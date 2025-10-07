The most popular Bose headphones and speakers are at their lowest prices of the year for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The day hits different when the light feels different, and that’s why fall deserves the right soundtrack. And right now, Bose is setting the tone during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (Oct. 7-8). Whether I’m zoning out on the metro, drowning out distractions in a coffee shop, or soundtracking golden hour on a patio, Bose headphones and earbuds wrap me in rich, resonant audio that makes the mundane feel cinematic. The company’s noise-canceling tech is like a velvet rope for your ears, one that’s super-selective about the distractions it lets through (and justifiably licensed by many). And the company’s portable speakers offer room-filling sound in an easily packable design. The only thing that sounds better than great audio? A great discount. So whether you’re packing light for a weekend trip or building your portable party setup, now’s the moment to upgrade.

Remember, if you don’t have an active Amazon Prime subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial at this link.

Editor’s picks

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (Deep Plum) $299 (30% off)



The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones offer more than just audio output—they’re a full-body exhale. With world-class ANC that hushes the chaos and spatial audio that lifts the mix around your skull like a halo, these headphones deliver immersive sound with hi-fi finesse. The fit is plush without pressure, the build sleek without screaming, and the 24-hour battery life? Chef’s kiss. You can fly cross-country without reaching for a charger. Along the way, multipoint pairing means your laptop and phone don’t have to fight for custody, and Snapdragon Sound support keeps everything crisp over Bluetooth. Whether it’s jazz at midnight or lo-fi at sunrise, these headphones make every moment feel like a well-mastered mood. And, at 30 percent off, this is one of the steepest discounts Bose offers all year on headphones that come in multiple colors to match “The White Album” or “Kind of Blue,” etc.

Bose QuietComfort headphones

Bose QuietComfort & Ultra Open earbuds

Bose speakers