REI is blowing out sneakers, hiking boots, and casual shoes during its winter clearance sale

Whether you’re in the market for a new pair of hiking boots, some upgraded running sneakers, or even a comfortable pair of casual shoes, REI has them on clearance right now. This year-end sale has dropped prices pretty much across the board on some of the most familiar outdoor and fitness brands.

Forget about laces. The BOA system allows you to make micro adjustments to the fit with a simple turn of a dial. It’s a great option if you’re going over tough terrain or you’ll be wearing gloves and don’t want to take them off to tie laces.

Running shoes need replacing more often than our wallets would like. These bright runners offer ample cushioning and a comfortable fit for any kind of training from the road to the treadmill.

Road-running shoes and daily trainers

Trail runners, hikers, and “do-it-all” outdoors shoes

Boots, waterproof, and winter-ready picks

Sandals, slides, clogs, and casual comfort

Road-running shoes and daily trainers

Hiking shoes, trail runners, and waterproof options

Sandals, casual shoes, and easy everyday pairs

