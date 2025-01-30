Samsung just dropped the prices on its most popular TVs before the big football game we’re not allowed to name

Get a bit new TV before the big game with these deep discounts on Samsung TVs, including Neo QLEDs and The Frame.

This is the best time of year to buy a new TV. All of last year’s awesome models are on sale so retailers can start stocking the new versions that debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show held every year in January. That translates into big deals on TVs that will still arrive before the big football game happening in February. Right now, Samsung has dropped the price of its most popular TVs by hundreds of dollars (and sometimes more than $1,000).

85″ Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QNX1D $1,749 (was $3,999)

Samsung QLED QNX1D TV on a plain background

Samsung

If you’re going to get a new TV, it might as well be huge and impressive. This is a super-bright Neo QLED 4K display with just about every feature you could ask for. You get current-gen HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, gaming mode for low latency, and native access to any streaming app you could want. This is a TV you can put on the wall and enjoy for a decade. It also comes in smaller (cheaper) sizes below:

65″ Class The Frame QLED 4K LS03D $1,299 (was $1,999)

Samsung Frame TV

Samsung

If you don’t want a massive black void in your room when you’re not streaming content, then the Frame TV is a great option. In art mode, it displays famous works of art or your own personal images. The matte screen does a phenomenal job of avoiding glare, so it looks like a real painting is hanging in your room. You can even swap out the trim to match your space perfectly.

The Freestyle Projector 2nd Gen with Gaming Hub $599 (was $799)

Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen projector on a plain background

Samsung

If you want more flexibility than a TV can provide, check out this stand-alone projector that’s on sale for $200 off right now. It automatically adjusts to give you the best picture without distortion. It has built-in gaming tech so you can connect a controller directly to it and play streamed games on a huge screen. It can throw up to a 100-inch image onto the wall, so it provides a bigger picture than most TVs for less money.

 

