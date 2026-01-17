Backcountry.com is blowing out dozens of sunglasses for clearance prices during this flash sale

Sunglasses are a necessity all year. Save on popular models from familiar brands for up to 70 percent off at Backcountry.

You should be wearing sunglasses when you’re outdoors, even in the winter. A good pair provides complete eye protection and a more comfortable, squint-free experience. Right now, Backcountry.com has a surprise 3-day clearance sale happening, which has dropped prices on popular models by up to 70 percent. Grab a pair that fits your style and eye protection needs. Then wear them to look cool.

Smith Shift MAG ChromaPop Sunglasses $171.00 (was $337.00)

The extra coverage is clutch for outdoor activities.

If you actually do “move fast, sweat a lot” activities, these are built for it. The magnetic lens swap system makes it realistic to switch lenses without smudging everything up, and the shape is more performance-first than fashion-forward—which is exactly what you want on long rides and runs.

Zeal Ridgway Sunglasses – Men's — $63.60 (was $159.00)

Treat yourself with a bold pattern.

If you want a pair you can beat up a little, these are a good “throw them on and go” option: polarized lenses to cut glare off snow/water/traffic, a grippy fit for hikes and bike days, and an Rx-ready frame if you’re tired of choosing between sunglasses and seeing clearly.

Zeal Manitou Sunglasses – Men’s — $103.05 (was $229.00)
Photochromic lenses are the move for “sun in the parking lot, clouds on the trail, sun again at the summit” days. These automatically lighten/darken as conditions change, and they’re polarized for glare control, so you’re not constantly swapping eyewear or squinting through reflections.

RAEN optics Squire Polarized Sunglasses $61.50 (was $205.00). A rare “nice sunglasses” deal. These lean classic and wearable, so they work as everyday shades, not just trail gear. If you want something that looks good with a puffy jacket and also doesn’t feel out of place at brunch, this is the move.

Electric Crasher 49 Polarized Sunglasses $124.98 (was $249.95). This is the kind of 50%-off deal that makes upgrading feel justified. You’re getting polarized lenses and a sturdier, lifestyle-friendly frame that’s more “all day” than “one specific sport.”

