and the lag is low enough to keep things feeling crisp, meaning it can make a console or PC look gloriously oversized without making gameplay feel syrupy. When you want a boss battle to be a public event, turn to the VisionMaster Max. It’s a really lovely box that checks a lot of boxes. Whether you’re into movies, sports, or gaming, this luxury all-rounder can wear whatever hat you throw on it without looking like it’s trying too hard. No, it’s not a bargain pick, and it doesn’t have a shabby-chic charm, but it’s going to come correct when called upon. It’s not entry-level, it’s an investment, but you know you’re buying into the kind of good times that make your “fancy” TV seem like sad office lighting.

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Tony Ware

Editor, Gear & Commerce

Tony Ware is the Managing Editor, Gear & Commerce for PopSci.com. He’s been writing about how to make and break music since the mid-’90s when his college newspaper said they already had a film critic but maybe he wanted to look through the free promo CDs. Immediately hooked on outlining intangibles, he’s covered everything audio for countless alt. weeklies, international magazines, websites, and heated bar trivia contests ever since.