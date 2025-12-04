REI is blowing out coats, jackets, and tons more clothing for clearance prices during its winter sale

Save on outdoor gear from Patagonia, Arc'teryx, Icebreaker, Outdoor Research, Mountain Hardware, and more during REI's annual sale.

By Stan Horaczek

Jackets on sale at REI
Pick the right jacket for your winter lifestyle. REI Co-op

You don’t need to be an outdoor enthusiast or weather researcher to appreciate a good winter jacket. Whether you’re waiting for a bus, shoveling the driveway, or doing winter sports, you’ll want to stay warm and dry. Right now, REI is throwing its annual winter sale, which has dropped prices on just about every piece of clothing you could ever want. That includes high-end down jackets and simple base layers. You won’t get another shot at these prices this year, so get them now and stay warm all season.

Men’s editor’s picks

REI Co-op 650 Down Hoodie – Men's $89.39 (was $149.00)

REI Co-op 650 Down Hoodie
The 650 down makes it extremely warm.

REI Co-op
This is the classic do-everything puffy: light enough to stuff into a daypack, warm enough for frosty dog walks and shoulder-season hikes, and simple enough to wear as an everyday winter jacket around town.

Patagonia Jackson Glacier Down Parka – Men's $418.83 (was $599.00)

Patagonia Jackson Glacier Down Parka
I love an understated parka.

Patagonia
This long, insulated parka leans into cold, wet city winters—think slushy sidewalks, long commutes, and nights standing on the sidelines at a game—while still looking clean and streamlined enough to wear to work or out to dinner.

Men’s down & insulated jackets, parkas & vests

Men’s rain jackets & running shells

Men’s fleece, sweaters & flannel midlayers

Men’s base layers & thermal bottoms

Men’s performance shirts, sun shirts & running layers

Men’s pants & everyday bottoms

Socks & accessories

Women’s editor’s picks

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket – Women's $77.39 (was $129.00)

REI 650 down jacket women's
The down makes it warm but super light.

REI Co-op
This is a go-to everyday puffy that punches way above its price, with warm 650-fill down, a clean look for town, and enough packability to live in your daypack all winter.

Arc'teryx Thorium Down Hoody – Women's $350.09–$400.09 (was $500.00)

Arc'teryx Thorium Down Hoody women's
This is a burly winter jacket that will keep you warm no matter what.

Arc’teryx
The Thorium is a premium down hoody built for serious cold, combining lofty down with strategic synthetic insulation in moisture-prone areas so it stays warm even when conditions get messy.

Outdoor Research Aspire 3L Jacket – Women's $186.69–$249.00

Outdoor Research Aspire 3L jacket
The bright color is great for exploring and skiing in the back country.

Outdoor Research
This 3-layer waterproof shell is made for truly wet weather, with breathable fabric, pit zips, and a longer cut that works for everything from all-day hikes in the rain to commuting through downpours.

Women’s down & insulated jackets, parkas & vests

Women’s rain jackets & technical shells

Women’s fleece, hoodies & midlayers

Women’s base layers & thermal leggings

Women’s performance tops, sun shirts & running layers

Women’s pants, tights & joggers

Socks, gloves & accessories

 
