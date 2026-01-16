Bose is clearing out refurbished audio products, including a soundbar for just $99

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re looking for movie dialogue you don’t have to decipher, a commute cone of silence, or the ability to transform any patch of pavement into a party, Bose has your back. And thanks to certified refurbished gear, you can upgrade without the full price sting. Act now, and you can grab a soundbar with voice-focused tuning to pull whispers and punchlines forward. Snag earbuds to erase HVAC hum and coffee shop chaos so your thoughts can collate. Or snatch a speaker you can toss in your bag so that the vibe always follows you from pool to park to porch. No matter what you choose, Bose has a sonic signature that’s warm and non-fatiguing with clear vocal presence at what are clearly unbeatable prices.

This low-effort upgrade for your TV is a simple set-and-forget solution to coax dialogue out from behind explosions and background music. Sidestep those tiny, tinny built-in speakers with an easy, one-connection setup. It supports Dolby decoding and is compact and clean-looking, tuned to make voices sound crisp at sane volumes and without redoing your living room.

When the world won’t stop being loud, QuietComfort earbuds are the low-key solution. Bose noise cancellation is top-tier, and the fin-secured fit never feels clunky. The sound lands rich and controlled, offering a pocketable escape pod from the hustle and bustle. If you want serious focus without a serious investment, this is the move—ideal for flights, commuting, or making an open office feel a lot less open.

Whether you want background music or event audio, this is the kind of portable speaker that makes everyday listening better. It’s compact, rugged, ready for spills and designed for thrills. The sound is punchy with balance but satisfying bass, whether you’re into podcasts in the kitchen, music in the backyard, or chill hangouts that don’t need a gigantic party speaker.

