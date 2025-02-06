The best speakers for projectors in 2025, tested and reviewed

Share







Home theater projectors have become incredibly affordable in the last few years, to the point that we recommend them as an alternative to big-screen TVs. Most newer projectors have a built-in speaker system, but its output is limited, which is why we recommend getting dedicated stereo speakers or a soundbar for your projector. Connecting your projector to a set of speakers will ensure the audio of your movies, TV shows, and games matches the majesty of the massive 4K HDR image you see on your wall or screen. The best speakers for projectors—like our best overall pick, the Kanto REN—are easy to set up, won’t require threading wires along the walls and under the carpets to get expressive audio and offer connectivity and versatility that’s space- and budget-friendly.

How we chose the best speakers for projectors

Ultimately, our goal with this guide was to present several sets of speakers designed to work best for different styles of projectors, rooms, and budgets. We selected speakers that pack the most performance into the smallest footprint, as folks into lifestyle projectors are likely minimalists or space-challenged (otherwise, you might be reading about 4K/8K TVs and/or surround sound systems). These speakers are particularly suited for UST (Ultra Short Throw) projectors (some people call them “Laser TVs”), as they can flank one and keep your entire setup tight to one wall. But they’ll sound just as good with longer throw projectors; we have faith in your ability to find the right length cables for your setup.

In all cases, audio performance was paramount since fancy extras will never make up for lackluster bass or tinny highs. Some features, including wireless connectivity and support for surround sound, are represented by specific speakers. Our recommendations are based on a mix of hands-on testing and research to present you with the best options that are currently available. The world of technology moves quickly, but the speakers we’re recommending are designed with standard wired (HDMI cable, optical) and wireless (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi) connectivity standards, which will allow you to continue using them for the foreseeable future. If you choose to upgrade your projector or switch to a TV, you can continue to use these selections. In many cases, the best speakers for projectors can also be connected to another device, a turntable, for example, to pull double duty as both your home theater and hi-fi system.

The best speakers for projectors: Review & Recommendations

If you’re ready to move on from the speakers built into your projector to a set that’ll be as immersive as the moving images, you’ll find the perfect option below whether you’re into blockbusters or the big game. There’s no wrong answer, but carefully consider your specific needs before making your choice.

Best overall: Kanto REN

Specs

Size: 8.5″ D x 7″ W x 10.9″ H

8.5″ D x 7″ W x 10.9″ H Ports: HDMI, RCA, Optical Audio, AUX, USB-C, Subwoofer Out

HDMI, RCA, Optical Audio, AUX, USB-C, Subwoofer Out Surround sound capable:

Price: $599

Pros

A compact, living room-friendly size

Ports that offer connectivity to a wide range of devices.

A subwoofer output for expandability

Cons

Bassheads might be tempted to get a subwoofer

Kanto’s REN is the ideal speaker set for projectors because they’re relatively small in body but packed with power and ports, which ensures compatibility with any system. The REN is so impressive it got a shoutout in PopSci’s guide to the best gadgets at CES 2025, alongside the debut of Kanto’s smaller UKI desktop/computer speakers.

While we recommend connecting the REN speakers to your projector using HDMI ARC and CEC for reasons we’ll explain later in this article, the presence of an optical audio and AUX port means you can connect it to any model. This is also helpful when connecting the speakers to a projector that only has one HDMI port. In that instance, using the sole HDMI port for an audio system disallows you from connecting a 4K Blu-ray player, game console, or media streamer to watch videos or play games. Similarly, having a ton of ports will allow you to use the REN speakers with a computer, turntable, and other gadgets if they’re close by and not being used by the projector.

Kanto outfitted the REN with a dual-driver system consisting of a 5.25-inch concave cone woofer and 1-inch silk dome tweeter powered by a 200W Class D amplifier featuring auto-wake functionality. This means no need to find the money and space for external amplification. And this audio system will be more than sufficient for making the sound effects and dialogue you’re seeing on screen feel like it’s front and center, allowing you to fully appreciate the TV show, movie, or video game’s soundtrack. At low volumes, the layering and detail can sound a bit compressed—not bad, or any worse than most TV soundbars in stereo output mode—but turn that front know to about 50 percent volume, it becomes very detailed, offering a room-filling, bold sound signature.

However, if you’d like to add a little more oomph to the system, you have the option of connecting a standalone subwoofer into the mix. Kanto says that the speakers will automatically filter frequencies below 80Hz to the sub output, so the woofer built into the REN can concentrate on digging deeper into the midrange. We like that Kanto offers a direct upgrade path to these speakers, even if more components add to the size and complexity of this otherwise straightforward system.

Your projector may have a built-in equalizer in its audio settings, but the remote Kanto bundles with this set of speakers allows you to raise and lower the bass and treble response to your liking. Admittedly, there’s only one indicator light, and there aren’t audio cues to tell you what your relative levels are. We recommend giving the stock settings a thorough test before futzing around (and seriously consider adding a sub if you find yourself cranking up the bass to 11), but we’re pleased the option is there nonetheless. Additionally, the speakers have built-in Vocal Boost and Night modes, which can be activated by pushing a button on the remote and will adjust their EQ to emphasize or reduce frequencies commonly associated with people speaking and loud noises, respectively. It might be nice if they could support some sort of virtual surround, as many projector manufacturers promote their audio collaborations with brands like Harman/Kardon that can decode multichannel soundtracks. But it’s a minor quibble, considering how much of an improvement the stereo sound field is.

The Kanto Ken speakers have no real downsides other than the ones true of all compact bookshelf speakers. They have fewer, smaller drivers than floor-standing models, so they can’t get as loud or delve as low, but they’re still quite potent for their compact footprint. If you’re choosing these over a normal soundbar, though, it’s probably because you’re looking for better sound quality than what even more compact acoustic architectures can deliver, and these absolutely deliver that. We recommend them as the first set to consider and the best value of our options.

Best splurge: KEF LS50 Wireless II

Tony Ware

Specs

Size: 12.2″ D x 7.9″ W x 12″ H

12.2″ D x 7.9″ W x 12″ H Ports: HDMI, Optical Audio, Coaxial, AUX, Ethernet, Subwoofer Out, Ethernet

HDMI, Optical Audio, Coaxial, AUX, Ethernet, Subwoofer Out, Ethernet Surround sound capable: No

No Price: $2,499.99

Pros

Massive, rich, uncompromising audio quality

Plenty of power from its built-in amplifier

A wide assortment of ports for any use case.

Cons

Price

Yes, British speaker designer KEF’s LS50 Wireless II speakers cost $2,499 when not on sale. However, that’s a relative bargain compared to the $4,999 LS60 Wireless tower speakers (shown to the right of the LS50 Wireless II above). And these powered, connected speakers are worth it. They’re among the top-rated stereo options we’ve ever tested based on their expansive inputs and output. We highly recommend reading the thorough overview of what makes these speakers so special, but here it is in a nutshell: They sound incredible.

KEF designed the LS50 Wireless II with a unique Uni-Q dual-driver system wherein the 1-inch vented aluminum-dome tweeter sits in the acoustic center of a 5 ¼-inch magnesium-aluminum alloy woofer cone, each coupled to a dedicated, optimized amplifier. A maze-like disc called Metamaterial Absorption Technology sits behind this array, diffusing frequencies from the drivers that would interfere with one another. All of this combined results in a wider soundstage and more accurate off-axis response.

The LS50 Wireless II is the ultra-luxe, no-compromise audio complement to a premium projector. It checks all the boxes, from having all common ports and supporting every major wireless audio standard to offering native playback of ultra-high-resolution 24-bit/384kHz audio files under the right circumstances. If the speakers sound off, it’s far more likely that the audio stream from whatever you’re watching or playing is somehow out of whack. While the speakers will sound incredible on their own, you can enhance them with a KEF KC62 subwoofer, which will add an extra $1,499.99 to the audio system’s price but also introduce articulate, authoritative low-end (down to 11Hz!) without taking up much more space.

KEF’s LS50 Wireless II is the textbook definition of a splurge, but it’s the audio equivalent of going from HD to a high-end 4K projector. If you want to ensure that you can make out every nuance of sound to match whatever’s on your ultra-big screen, this is the set of speakers that’ll do it.

Prefer a retro look with modern connectivity? The JBL L42ms tabletop speaker system draws from ’70s heritage with its walnut veneer and formed foam Quadrex grille, then updates it with HDMI ARC, Wi-Fi, and more. A DSP-managed array of two 4-inch woofers and two ¾-inch aluminum tweeters occupies a curved enclosure with waveguides that ensure widescreen 55-25,000 Hz response. It even has an RCA output for a powered subwoofer. If you’ve got a credenza or stand you place front and center, the L42ms is a vibe that can groove.

And one more HDMI-equipped wireless music system we’re currently exploring is the $2,999 Technics SC-CX700, which has a coaxial driver arrangement similar to the KEF LS50 Wireless II but with a larger mid/bass driver. That actually translates to more precision than punch, however. Thanks to Technics’ vibration-rejecting, placement-friendly enclosure design, and carefully orchestrated digital signal routing, there’s a real balance to the uncolored sound and command of pace, rhythm, and timing. And it maintains that throughout an ample, uncluttered sound field. All that makes them great for fast-moving films, as well as sweeping soundtracks. Plus, it supports any streaming music you could want to use, and additional inputs are available for turntables, etc.

Best for bass: Klipsch The Nines

Specs

Size: 13.38″ D x 9.5″ W x 19.13″ H

13.38″ D x 9.5″ W x 19.13″ H Ports: HDMI, AUX, RCA, Optical Audio, USB-B, Subwoofer Output

HDMI, AUX, RCA, Optical Audio, USB-B, Subwoofer Output Surround sound capable: No

No Price: $1,499

Pros

Excellent overall audio performance

8-inch woofer reduces the need for a subwoofer

Dynamic Bass EQ adjusts bass as you change its volume

Cons

May be too large for some bookshelves/stands

Speakers connect via a proprietary cable

If we had to sum up the look and audio performance of Klipsch’s The Nines speakers in one word, it would be “immense.” We were so floored by these speakers that they earned a full review, which we recommend reading to get a full grasp of why our reviewer was so impressed. A big part of The Nines’ appeal is the size of the speakers. You’ll need to dedicate more space to this set of speakers than any of our other recommendations, but Klipsch used the space wisely. The audio company managed to fit an 8-inch high-excursion woofer alongside a 1-inch titanium woofer mounted in Klipsch’s signature Tractrix horn into each speaker, both of which are powered by an internal 240-watt amplifier in the main unit.

Our reviewer praised The Nines for their consistently rich sound when listening to many different genres of music, both digitally and on vinyl. The even handling of sounds within large dynamic range bodes well when you’re using these speakers connected to a projector because, oftentimes, TV shows, movies, and games have a lot going on at the same time. You’ll want to use speakers that allow you to hear those sounds clearly rather than in an indistinguishable jumble. If you’d like to dial in the sound of these speakers to your liking, you can use Klipsch’s smartphone app on iOS and Android to tweak a three-band equalizer.

The presence of a sizeable woofer means The Nines were designed to deliver booming bass, but too much low end can be a bad thing. Klipsch designed the speakers to automatically change how much bass they’re outputting based on their volume level to avoid oversaturating your music and fatiguing your ears. However, if you want to delve deeper into the depths to make explosions sound even more realistic, Klipsch has you covered with a $249 subwoofer. It’s nice to know the upgrade is possible, but in all likelihood, you’ll never need any additional reinforcement.

Our reviewer summed up how The Nines sound by saying: “Considering their lineage and the success of their predecessors, it’s almost a given that The Nines sound amazing. Their sound signature can be characterized by its exceptional coherence, impressive imaging, and a sense of depth that draws you into the heart of the music.” If you have the space for a large set of standmount speakers to pair with your projector, don’t accept anything less.

Want to save some cash and space? The $1,299 Sevens share the same feature set but smaller 6.5-inch woofers. And if space is really at a premium, consider the $1,299 PSB Alpha iQ, a pair of wirelessly connected speakers that are far livelier than their size belies. The 4-inch polypropylene mid-bass driver won’t punch nearly as hard as Sevens/Nines, but these pint-sized performers can fit more places while retaining the HDMI and MM phono preamp options of the other picks. And there’s a subwoofer output if you want more kick, as well as a combined optical/headphone jack for late-night listening.

Best portable: Ultimate Ears EVERBOOM

Tony Ware / Popular Science See It

Specs

Size: 7″ D x 5″ W x 5″ H

7″ D x 5″ W x 5″ H Ports: N/A

N/A Surround sound capable: No

No Price: $249.99

Pros

Highly portable

Ultra-durable

Long-lasting battery

Cons

The least upgradable option

Battery-powered projectors like the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro have become popular in recent years, and while those models have a built-in speaker, they are often small and tinny-sounding. If the projector you’re using supports Bluetooth, you should pair it with Ultimate Ears’ EVERBOOM. The company’s portable speakers have thoroughly impressed us over the years thanks to their durability, overall audio quality, and steady hardware improvements.

The EVERBOOM has a Bluetooth range of up to 180 feet, can last up to 20 hours per charge, and has an IP67 durability rating, which means it can be submerged underwater (not that we expect you to test this if it’s movie night in the backyard). In our tests, we found that the EVERBOOM sounded surprisingly good for a portable speaker in its size class, allowing us to hear a lot of detail from both the music and spoken word audio we listened to. If the movies you like have a bumping soundtrack or plenty of dialogue, those features will come in handy. Similarly, we put the speaker’s range to the test and had no connectivity issues when our phone was several yards away. As for battery life, you’ll certainly be able to watch multiple movies on a single charge, and you can keep the EVERBOOM topped up by connecting it to a power bank when you’re on the go (which is also handy for the projector).

While the EVERBOOM won’t be as powerful as the powered speakers we’re recommending, it can still hold its own by delivering great-sounding audio at high volumes. Similarly, because it was designed to be used outside, it has drivers pointed in multiple directions to offer 360-degree sound (albeit in mono). There’s no way to connect this speaker to a subwoofer or any other audio component, but that’s not the point of using a Bluetooth speaker. When it comes to wireless speakers, Ultimate Ears’ EVERBOOM is the best in its price and size range, and it’s the ideal complement for a portable projector you can throw in a bag for an outdoor movie night.

Of course, stereo separation might matter to you if you’re watching a film with multiple speakers or shifting action. In that case, consider the $399 Bose SoundLink Max—an easily transportable, surprisingly expressive speaker that offers L/R channel separation and even an AUX input if your projector supports analog output.

Best soundbar: Sonos Arc Ultra

Specs

Size: 4.35″ D x 46.18″ W x 3.13″ H

4.35″ D x 46.18″ W x 3.13″ H Ports: HDMI

HDMI Surround sound capable: Yes

Yes Price: $999.99

Pros

Excellent sound thanks to a multi-driver system

Dolby Atmos support right out of the box

Can be augmented with other wireless speakers

Cons

Price

Length

Many modern projectors can decode Dolby Atmos streams. If that surround sound is important to you, Sonos’ Arc Ultra is the ultimate audio system to pair with your projector. The luxe soundbar is one of the best we’ve ever tested, and that comes down to the care Sonos took when developing its 14-driver, 15-amplifier audio system. The soundbar’s forward, side, and upward-firing drivers send sound toward, around, and above you, and when it reflects off the ceiling/walls, it allows you to experience surround sound without adding any additional speakers. We’ll admit that the effect when listening to Dolby Atmos-encoded videos and music is very impressive, though the effect is heightened (pardon the pun) when the Arc Ultra is connected to a pair of Era 300 surround speakers.

One of the reasons people choose to connect their projectors to a soundbar is its low profile, but the Arc Ultra is pretty wide, so you’ll still need a fair amount of space for it. The good news is that Sonos’ industrial design is good enough that you won’t mind having the soundbar mounted on your wall or taking up the length of your entertainment center. One of the Sonos Arc Ultra’s audio innovations is called Sound Motion, which is a four-motor dual-membrane flat transducer. Sonos says Sound Motion was designed to allow the relatively thin soundbar to deliver excellent bass response, and it lives up to its word. The Sonos Arc Ultra is one of the few premium soundbars that doesn’t come with a subwoofer because it doesn’t need one. We never felt that a movie or TV show was less immersive because of subpar sound and video game soundtracks were similarly impressive (though you won’t be sad if you add in a Sonos Sub 4 or two).

The reason we’re recommending the Sonos Arc Ultra above any other soundbar is its excellent surround sound performance and modular upgradability with the company’s other multiroom-friendly speakers. A feature we didn’t expect to like as much as we did was the Arc Ultra’s ability to wirelessly send audio to the Sonos Ace over-ear ANC headphones (shown behind the soundbar above). This feature has come in handy during late-night movie-watching or video game-playing sessions since it allows us to watch and play without disturbing anyone else in the house.

The Ace headphones also support spatial audio (decoding Dolby Atmos audio to sound more immersive), so you don’t totally lose that feature when using a pair of cans for movies or Apple Music. If your home theater is located in the living room, the Sonos Arc Ultra and Sonos Ace connectivity feature is the best, and most luxe, way to enjoy your projector any time of day or night. If you prefer the idea of hooking up your projector to a soundbar rather than traditional speakers and care at all about surround sound, the Sonos Arc Ultra is the right call.

What to consider when shopping for the best speakers for projectors

There are many factors to consider when deciding which speakers for projectors are right for you. The following are the factors we considered most important when writing this guide:

Size

If you chose a projector instead of a big-screen TV because of its smaller footprint in your room, it makes sense that you’d want a petite speaker system to match. A majority of our recommendations are bookshelf-style speakers, which offer excellent sound but can be set on top of a media console rather than taking up floorspace. You’ll always have the option to install them on top of speaker stands if you’d like, which can properly align the tweeters with your head for the best imaging of high-end energy.

Powered speakers

All of the speakers in this guide are powered, which means they have a built-in amplification system and can be plugged directly into your projector. Of course, you’ll always have the option to plug your projector into an A/V receiver via HDMI/RCA/optical and then use passive speakers. However, that setup will take up significantly more room and require you to string speaker wire all over your room. The powered speakers we’re recommending are a lot easier to set up and manage.

Connectivity

When connecting a projector to a set of speakers you’ll need to consider the ports on both the projector and the speakers. Most projectors and speakers have a dedicated HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel) port that was specifically designed for the purpose of sending sound/volume control from one component to another. When connected in this way, you’ll be able to increase and decrease the volume level of the speakers from the remote that came with your projector. Additionally, you may be able to turn both your projector and speakers on and off by pressing the power button on the projector’s remote.

If you’ve picked up a midrange to premium projector within the past five years or so, it’s likely to have an HDMI ARC port built into it. Some projectors and speakers may have an optical audio port, which is capable of carrying a high-resolution audio signal but doesn’t offer the same additional bandwidth/command benefits as HDMI. While others even keep it analog with AUX/RCA outputs.

Surround sound

A majority of the powered speaker systems we’re recommending don’t support surround sound, only stereo playback. But we’ve picked ones that are far more robust and expressive than even the best virtual Dolby/DTS from built-in speakers. Proper surround sound audio requires setting up a soundbar with satellites and a sub or five (or more) discrete speakers connected to an A/V receiver. We’ve already discussed why this wouldn’t be ideal if you’d like to keep your home theater system compact and orderly. However, you can hook your projector to a soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos, like the Sonos Arc Ultra. Building from there, a wireless surround sound system will require you to keep multiple speakers in your room, and each speaker will need to be connected to an outlet, but you won’t have to deal with cables crisscrossing through your room.

FAQs

Q: How long will these speakers last? We’ve taken great care to only select speakers whose audio quality is so good that you won’t feel the itch to upgrade anytime soon. You’ll have no issues using these speakers connected to a projector or TV for a decade or more. If you decide to eventually hook them up to a turntable, CD player, or DAP (Digital Audio Player), you’ll be able to use them indefinitely, so long as you keep them in good condition. Q: Do these speakers require special software to run? In most cases, you’ll never have to download an app to use these speakers. However, some of the smarter speakers, like Sonos’ Arc Ultra, do require you to download and use an app to unlock specific features. Q: Can I use these speakers with other devices? Yes. Most of the speakers we’re recommending come with multiple inputs, which will allow you to keep them connected to several gadgets simultaneously. You’ll only be able to use them with one device at a time, but the speakers are quite versatile. Q: How much do speakers for projectors cost? This depends on their set of features, but our recommendations are available from $250 to $2,999.

Final thoughts on the best speakers for projectors

The best speakers for projectors are a worthwhile investment for anyone serious about creating a system for cinema, sports, etc. The flexibility and multifunctionality of the speakers we’ve selected also ensure their longevity. You’ll be amazed at how much of a sonic leap dedicated speakers are, even compared to the improved audio systems in high-end projectors. Instead, you’ll let the projector focus on its primary job—creating a big, detailed image—and leave audio duties to the speakers. Once you hear the difference, you’ll never want to go back to built-in.