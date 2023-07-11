Save hundreds on Samsung TVs and soundbars during Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day brings deals on Samsung Frame TVs, Terrace TVs, QLEDs, and soundbars.
You can save money on lots of practical stuff during Amazon Prime Day, but it’s much more fun to use your home theater system for maximum binge-watching. Right now, you can save hundreds on Samsung TVs and soundbars across the company’s various product lines. If you’re in the market for a The Frame TV, this seems like a particularly good opportunity since the deals run across almost every size and bezel color you could want. Here’s what Samsung has for your home theater this Prime Day:
Samsung TV deals
- SAMSUNG 55-inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED $1,097 (was $1,697)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class OLED 4K S95B Series Quantum $1,097 (was $2,197)
- SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series $897 (was $1,397)
- SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD AU8000 Series HDR $377 (was $447)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED 4K Q80C Series $1,897 (was $2,197)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90C Series Neo Quantum $2,097 (was $2,797)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series $1,197 (was $1,397)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85C $2,197 (was $2,697)
Samsung The Frame HDTV Amazon Prime Day deals
- SAMSUNG The Frame 55” TV with White Bezel $988 (was $1,645)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 55” TV with Teak Bezel $988 (was $1,645)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 55” TV with Beige Bezel $988 (was $1,645)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 55” TV with Brown Bezel $988 (was $1,645)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 55” TV with Brick Red Bezel $988 (was $1,645)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 55” TV with White Beveled Bezel $988 (was $1,645)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 65” TV with White Bezel $1,597 (was $2,195)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 65” TV with Brown Bezel $1,597 (was $2,195)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 65” TV with Beige Bezel $1,597 (was $2,195)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 65” TV with Teak Bezel $1,597 (was $2,195)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 65” TV with White Beveled Bezel $1,597 (was $2,195)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 65” TV with Brick Red Bezel $1,597 (was $2,195)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 43” TV with White Bezel $848 (was $1,095)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 43” TV with Brown Bezel $848 (was $1,095)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 43” TV with Beige Bezel $848 (was $1,095)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 43” TV with Teak Bezel $848 (was $1,095)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 75” TV with White Bezel $1,999 (was $3,195)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 75” TV with Brown Bezel $1,999 (was $3,195)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 75” TV with Teak Bezel $1,999 (was $3,195)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 75” TV with Beige Bezel $1,999 (was $3,195)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 50” TV with White Bezel $947 (was $1,445)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 50” TV with Brown Bezel $947 (was $1,445)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 50” TV with Teak Bezel $947 (was $1,445)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 50” TV with Beige Bezel $947 (was $1,445)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 85” TV with White Bezel $3,297 (was $4,495)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 85” TV with Teak Bezel $3,297 (was $4,495)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 85” TV with Beige Bezel $3,297 (was $4,495)
- SAMSUNG The Frame 85” TV with Brown Bezel $3,297 (was $4,495)
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series $987 (was $1,497)
Samsung Terrace outdoor TV deals
- SAMSUNG 55-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor Smart TV $2,795 (was $3,645)
- SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor Smart TV $3,999 (was $5,185)
- SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV $8,799 (was $10,179)
- SAMSUNG 75-inch Class QLED The Terrace Outdoor Smart TV $4,936 (was $6,695)
- SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV $6,351 (was $10,187)
Samsung soundbar deals
- SAMSUNG HW-B57C B-Series 4.1ch Soundbar w/Dolby Audio $179 (was $249)
- SAMSUNG HW-Q910B 9.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Rear Speakers $797 (was $1,297)
- SAMSUNG HW-Q700B 3.1.2ch Soundbar w/ Wireless Dolby Audio $493 (was $697)
- SAMSUNG HW-S61B 5.0ch All-in-One Wireless Soundbar w/Dolby Atmos $197 (was $348)