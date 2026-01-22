REI is blowing out sneakers, hiking boots, and casual shoes during its winter clearance sale

Grab footwear from Merrell, Saucony, Keen, Arc'teryx, Hoka, and more during this limited time clearance sale.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

REI sneakers on sale with boots
Revamp your entire foot wardrobe. REI

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re in the market for a new pair of hiking boots, some upgraded running sneakers, or even a comfortable pair of casual shoes, REI has them on clearance right now. This year-end sale has dropped prices pretty much across the board on some of the most familiar outdoor and fitness brands.

Editor’s Picks

Merrell SpeedARC Surge BOA Hiking Shoes (Men’s) $144.83–$202.93 (was $290.00)

Merrell SpeedARC Boa hiking shoe
Never suffer an unties shoe again.

Merrell
See It

Forget about laces. The BOA system allows you to make micro adjustments to the fit with a simple turn of a dial. It’s a great option if you’re going over tough terrain or you’ll be wearing gloves and don’t want to take them off to tie laces.

Saucony Tempus Road-Running Shoes (Women’s) $79.73 (was $160.00)

Saucony Tempus Road Running shoe
Bright shoes make you run faster (this is not scientifically proven).

Saucony
See It

Running shoes need replacing more often than our wallets would like. These bright runners offer ample cushioning and a comfortable fit for any kind of training from the road to the treadmill.

Men’s footwear deals

Road-running shoes and daily trainers

Trail runners, hikers, and “do-it-all” outdoors shoes

Boots, waterproof, and winter-ready picks

Sandals, slides, clogs, and casual comfort

Women’s footwear deals

Road-running shoes and daily trainers

Hiking shoes, trail runners, and waterproof options

Sandals, casual shoes, and easy everyday pairs

More PopSci reads to pair with these deals

 
products on a page that says best of what's new 2025

2025 PopSci Best of What’s New

See it
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.