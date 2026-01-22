REI is blowing out sneakers, hiking boots, and casual shoes during its winter clearance sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Whether you’re in the market for a new pair of hiking boots, some upgraded running sneakers, or even a comfortable pair of casual shoes, REI has them on clearance right now. This year-end sale has dropped prices pretty much across the board on some of the most familiar outdoor and fitness brands.
Editor’s Picks
Merrell SpeedARC Surge BOA Hiking Shoes (Men’s) $144.83–$202.93 (was $290.00)See It
Forget about laces. The BOA system allows you to make micro adjustments to the fit with a simple turn of a dial. It’s a great option if you’re going over tough terrain or you’ll be wearing gloves and don’t want to take them off to tie laces.
Saucony Tempus Road-Running Shoes (Women’s) $79.73 (was $160.00)See It
Running shoes need replacing more often than our wallets would like. These bright runners offer ample cushioning and a comfortable fit for any kind of training from the road to the treadmill.
Men’s footwear deals
Road-running shoes and daily trainers
- HOKA Clifton 10 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $124.93 (was $155.00)
- HOKA Bondi 9 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $140.93–$175.00
- HOKA Mach 6 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $112.93–$140.00
- HOKA Rincon 4 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $99.93–$125.00
- HOKA Arahi 8 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $120.93–$150.00
- HOKA Gaviota 5 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $86.83 (was $175.00)
- Brooks Glycerin 22 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $125.93 (was $165.00)
- Brooks Adrenaline GTS 24 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $100.83–$120.93 (was $140.00)
- Brooks Ghost Max 2 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $100.83–$120.93 (was $150.00)
- Brooks Launch 11 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $83.83–$120.00
- Saucony Guide 18 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $120.73 (was $150.00)
- Saucony Tempus Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $79.73 (was $160.00)
- Saucony Endorphin Trainer Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $149.73 (was $200.00)
- Saucony Ride 18 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $109.73 (was $145.00)
- ASICS GEL-Nimbus 27 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $125.93 (was $165.00)
- Altra FWD VIA Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $127.73 (was $160.00)
- Altra Paradigm 7 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $126.73 (was $170.00)
- Topo Athletic Phantom 3 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $108.73 (was $145.00)
- Topo Athletic Ultrafly 5 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $108.73 (was $145.00)
- Topo Athletic Fli-Lyte 5 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $93.73 (was $125.00)
- New Balance FuelCell Rebel V4 Road-Running Shoes – Men’s $94.73 (was $139.99)
- On Cloud 6 Shoes – Men’s $95.93–$160.00
- On Cloud 6 Waterproof Shoes – Men’s $129.93–$180.00
Trail runners, hikers, and “do-it-all” outdoors shoes
- HOKA Speedgoat 6 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $124.93 (was $155.00)
- HOKA Speedgoat 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $136.93–$170.00
- HOKA Challenger 8 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $124.93–$155.00
- HOKA Mafate Speed 2 Trail-Running Shoes $136.93–$170.00
- Merrell Moab Speed 2 GORE-TEX Hiking Shoes – Men’s $126.73 (was $170.00)
- Merrell Moab 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots – Men’s $123.73 (was $170.00)
- Merrell Moab Speed 2 Hiking Shoes – Men’s $104.73 (was $140.00)
- Merrell Moab Speed 2 Vent 2K SE Shoes – Men’s $104.73 (was $140.00)
- Merrell Moab Speed 2 Leather Waterproof Hiking Shoes – Men’s $118.73 (was $170.00)
- Merrell Tempo EXP Hiking Shoes – Men’s $59.73 (was $80.00)
- Merrell Wrapt Shoes – Men’s $68.73 (was $110.00)
- Merrell Trail Glove 7 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $96.73 (was $130.00)
- Merrell Agility Peak 5 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $98.93–$104.93 (was $140.00–$150.00)
- Salomon X Ultra 5 Low Hiking Shoes – Men’s $111.93–$155.00
- Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $108.93–$150.00
- Salomon Speedcross 6 GORE-TEX Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $123.93–$170.00
- Salomon Genesis Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $112.93–$150.00
- Saucony Peregrine 15 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $115.73 (was $145.00)
- Saucony Peregrine 15 GTX Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $140.73 (was $175.00)
- Saucony Freedom Crossport Shoes – Men’s $74.83 (was $150.00)
- Arc’teryx Norvan LD 4 Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $126.93–$170.00
- Arc’teryx Kragg Shoes – Men’s $79.83–$111.93 (was $160.00)
- La Sportiva Jackal II Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $114.73 (was $165.00)
- Craft Nordlite Ultra Trail-Running Shoes – Men’s $111.73 (was $159.95)
- NNormal Kjerag Trail-Running Shoes $96.83 (was $195.00)
Boots, waterproof, and winter-ready picks
- Baffin YUKON Boots – Men’s $144.73 (was $195.00)
- Xero Shoes Alpine Snow Boots – Men’s $129.93 (was $175.00)
- KEEN Revel IV High Polar Waterproof Boots – Men’s $154.73 (was $210.00)
- Oboz Bridger 8″ Insulated Waterproof Boots – Men’s $156.93 (was $210.00)
- HOKA Kaha 2 Frost GTX Hiking Boots – Men’s $224.93 (was $280.00)
- The North Face Nuptse Mule Slippers – Men’s $55.73 (was $79.00)
- Merrell Tempo Sol Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots – Men’s $74.73 (was $100.00)
- Timberland Mt. Maddsen Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots – Men’s $93.73 (was $125.00)
- Vasque St. Elias Waterproof Hiking Boots – Men’s $131.73 (was $240.00)
Sandals, slides, clogs, and casual comfort
- Birkenstock Arizona Crosstown Sandals – Men’s $74.83–$149.95
- Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clogs – Men’s $101.93–$169.95
- Birkenstock Boston Clogs – Men’s $92.93–$154.95
- Teva Original Universal Sandals – Men’s $44.73 (was $60.00)
- Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals – Men’s $23.83–$80.00
- Teva Langdon Sandals – Men’s $66.73 (was $90.00)
- Reef Montauk Slides – Men’s $46.83 (was $95.00)
- Smartwool Hudson Trail Slippers – Men’s $55.73 (was $75.00)
- Sanuk Hangout Lite Shoes – Men’s $39.73 (was $60.00)
Women’s footwear deals
Road-running shoes and daily trainers
- HOKA Clifton 10 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $124.93–$155.00
- HOKA Mach 6 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $112.93 (was $140.00)
- Brooks Glycerin 22 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $125.83–$125.93 (was $165.00)
- Brooks Adrenaline GTS 24 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $100.83–$120.93 (was $140.00)
- Brooks Ghost Max 2 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $100.83–$120.93 (was $150.00)
- Brooks Glycerin GTS 22 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $125.93 (was $165.00)
- Saucony Tempus Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $79.73 (was $160.00)
- Saucony Guide 18 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $120.73 (was $150.00)
- Saucony Endorphin Trainer Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $149.73 (was $200.00)
- Topo Athletic Ultrafly 5 Road-Running Shoes – Women’s $108.73 (was $145.00)
Hiking shoes, trail runners, and waterproof options
- Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Shoes – Women’s $89.73–$104.73 (was $120.00–$140.00)
- Merrell Moab Speed 2 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots – Women’s $134.73 (was $180.00)
- Merrell Morphlite Trail-Running Shoes – Women’s $74.73–$81.73 (was $100.00–$110.00)
- HOKA Speedgoat 6 Trail-Running Shoes – Women’s $76.83–$124.93 (was $155.00)
- HOKA Speedgoat 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes – Women’s $136.93–$170.00
- Salomon X Ultra 5 GORE-TEX Low Hiking Shoes – Women’s $126.93–$175.00
- Salomon Speedcross 6 GORE-TEX Trail-Running Shoes – Women’s $123.93–$170.00
- Vasque Re:connect Now GTX Hiking Shoes – Women’s $109.73
- adidas Terrex Skychaser GORE-TEX Hiking Shoes – Women’s $79.83–$111.93
- Columbia Newton Peak Waterproof Hiking Boots – Women’s $69.93
Sandals, casual shoes, and easy everyday pairs
- Teva Original Universal Sandals – Women’s $41.73–$44.73 (was $55.00–$60.00)
- Teva Verra Sandals – Women’s $63.73
- Teva Tirra Sandals – Women’s $44.83–$90.00
- KEEN Rose Sandals – Women’s $89.73 (was $120.00)
- KEEN Howser II Shoes – Women’s $81.73 (was $110.00)
- KEEN Howser III Slide Shoes – Women’s $74.73
- Sorel Out N About IV Mid Sneaker Waterproof Boots – Women’s $86.93 (was $125.00)
