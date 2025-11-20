TREBLAB’s best noise-cancelling, sweat-resistant headphones are only $105 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale

TREBLAB has high-output, low-cost wireless headphones, earbuds, and speakers deeply discounted for Black Friday.

By Tony Ware

Published

Want to go hard but find it hard to justify spending a lot on headphones you’ll sweat in? TREBLAB offers affordable audio options built for pushing plate, chasing your personal best, bike trails, backyard blowouts, and everywhere in between. And between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, Treblab’s already-affordable audio gets even easier to grab, with headphones, earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers deeply discounted.

Whether you’re shopping for ANC headphones for the office, translation earbuds for travel, or portable party speakers, TREBLAB has high-output, low-cost options to fit your lifestyle and budget during Amazon’s Black Friday deals. And you’ll find a dozen listed below on sale for up to 30% off. But act fast, because these markdowns won’t last.

TREBLAB Z7 PRO Hybrid ANC Headphones — Now $104.46 (was $149.97)

At just over $100, this is one of the best over-the-ear values around right now.

Winter workouts mean indoor issues. With everybody competing for space at the gym, you’re challenged for physical space and focused headspace. So if you want affordable hush while you chase a treadmill rush, the Z7 Pro delivers hybrid ANC and long-haul battery life. It’s got IPX4 sweat-resistance and up to 45H energy reserves, so it can deliver as much balanced performance and battery endurance as your circuit or commute demands. Pair that with aptX-HD wireless and you’ve got crisp detail for study playlists, steady cadence for cardio, and padded comfort that won’t crush your ears during long rides or longer reps. And it’s currently only a Benjamin. If you want feature-rich flagship over-ears at their lowest price of the year, this is exactly the moment to pounce.  

More TREBLAB over-ear headphone deals

TREBLAB Bluetooth speaker deals

TREBLAB wireless earbud deals

