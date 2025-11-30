It’s not too late to get the best Bluetooth headphones cheap for Cyber Monday, featuring Sony, Beats, Bose, Apple, and more

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

We’re big fans of Sony active noise cancellation headphones, declaring the current-gen. WH-1000XM6 a top pick for most people in our best travel headphones roundup. And if you’re in the market for headphones (or earbuds) to take on planes, trains, and every terminal in between, it’s the best time of the year to buy Sony, Sonos, Beats, Bose, Apple, and more with Cyber Monday specials. We’ve made a list of top picks that are worth every penny. But hurry—these limited-time deals, some up to 40-50% off, will end very, very soon.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 offers multipoint connections, 30 hours of battery life, and comprehensive touch-capacitive awareness/call/music playback controls. Packed with V1 and QN1 custom processors and eight microphones, these headphones filter out low frequencies with its Auto NC Optimizer, while the uber-isolating oval earcups ensure more incidental noise is negated. Sonically, the WH-1000XM5 sticks with Sony’s consumer-minded tuning, emphasizing bass and lower mids. If you want more or less of this V-shaped signature, the Sony Headphones app is one of the most comprehensive on the market, including a multiband EQ. Ultra-lightweight at 8.82 ounces, the 1000XM5 virtually disappears on your head, so you can go anywhere and stay comfortable the whole time.

If you’re looking for active noise cancellation to beat, Sony’s WH-1000XM6 are top-tier ANC headphones with a dedicated QN3 processor and 12-mic inside-out system to attack and keep transparency mode lifelike. A wider headband and reinforced hinges boost comfort and durability for long hauls. Tuning is lush but controlled: bass has more glide than thump, mids sit back slightly, and treble stays smooth for a wider soundstage and fatigue-free listening. USB-C convenience, 30H battery life, and a 10-band EQ in the app let you fine-tune everything every day, whether for work, travel, or just a few minutes of serenity.

Want to experience immersive spatial audio, whether you’re on the go or the household has gone to bed? The Ace supports the latest Dolby Atmos surround sound tracks through Apple Music and the Sonos app. Whether you’re on Apple Music or Netflix, singing or watching, or singing while watching, they hit all the Golden notes during K-Pop Demon Hunters. Available in white or black, these headphones also offer flagship-level Adaptive ANC and physical comfort, 30 hours of battery life, and support for lossless listening via USB-C or wirelessly if you have an Arc Ultra soundbar. Thanks to a recent firmware update, you can even use a pair of Ace headphones with one Arc Ultra for a private Jaws viewing party for two.

