REI is blowing out coats, jackets, and tons more clothing for clearance prices during its winter sale

You don’t need to be an outdoor enthusiast or weather researcher to appreciate a good winter jacket. Whether you’re waiting for a bus, shoveling the driveway, or doing winter sports, you’ll want to stay warm and dry. Right now, REI is throwing its annual winter sale, which has dropped prices on just about every piece of clothing you could ever want. That includes high-end down jackets and simple base layers. You won’t get another shot at these prices this year, so get them now and stay warm all season.
Men’s editor’s picks
REI Co-op 650 Down Hoodie – Men's $89.39 (was $149.00)See It
This is the classic do-everything puffy: light enough to stuff into a daypack, warm enough for frosty dog walks and shoulder-season hikes, and simple enough to wear as an everyday winter jacket around town.
Patagonia Jackson Glacier Down Parka – Men's $418.83 (was $599.00)See It
This long, insulated parka leans into cold, wet city winters—think slushy sidewalks, long commutes, and nights standing on the sidelines at a game—while still looking clean and streamlined enough to wear to work or out to dinner.
Men’s down & insulated jackets, parkas & vests
- REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket – Men’s $77.39 (was $129.00)
- REI Co-op Campwell Down Parka – Men’s $137.39 (was $229.00)
- REI Co-op 650 Down Vest – Men’s $59.89 (was $99.95)
- Rab Valiance Down Jacket – Men’s $311.19 (was $415.00)
- REI Co-op 650 Down Hoodie – Men’s $89.39 (was $149.00)
- Patagonia Jackson Glacier Down Parka – Men’s $418.83–$599.00 (was $599.00)
- REI Co-op Campwell Quilted Down Jacket – Men’s $88.93 (was $119.00)
- Marmot Guides Down Hoody – Men’s $119.73 (was $275.00)
- Helly Hansen Odin Stretch Insulator Jacket 2.0 – Men’s $149.73–$181.73 (was $250.00–$260.00)
- The North Face Jacket 2000 Insulated Jacket – Men’s $149.73 (was $200.00)
- Arc’teryx Thorium Down Jacket – Men’s $315.09–$360.09 (was $450.00)
- Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Hoody – Men’s $239.99 (was $320.00)
- Helly Hansen Isfjord Insulated Shacket – Men’s $123.73 (was $180.00)
- Boulder Gear Voyage Insulated Puffy Jacket – Men’s $69.73–$82.73 (was $100.00–$110.00)
Men’s rain jackets & running shells
- Marmot PreCip Eco Pro Rain Jacket – Men’s $119.73 (was $160.00)
- Brooks Canopy Jacket – Men’s $94.73 (was $130.00)
- REI Co-op Campwell Rain Jacket – Men’s $94.93 (was $159.00)
Men’s fleece, sweaters & flannel midlayers
- Fjallraven Singi Flannel Overshirt – Men’s $112.49 (was $150.00)
- Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover – Men’s $104.73 (was $139.00)
- The North Face TKA Glacier Full-Zip Jacket – Men’s $59.73 (was $80.00)
- Arc’teryx Delta Pullover Hoody – Men’s $145.73 (was $180.00)
- Patagonia Retro Pile Half-Snap Pullover – Men’s $113.73–$139.73 (was $189.00)
- KUHL Dillingr Flannel Shirt – Men’s $68.93–$99.00 (was $99.00)
- KUHL Ryzer Quarter-Zip Sweater – Men’s $73.93–$99.00 (was $99.00)
- The North Face Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Jacket – Men’s $89.73 (was $120.00)
- REI Co-op Campwell Fleece Pullover – Men’s $53.89 (was $89.95)
- Fjallraven 1960 Logo Badge Sweater – Men’s $49.83–$100.00 (was $100.00)
- Free Country Easywear Flannel Shirt – Men’s $59.73 (was $90.00)
- Mountain Hardwear Summit Grid Big Grid Hoody – Men’s $82.49 (was $110.00)
- Patagonia R1 Pullover – Men’s $73.83–$149.00 (was $149.00)
- VISSLA Eco-Zy Long-Sleeve Polar Flannel Shirt – Men’s $56.73 (was $74.95)
- Smartwool Sparod Crew Sweater – Men’s $74.73 (was $105.00)
Men’s base layers & thermal bottoms
- REI Co-op Merino 185 Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top – Men’s $55.89 (was $79.95)
- REI Co-op Merino 185 Long-Sleeve Half-Zip Base Layer Top – Men’s $62.89 (was $89.95)
- REI Co-op Merino 185 Base Layer Bottoms – Men’s $55.89 (was $79.95)
- Icebreaker Merino 200 Oasis Long-Sleeve Crewe Thermal Top – Men’s $78.69 (was $105.00)
- REI Co-op Lightweight Long-Sleeve Crew Base Layer Top – Men’s $27.93–$39.95 (was $39.95)
- Icebreaker 260 Merino Tech Thermal Leggings with Fly – Men’s $93.69 (was $125.00)
- Icebreaker Merino 200 Oasis Base Layer Leggings with Fly – Men’s $78.69 (was $105.00)
Men’s performance shirts, sun shirts & running layers
- REI Co-op Active Pursuits Long-Sleeve T-Shirt – Men’s $23.93–$34.95 (was $34.95)
- REI Co-op Sahara Long-Sleeve T-Shirt – Men’s $29.93 (was $39.95)
- Arc’teryx Cormac Crew Long-Sleeve Shirt – Men’s $55.93–$63.93 (was $80.00)
- Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Shirt – Men’s $35.93–$45.00 (was $45.00)
- Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Graphic T-Shirt – Men’s $43.93 (was $55.00)
- Arc’teryx Cormac Hoody – Men’s $62.93–$71.93 (was $90.00)
- NRS Silkweight Baja Sun Shirt – Men’s $56.73 (was $79.95)
- REI Co-op Campwell Henley Shirt – Men’s $36.93–$49.95 (was $49.95)
- REI Co-op Sahara T-Shirt – Men’s $16.83 (was $34.95)
- REI Co-op Swiftland Running T-Shirt – Men’s $27.93–$44.95 (was $44.95)
- Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Graphic Long-Sleeve Shirt – Men’s $51.93 (was $65.00)
- Arc’teryx Cormac Logo Long-Sleeve Shirt – Men’s $55.93–$63.93 (was $80.00)
- REI Co-op Swiftland Running Vest – Men’s $48.93 (was $69.95)
Men’s pants & everyday bottoms
- REI Co-op Trailmade Pants – Men’s $51.93–$69.95 (was $69.95)
- KÜHL Deceptr Pants – Men’s $73.93 (was $99.00)
- REI Co-op Sahara Stretch Convertible Pants – Men’s $49.83 (was $99.95)
- REI Co-op Campwell Pants – Men’s $55.89 (was $79.95)
Socks & accessories
- Icebreaker Ski+ Medium OTC Socks – Men’s $23.73 (was $31.00)
- Woolrich Merino Wool Hiking Crew Socks – Men’s $17.73 (was $20.00–$22.95)
- Icebreaker Multisport Light Mini Socks – Men’s $14.73 (was $19.00)
Women’s editor’s picks
REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket – Women's $77.39 (was $129.00)See It
This is a go-to everyday puffy that punches way above its price, with warm 650-fill down, a clean look for town, and enough packability to live in your daypack all winter.
Arc'teryx Thorium Down Hoody – Women's $350.09–$400.09 (was $500.00)See It
The Thorium is a premium down hoody built for serious cold, combining lofty down with strategic synthetic insulation in moisture-prone areas so it stays warm even when conditions get messy.
Outdoor Research Aspire 3L Jacket – Women's $186.69–$249.00See It
This 3-layer waterproof shell is made for truly wet weather, with breathable fabric, pit zips, and a longer cut that works for everything from all-day hikes in the rain to commuting through downpours.
Women’s down & insulated jackets, parkas & vests
- REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket – Women’s $77.39 (was $129.00)
- REI Co-op Campwell Down Parka – Women’s $137.39 (was $229.00)
- Arc’teryx Thorium Down Hoody – Women’s $350.09–$400.09 (was $500.00)
- REI Co-op 650 Down Vest – Women’s $59.89 (was $99.95)
- REI Co-op Powderbound Insulated Jacket – Women’s $113.83–$229.00
- The North Face Sequoia Triclimate 3-in-1 Jacket – Women’s $262.73 (was $350.00)
- Patagonia Lost Canyon Insulated Vest – Women’s $132.73 (was $189.00)
- Helly Hansen Verglas Backcountry Jacket – Women’s $239.73 (was $400.00)
- REI Co-op Swiftland Insulated Running Jacket – Women’s $69.93–$99.95
- Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Jacket – Women’s $179.73 (was $299.00)
- Columbia Silver Falls II Insulated Jacket – Women’s $75.73 (was $110.00)
- Patagonia Corduroy Overshirt Jacket – Women’s $134.73 (was $179.00)
- Arc’teryx Allium Insulated Jacket – Women’s $239.73 (was $300.00)
Women’s rain jackets & technical shells
- REI Co-op Activator Soft-Shell Hoodie – Women’s $69.83 (was $169.00)
- Outdoor Research Aspire 3L Jacket – Women’s $186.69–$249.00
- REI Co-op Campwell Rain Jacket – Women’s $94.93 (was $159.00)
- Marmot PreCip Eco Pro Rain Jacket – Women’s $119.73 (was $160.00)
Women’s fleece, hoodies & midlayers
- Vuori Halo Performance Hoodie 2.0 – Women’s $77.93–$98.00
- Patagonia Glorya Hooded Long-Sleeve Top – Women’s $63.73 (was $85.00)
- REI Co-op Campwell Fleece Pullover – Women’s $53.89 (was $89.95)
- Mountain Hardwear Summit Grid Big Grid Hoody – Women’s $82.49 (was $110.00)
- Patagonia Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Pullover – Women’s $104.73 (was $139.00)
- REI Co-op Campwell Fleece Jacket – Women’s $59.89 (was $99.95)
- Patagonia R1 Jacket – Women’s $117.93–$169.00
- Free Country UltraFill Knit Cowl Neck Top – Women’s $48.73 (was $70.00)
- prAna Wooly Bird Fleece Half-Zip Jacket – Women’s $79.73 (was $155.00)
- The North Face Osito Lux Jacket – Women’s $51.73 (was $130.00)
- REI Co-op Flash Hyperstretch Fleece Jacket – Women’s $49.83–$99.95
- Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover – Women’s $161.73 (was $269.00)
Women’s base layers & thermal leggings
- REI Co-op Merino 185 Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top – Women’s $55.89 (was $79.95)
- REI Co-op Merino 185 Base Layer Bottoms – Women’s $55.89 (was $79.95)
- Icebreaker Merino 200 Oasis Long-Sleeve Crewe Thermal Top – Women’s $78.69 (was $105.00)
- tasc Performance Elevation Merino T-Shirt – Women’s $54.73 (was $79.00)
- Smartwool Intraknit Thermal Merino Crew Base Layer Top – Women’s $96.73 (was $130.00)
- Smartwool Intraknit Merino Tech Half-Zip Top – Women’s $114.73 (was $175.00)
- Icebreaker Merino 200 Oasis Thermal Leggings – Women’s $78.69 (was $105.00)
Women’s performance tops, sun shirts & running layers
- REI Co-op Sahara T-Shirt – Women’s $16.83–$34.95
- REI Co-op Swiftland Thermal Running Half-Zip Pullover – Women’s $44.83–$89.95
- REI Co-op Sahara Long-Sleeve Solid Shirt – Women’s $16.83–$69.95
- REI Co-op Swiftland High-Low-Hem Long-Sleeve Running T-Shirt – Women’s $21.83 (was $44.95)
- Arc’teryx Taema Crew Long-Sleeve Shirt – Women’s $39.83–$63.93 (was $80.00)
Women’s pants, tights & joggers
- Mountain Hardwear Basswood Pull-On Pants – Women’s $58.73 (was $79.00)
- Free Country Trail 2 Town Tights – Women’s $39.73 (was $60.00)
- REI Co-op Sahara Stretch Convertible Pants – Women’s $49.83 (was $99.95)
- REI Co-op Trailmade Tights – Women’s $39.83 (was $79.95)
- REI Co-op Campwell Pants – Women’s $55.89 (was $79.95)
- Beyond Yoga Spacedye Caught in the Midi High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings – Women’s $66.93–$110.00
- REI Co-op Swiftland 7/8 Running Tights – Women’s $36.83–$74.95
- Free Country Get Out There Joggers – Women’s $49.73 (was $75.00)
Socks, gloves & accessories
- Farm to Feet Pinnacle Light Cushion Socks $14.73 (was $20.00)
- Icebreaker Hike Medium Crew Socks – Women’s $17.73 (was $23.00)
- Smartwool Outdoor Light Cushion Crew Socks $12.99 (was $22.00)
- The North Face Canyonlands Gloves $33.73 (was $45.00)
- Brooks Ghost Midweight Socks – 2 Pairs $9.73 (was $20.00)
- Icebreaker Ski+ Medium OTC Socks – Women’s $23.73 (was $28.00)
- Icebreaker Multisport Light Micro Socks – Women’s $14.73 (was $19.00)
- Woolrich Big Woolly Mid-Calf Socks $18.73 (was $25.00)
- Icebreaker Hike Cool-Lite 3/4 Crew Socks – Women’s $18.73 (was $23.00)
- Smartwool Hike Clear Canyon Pattern Ankle Socks – Women’s $14.73 (was $22.00)
- The North Face Etip Indi Gloves – Women’s $27.73 (was $40.00)
