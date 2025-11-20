We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Want to go hard but find it hard to justify spending a lot on headphones you’ll sweat in? TREBLAB offers affordable audio options built for pushing plate, chasing your personal best, bike trails, backyard blowouts, and everywhere in between. And between Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, Treblab’s already-affordable audio gets even easier to grab, with headphones, earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers deeply discounted.

Whether you’re shopping for ANC headphones for the office, translation earbuds for travel, or portable party speakers, TREBLAB has high-output, low-cost options to fit your lifestyle and budget during Amazon’s Black Friday deals. And you’ll find a dozen listed below on sale for up to 30% off. But act fast, because these markdowns won’t last.

Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up at this link.

Winter workouts mean indoor issues. With everybody competing for space at the gym, you’re challenged for physical space and focused headspace. So if you want affordable hush while you chase a treadmill rush, the Z7 Pro delivers hybrid ANC and long-haul battery life. It’s got IPX4 sweat-resistance and up to 45H energy reserves, so it can deliver as much balanced performance and battery endurance as your circuit or commute demands. Pair that with aptX-HD wireless and you’ve got crisp detail for study playlists, steady cadence for cardio, and padded comfort that won’t crush your ears during long rides or longer reps. And it’s currently only a Benjamin. If you want feature-rich flagship over-ears at their lowest price of the year, this is exactly the moment to pounce.

More TREBLAB over-ear headphone deals

TREBLAB Bluetooth speaker deals

TREBLAB wireless earbud deals

More Black Friday audio deals

Sony’s best wireless headphones are at their lowest price ever—just $399 for Amazon Black Friday

Amazon Black Friday drops Beats Studio Pro headphones to $169—their lowest price of the year

🔊 Get a JBL Dolby Atmos soundbar + subwoofer system for as little as $499 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale

The Sony wireless speakers you wanted all year are up to 40% off during Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Take $500, even $1,000 off big audio upgrades during the KEF Holiday Savings Event