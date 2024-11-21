Grab Sonos speakers for their cheapest prices this year During Amazon’s early Black Friday sale

Share







Sonos makes some of the best audio gear we’ve ever tested, and it hasn’t waited until Black Friday to offer discounts on its latest gear. You can get deep discounts, and avoid the risk of the items you want selling out, by shopping now until waiting for another week. Some of this Sonos gear has been marked down to its lowest price ever, which means there’s literally never been a better time to pick one up. If you’re thinking about starting, expanding, or upgrading your home theater, don’t miss this sale.

Our Sonos Era 300 review began with the phrase “prepare for glory” because that’s how large of a leap it was for anyone interested in surround sound music. We’ll get into some of its fancier features, but the bottom line is that this is an incredible-sounding speaker regardless of the genres of music you listen to. It’s also smart, which means you can control it using Sonos’ own digital assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. If you use Apple gadgets, you can stream audio to it wirelessly and directly using AirPlay 2. Best of all, this early Black Friday deal brings the Era 300 back down to its lowest price ever.

This single speaker has both forward and upward-firing drivers, which means it’s capable of playing audio with a Dolby Atmos mix properly. You’ll hear music coming at you and down from above you, which is far more immersive than traditional stereo. If you’re listening to music without an Atmos mix, the Era 300’s multi-driver audio system can play it in true stereo rather than mono. It does all of this work on its own, but you can pair it with an additional Era 300 for an even richer stereo and surround sound experience. If you want to go the full monty, a pair of Era 300 speakers can be used as rear speakers in a home theater setup powered by the Sonos Beam 2 or Sonos Arc, which are also on sale.

