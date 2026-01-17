Backcountry.com is blowing out dozens of sunglasses for clearance prices during this flash sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You should be wearing sunglasses when you’re outdoors, even in the winter. A good pair provides complete eye protection and a more comfortable, squint-free experience. Right now, Backcountry.com has a surprise 3-day clearance sale happening, which has dropped prices on popular models by up to 70 percent. Grab a pair that fits your style and eye protection needs. Then wear them to look cool.

Once you’ve got a new pair of shades, go check out more deals on outdoor gear for up to 70 percent off at Backcountry.

If you actually do “move fast, sweat a lot” activities, these are built for it. The magnetic lens swap system makes it realistic to switch lenses without smudging everything up, and the shape is more performance-first than fashion-forward—which is exactly what you want on long rides and runs.

If you want a pair you can beat up a little, these are a good “throw them on and go” option: polarized lenses to cut glare off snow/water/traffic, a grippy fit for hikes and bike days, and an Rx-ready frame if you’re tired of choosing between sunglasses and seeing clearly.

Zeal Manitou Sunglasses – Men’s — $103.05 (was $229.00)

Photochromic lenses are the move for “sun in the parking lot, clouds on the trail, sun again at the summit” days. These automatically lighten/darken as conditions change, and they’re polarized for glare control, so you’re not constantly swapping eyewear or squinting through reflections.

RAEN optics Squire Polarized Sunglasses $61.50 (was $205.00). A rare “nice sunglasses” deal. These lean classic and wearable, so they work as everyday shades, not just trail gear. If you want something that looks good with a puffy jacket and also doesn’t feel out of place at brunch, this is the move.

Electric Crasher 49 Polarized Sunglasses $124.98 (was $249.95). This is the kind of 50%-off deal that makes upgrading feel justified. You’re getting polarized lenses and a sturdier, lifestyle-friendly frame that’s more “all day” than “one specific sport.”

