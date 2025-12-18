Our top wireless headphones of 2025 are on sale and arrive before Christmas if you order ASAP

By Tony Ware

Published

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 is the latest iteration in the company’s flagship headphone lineup, and its balance of expressive audio and more effective active noise cancellation makes it the perfect pair of travel headphones for most listeners. These are headphones that are stylish both visually and audibly—one of the best-sounding and best-looking pairs of wireless headphones you can buy today. Act fast and you can save up to $100, depending on the colorway, and have it under the tree for Christmas.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3

This pair of premium cans is available in four finishes (Anthracite Black, Indigo Blue, Canvas White) to match your unique sense of style. The chassis blends multiple upscale materials—including metal, leatherette, and fabric—from the textured buttons to the acoustic chamber. This creates a pair of headphones that look as luxurious as they sound. And they’re surprisingly low profile despite generous padding. It’s a set you certainly won’t be embarrassed to wear in public. Of course, B&W didn’t make its name on style alone, no matter how good these may look. No, they are a company known for their outstanding sound quality, from recording studios to car cabins, and the Px7 S3 definitely delivers in this department. If the out-of-the-box sound isn’t exactly to your taste, you can also customize it using the Bowers & Wilkins smartphone app, which includes a five-band equalizer to fine-tune its sound. They sound great and have noise cancellation that can effectively cut out the sound of jet engines and HVAC units alike. The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 is an exceptional, articulate set that rewards attention with adrenaline.

Onyx Black Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2 headphones in their case amongst bright green plants.
Tony Ware

Willing to spend a few hundred more? While not on sale, the Px8 S2 (above) crowns Bowers & Wilkins’ 2025 lineup by fusing the company’s loudspeaker credibility into a travel-friendly chassis. We were already in love with the fun-focused tuning of the Px7 S3, but this even more plush, precise edition quickly landed on our 2025 Audio Awards.

